Want to style your coffee table? The best non-fiction books of 2025 offer beauty and brains

There's an interiors trend doing the rounds again that has divided opinion and upset book lovers: people are buying fake books to decorate their shelving and coffee tables, despite there being so many incredible real books available to buy.

You don't need me to tell you that real coffee table and non-fiction books may cost a little more than the hollow faux books, but they deliver so much more – teaching us new things and containing beautiful inspiration within their covers. This guide includes my review team's top picks of gorgeous art and photography coffee books, travel books, hardbacks to help you elevate your interiors, empowering non-fiction written by expert women authors, books that celebrate cultural movements and favourite TV shows, and even some quiz and puzzle books to keep you busy.

Like the best cookbooks of 2025, the best Christmas books for 2025, the best new memoirs and more, these fantastic coffee table books and non-fiction reads would of course make excellent Christmas gifts – but would be even better taking pride of place on your own coffee table or bookshelves. And with several titles currently on sale for Black Friday, they offer even better value than the fakes.

Join our book club

(Image credit: Future)

If you love books, why not sign up to our monthly Book Club newsletter, with editor picks, author insights and more?