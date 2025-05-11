Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 12th - 18th May 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 12th - 18th May 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 12th - 18th May 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With Venus in your sign all month, you will feel more inclined to make a positive change in the areas of love and finance. Go for what you truly desire." Sally Trotman

"Resist temptation! Whether for love or money, going all out is likely to end badly. Wait a while before revealing your hand or other people will take advantage of you." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With Mercury and the Sun both in your sign at the moment, you can communicate more easily than normal to others and be heard. What do you need to say?" Sally Trotman

"The time for discussion is over now. What has been decided is not up for negotiation. That doesn’t mean you have to dig your heels in though. Accept and advance." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"With Jupiter at the last few degrees of your sign, luck is on your side. Enjoy yourself, as it will be another 12 years before this planet returns to Gemini." Sally Trotman

"Events that come out of the blue can temporarily derail us, but once the dust has settled and the reality can be seen, you often get a very different picture." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Find fresh ways to connect with old friends, as you’ll be feeling extra sociable with Venus in a Fire sign, giving you the courage to move beyond your comfort zone." Sally Trotman

"The tempo’s fast and upbeat, which is great if you’re expecting to be busy, but not so great if you were hoping for peace and tranquility. That’s a big ask." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Mars is still in Leo, which is great news if you want to start a project or make a bold move. Use this energy wisely and you will go far." Sally Trotman

"This isn’t your average week. It’s full of diversity and the unexpected. You should enjoy the ride and even if you’re not thrilled with everything that happens, you’ve needed this." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"You tend to err on the side of caution, as it’s where you’re most comfortable. However, it’s time to step out of your usual routine and pursue a different direction." Sally Trotman

"You’re not going where you think you’re going at the moment. Aside from journeys taking you to quite unintended destinations, meetings and discussions could also lead to some unexpected outcomes." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Your heart and mind can often be at odds, and you often overthink. If you find yourself in this place, take some time to meditate on what you truly desire." Sally Trotman

"This is probably not the best week to discuss finances, especially if you’re hoping other people will be accommodating around the situation. It may be necessary to cut your losses." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You’re a loyal friend, and many seek your guidance. If you feel in need of some words of wisdom yourself, remember that you are supported and can ask for help." Sally Trotman

"Monday’s Full Moon in Scorpio ends a chapter, probably not in the way you expected. Don’t pull the plug on something in the heat of the moment. Sleep on it." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Fiery and adventurous, you’re seen as the most positive zodiac sign. Tap into a new well of enthusiasm, as you begin to see all the progress you’ve made this year." Sally Trotman

"You may have reached the end of a contract or the end of your tether! Either way, it’s time for change. Try to remain serene and sane, especially on Monday." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"On 16 May the Moon returns to your sign. This monthly reappearance will help you to set intentions for the coming weeks and to act on your most important goals." Sally Trotman

"If you’re ready for something completely different, you’ve got your wish. A gestation period is over and a new arrival is coming. Babies aside, this is a time of delivery." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"With the Moon in your sign on 18 May you may feel inspired to contact someone from your past. Know that your intuition is guiding you in the right direction." Sally Trotman

"The deeper you dig, the more there is to find. While you may discover a lost object, what could be more helpful is knowing you’ll hear something you didn’t expect." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Are you feeling in need of a creative boost? If so, spend some time doing what you love the most and you will be surprised at the masterpiece you produce." Sally Trotman