Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 9th - 15th June 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 9th - 15th June 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 9th - 15th June 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Focus your mind on your highest priorities and get motivated to make a start on that new idea you’ve been considering. You will be amazed at what you can achieve." Sally Trotman

"Persistence is required now, so if people aren’t in the mood to grant your every wish or even deal fairly with you, keep trying and exuding positivity. They’ll come around." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With Venus in Taurus, luck is on your side. Also, in your ruling planet, maximise this period by moving beyond your comfort zone and into a different area of work." Sally Trotman

"Venus enters your sign, showering you with charm particles and encouraging you to enjoy the fruits of life. Romance could be making a comebac,k too. All you need is love." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Having the Sun in your sign helps you break your larger goals into smaller steps. If you feel overwhelmed, create a plan and stick to it for the long term." Sally Trotman

"If good news has been a long time coming, then give it some speed by being the bearer of glad tidings yourself. Make someone’s day and watch the ripple effect." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"With both Mercury and Jupiter currently in your sign, you can attract all of the support you need in both your personal and professional life. Enjoy it and think big." Sally Trotman

"Seven days and counting. Jupiter is about to enter your sign, so beginning a 12-month period of growth and good fortune. Set your mind in I-can-do-it mode. Yes, you can." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This is a time of transformation for you. You can now alchemise past challenges into beautiful opportunities. Embrace this moment and try to find the silver lining in every situation." Sally Trotman

"It’s about time people recognized what a star you are, or at least, gave you a pat on the back for doing a good job. Make the most of who you know and what you can do." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"You tend to be an observer rather than someone who stands in the front and centre, holding the spotlight. However, it’s important to speak your truth and to be heard." Sally Trotman

"Dust off that suitcase – travel and distant places loom into view. What might be more welcome though is being able to acquire distance and perspective from a problem." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You are sensitive and often pick up on other energies easily. If you are feeling a little low and depleted, take a salt bath or a long walk in nature." Sally Trotman

"Your judgement could be ever so slightly off so before you write off a situation or give someone the cold shoulder, get an unbiased opinion and a few more facts." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You are blessed with spiritual insight, and it is really key for you to share this gift with others. So, be brave and tell other people what you feel intuitively." Sally Trotman

"A season of romance is about to begin. During the next four weeks, a new love could enter your life or you may be setting an affair of the heart on a more permanent footing." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"The Moon in Sagittarius on 13 June gives you the courage needed to speak from the heart about a matter. When you communicate clearly, there will be a positive shift." Sally Trotman

"Find the opportunity in an obstacle. Whether you’re feeling defeated because nothing appears to be working or you’ve received a poor result, there’s something you’re not seeing." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"On 15 June the Moon returns to your sign for two days, so set a clear goal for the month ahead and steadily work towards this in a methodical way." Sally Trotman

"You might not have a solution to hand right now, but before you can make the right move, something else has to move. Be patient but ready to respond to signs and signals." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You can easily manifest miracles in your life by getting clear about exactly what you want, taking inspired action and trusting in the process. Be specific and go for it!" Sally Trotman

"If you are ready to take a big step, the astrology is right behind you, however, these same influences can pull the rug out from beneath your feet. Put on your dancing shoes." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You can easily manifest miracles in your life by getting clear about exactly what you want, taking inspired action, and trusting in the process. Be specific and go for it!" Sally Trotman

"Getting a new outlook is the answer to a drop in optimism or a period of stagnation. You don’t have to go far, just out of your comfort zone and into the new and the different." Penny Thornton