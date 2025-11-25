Clean plates and happy faces guaranteed, with the best new cookbooks of 2025
These 7 new recipe books and food and drink adventures make ideal Christmas gifts (or delicious treat inspiration for yourself!)
Charlotte Heathcote, Jane Kemp, Rachel Ogden
We’re not going to lie, picking the best cookbooks of 2025 was a dangerously tasty job, and it's given us an insight into the plight of our poor food editors, who have to develop and taste-test mouth watering dishes regularly. Leafing through the pages of recipe books by top TV chefs, restauranteurs and food and wine experts made us want to gorge on every delicacy and treat they mentioned.
Luckily for our cholesterol levels, my book reviewers and I managed to resist firing up our best stand mixers, slow cookers and best air fryers to make every dish in every book that we reviewed. And luckily for you, we narrowed our selection down to just the best seven books of the year, that we really think are worth your time and money.
Like the best new crime fiction and thrillers, the best Christmas books for 2025, and the best new romantic fiction novels, the following titles would make excellent Christmas gifts – but would be equally at home on your bookshelves, we're sure. Bon appetit.
If you like to prepare ‘comforting and foolproof’ food, then James Martin is your man. With the pick of his cooked-from-scratch Saturday Morning TV show recipes, this book includes a bit of everything, including making your own Dubai chocolate bar. He’s also invited guest favourites Si King, Asma Khan and Nathan Outlaw to contribute recipes. A deliciously varied collection.
Packed with over 100 recipes, this collection spans classics like glazed bone-in Christmas ham and mince pies to global inspirations such as Cornish lamb kleftiko and turkey tinga tacos. Practical advice covers what to do when things go wrong, easing the pressures of the season. Alongside the dishes are stories of Christmases past. It’s a warm, joyful celebration of food, family and tradition.
This clever cookbook proves just how versatile a slow cooker can be. From chicken alfredo pasta to sausage casserole with cheesy dumplings and all-day-breakfast loaded jacket potatoes, the recipes are simple, fuss-free and full of flavour. It’s an inspiring guide that shows slow cooking can be convenient, creative and delicious.
What could be more comforting than classic Italian cooking on a chilly English evening? Amber Guinness loves Tuscany even more during the cooler months, when there are fewer visitors, and it’s easier to explore both the countryside and city gems at a slower, more authentic pace. Here she shares the area’s quanto basto – ‘just enough’ – approach to culinary tradition, with hearty recipes for antipasti, thick Tuscan soups and broth, along with rustic pasta, rice and meat dishes to see you through the autumn and winter. Celebrating life in the offseason, this is a true taste of Italy, full of warmth, tradition and seasonal inspiration.
Not sure where to head off to on your next break? If you travel with your tastebuds, this food-and-drink-themed guide is sure to inspire. Covering 20 countries of the world, each chapter features a wine-producing region from Armenia to the USA, exploring its culture, cuisine, best places to eat and drink, and the choice of good vino on offer. From sun-soaked Mediterranean coastlines to hidden mountain vineyards, the authors capture the romance and diversity of global wine traditions. As well as insider tips and stories from winemakers, it’s perfect for learning more about just what’s in your wine glass and planning your next adventure.
Cookbooks are often full of tempting, creamy recipes that go heavy on the salt, fat and sugar, while diet books can come across as a bit dreary. Combining the best of both worlds is Jamie’s offering – 120 easy, tasty recipes that unite good nutrition with mouth-watering flavours. You can expect to find vibrant salads, wholesome one-pan chicken bakes, veggie-packed pastas and even lighter takes on traditional family favourites such as curries and burgers. With an emphasis on what you can enjoy rather than what you can’t have, and a two-week nutrition-packed meal plan, plus helpful health hacks, it’s ideal for kick-starting a healthier lifestyle in the new year and beyond.
With its combination of hearty food, 80s nostalgia and American-diner inspiration, Jonathan Arana-Morton’s Breakfast Club Café has been going strong since opening in Soho back in 2005, and now has 13 branches. This cookbook celebrates the wonder of all-day breakfasts, with tantalising recipes like American pancake stacks with cream and berries, huevos rancheros, and eggs Benedict, along with perfect brunches like mashed avocado and mojo pico toast. Or you may prefer to go back to basics with a full monty fry-up, complete with sizzling sausages, crispy bacon, golden hash browns and baked beans. It’s a fun, fresh start to every day.
Best Kindle overall
If you're looking for a new device to read these wonderful books on, this came out top of our Best Kindles roundup, as it will convert even the most committed bookworms to e-reading. The warm colours and paper-texture page are reminiscent of classic books. It's light, portable, and waterproof too.
Kindle case stand
And if you're using your Kindle to read cookbooks in the kitchen, then this case with a built-in stand is so convenient. These fun cases support hands-free reading, whilst offering lots of protection for your Kindle. There's even a hand strap too. It's one of the best Kindle covers we've tested.
