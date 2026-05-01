Need new books to read in May? Here's what we're devouring

May is the month for long weekends with an e-book, holidays with a suitcase full of paperbacks, and everyday journeys made better with an audiobook. Our shelves are brimming with recommendations, but we’ve narrowed it down to just nine of the very best books to read this month.

As we edge closer to summer, you’ll notice brighter, bolder covers taking over bookshop tables and your online scroll, but it’s not all light reads. There are plenty of gripping thrillers, thought-provoking non-fiction, and standout audiobooks that deserve a place on your list, too.

With the help of Zoe, our books editor, we’ve curated a selection of book club picks and future talking points. These are the titles everyone will be discussing this month. So, make yourself a cup of tea, find a comfortable spot, and settle in.

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The best books to read in May - from fiction through to audiobooks

Addictive Audiobooks for your Ears This May

Butter £21.76 at Amazon UK Everyone's talking about Butter. Multi-award winning, it's a treat for the ears. The novel follows gourmet cook and serial killer, Manako Kajii, and Rika a journalist who wants to find out more about whether Kajii is guilty. Rika finds her way to the chef's confidence if through food, but as she cooks recipes and learns more about the indulgences of food in a world of rationing, she begins to feel that she is the one changing. People Pleaser £12.06 at Amazon UK What would happen if, one day, you simply stopped caring about what you said? Olivia Greenwood has been a chronic people pleaser until one, wild night. When she wakes up, she loses her filter, telling everybody what she thinks rather than what they want to hear. The sometimes hilarious and sometimes heartfelt results make for a wonderful listen. It's a true treat. Room on the Sea £9.42 at Amazon UK If you have Audible, this is available for free, as is Aciman's other book, Call Me By Your Name. The love story of Paul and Katherine, bought together by a novel follows the middle-aged couple on a sultry summer's week. It's a quick listen that can be a light, listenable love story as much as a deep philosophical thought piece on fate and second chances.

All of these books come highly recommended from the woman&home team. I’ve already speed read and listened to the audiobooks of these nine (and may more that missed the list), so you have my word that they’ll all grip you. However, if you read something worthy of our next roundup or of a shoutout in our book club newsletter, don’t hesitate to email us. I’m a book worm with an insatiable appetite for bookish chat.