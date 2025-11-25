Clean plates and happy faces guaranteed, with the best new cookbooks of 2025

We’re not going to lie, picking the best cookbooks of 2025 was a dangerously tasty job, and it's given us an insight into the plight of our poor food editors, who have to develop and taste-test mouth watering dishes regularly. Leafing through the pages of recipe books by top TV chefs, restauranteurs and food and wine experts made us want to gorge on every delicacy and treat they mentioned.

Luckily for our cholesterol levels, my book reviewers and I managed to resist firing up our best stand mixers, slow cookers and best air fryers to make every dish in every book that we reviewed. And luckily for you, we narrowed our selection down to just the best seven books of the year, that we really think are worth your time and money.

Like the best new crime fiction and thrillers, the best Christmas books for 2025, and the best new romantic fiction novels, the following titles would make excellent Christmas gifts – but would be equally at home on your bookshelves, we're sure. Bon appetit.

