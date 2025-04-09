Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 7th - 13th April 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 7th - 13th April 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days.

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 7th - 13th April 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With the Sun and Neptune both in Aries, there may be some conflict between your heart and head. Dare to dream, but also be realistic about what you can achieve." Sally Trotman

"Sunday’s Full Moon ends a cycle begun last October. A happy ending for most Arians, but for others, bittersweet. You’re going to remember April for a long time to come." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"You may well find this week is a little tough, but use your perseverance and powers of persuasion to achieve what is most important to you in terms of stability." Sally Trotman

"Your spider sense could come in handy. Maybe what just happened was just one of those things. On the other hand, it could be the promise of things to come." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Chatty and engaging, you have many friends. However, be sure you are on the same page as someone close to you because this could lead to communication difficulties if not." Sally Trotman

"This is a good time to make an investment in the future, whether in terms of finance and property or your time and energy. Strike while the iron is hot." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Although you can be shy, in the right company you’re the life and soul of the party. Surround yourself with like-minded friends who you feel comfortable to be yourself with." Sally Trotman

"It's time to turn those dreams into reality. Neptune’s new position will help you achieve your most cherished dreams, but there is a caveat: they must be grounded in reality." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"With Mars returning to your sign later this month, you will find your energy levels and motivation returning. So, why not make the most of this upsurge in confidence too." Sally Trotman

"On Monday, Mercury turns direct, helping you to get from A to B without the need for a compass. Nevertheless, over the weekend, travel and discussions could be slightly bumpy." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"The Moon in Virgo on 11 April helps you prioritise yourself more. If taking time out has been a challenge in recent weeks, ensure you make this your focus now." Sally Trotman

"It’s all about the money. It’s the reason why someone is hedging over an invitation or is less than enthusiastic about an arrangement. Make them an offer they can’t refuse." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"On 12th and 13th April the Moon makes its monthly return to Libra, guiding you to create balance in your emotional life. Put yourself first and say what you need." Sally Trotman

"It’s all in the preparation. The more you can do ahead of a special day, the better. Consider the working week, the lull before the storm. Happily-ever-after takes work." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"On 14th April the Moon returns. As a Water sign you’re very aware of others’ feelings and emotions. Try to step back and notice what is going on for you." Sally Trotman

"If you push yourself too hard you’re not going to enjoy all the fun. Focus on the purpose of an event not on the appearance of things. Authenticity always wins." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Perhaps life has been a little hectic recently. Tune into what brings you peace and find more ways of slowing down where you can, so you can conserve your energy." Sally Trotman

"Things are beginning to make sense now. You should be able to sign on the dotted line and gain a clear idea of what lies ahead. Don’t be greedy though." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You are forging ahead with your most important plans now. If you have a decision to make, then perhaps ask yourself what brings you a feeling of joy and excitement?" Sally Trotman

"Ready to seal the deal? The Full Moon is the perfect time to end a situation that’s gone this way and that. It’s also perfect for kissing and making up." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"If you’re in conflict with someone close to you, take a moment to reflect on this situation and see the other person’s perspective. It’s better to be peaceful than right." Sally Trotman

"Whether you’re trying to set a date in the diary or complete a project, it’s going to be a journey. Regarding travel, build in extra time, especially over the weekend." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Your emotions are healing at the moment and it’s prime time to open your heart to receiving more love and abundance. Be confident and know you deserve the very best." Sally Trotman