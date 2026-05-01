Need new books to read in May? Here's what we're devouring

From modern classics to light holiday reads, your TBR pile is getting top-tier treatment

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An image of the best books in may on a green background: Yesteryear, A Far Flung Life, Slags, Kids Wait Till You Hear This, Elisabeth &amp; Marilyn, Look What You Made Me Do, The Name Game, The Pretender
(Image credit: Future/Amazon)

May is the month for long weekends with an e-book, holidays with a suitcase full of paperbacks, and everyday journeys made better with an audiobook. Our shelves are brimming with recommendations, but we’ve narrowed it down to just nine of the very best books to read this month.

As we edge closer to summer, you’ll notice brighter, bolder covers taking over bookshop tables and your online scroll, but it’s not all light reads. There are plenty of gripping thrillers, thought-provoking non-fiction, and standout audiobooks that deserve a place on your list, too.

With the help of Zoe, our books editor, we’ve curated a selection of book club picks and future talking points. These are the titles everyone will be discussing this month. So, make yourself a cup of tea, find a comfortable spot, and settle in.

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The best books to read in May - from fiction through to audiobooks

Addictive Audiobooks for your Ears This May

All of these books come highly recommended from the woman&home team. I’ve already speed read and listened to the audiobooks of these nine (and may more that missed the list), so you have my word that they’ll all grip you. However, if you read something worthy of our next roundup or of a shoutout in our book club newsletter, don’t hesitate to email us. I’m a book worm with an insatiable appetite for bookish chat.

Laura Honey
Laura Honey
Homes Ecommerce Editor

Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and recommending products for your home. You'll see her testing anything from damp-banishing dehumidifiers and KitchenAid's most covetable stand mixers through to the latest in Le Creuset's cast iron collection.

Previously, she was eCommerce Editor at Homes & Gardens, and has also written for Living Etc, The White Company and local publications when she was a student at Oxford University. She is also a Master Perfumer (a qualified candle snob), SCA-Certified Barista (qualified coffee snob) and part of a family who runs a pizza business (long-time pizza snob) - all of which come in handy when you're looking for the best pieces of kit to have kitchen.

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