13 best new crime fiction and thrillers to read this summer, as chosen by our books editor

Let's face it, we all love a book that keeps us turning the page long after lights-out, glued to the edge of our seats – and this selection of the best crime fiction novels and thrillers released this summer will have you doing just that.

Our book of the month is a masterful mystery by Nicci Cloke that fellow author Lucy Foley has described as "So clever, so gripping, so timely". We've also got darkly humorous takes on the thriller genre, and books that comment on societal trends in a provocative way – so there's something to suit all fans of this broad genre.

And to top it off, we caught up with legend of crime fiction writing, Karin Slaughter, as she released her 25th book.

August 2025 BOOK OF THE MONTH

Her Many Faces by Nicci Cloke £13.39 at Amazon UK

Katie Cole is accused of murdering four men at a private members’ club where she is a waitress. Told through the perspectives of five men connected to her, each man’s view shapes a different version of Katie. Masterfully exploring themes of privilege, gender bias and conspiracy theories, Cloke challenges readers to question the reliability of the narrators. Part mystery, part courtroom drama, with a narrative that questions the societal forces silencing women’s voices, it’s a powerful novel indeed.

In conversation with author Karin Slaughter

(Image credit: Alison Cohen Rosa)

An international powerhouse, Karin releases her 25th novel in 2025, and celebrates being published in 120 countries and selling more than 40 million copies of her books. Putting strong female characters at the heart of her novels, she explores crime, justice and the complexities of human nature.

Her novel Pieces of Her was made into a Netflix series and the Will Trent books adapted for Disney+. Her latest novel, We Are All Guilty Here, is the first in a new series set in a small community. We caught up with her for a quick chat.

"I don’t know where I get my ideas from, exactly. Sometimes I’m listening to a song or reading the news and something just clicks for me. That said, the idea for my book Pretty Girls came to me in a fever dream while I was healing from an injury. I woke up and wrote the dream down, and when I came back to it later, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s dark.’ And then I thought, ‘Could make a good book!’

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I don’t think I could ever run out of inspiration because I’m so curious about why people do the things they do. What motivates people to do things that are ambitious, or irrational, or just really stupid? I will always have questions about the world, and I can answer those questions with my stories.

"The hardest thing about writing a novel is sitting down and doing it. I think everyone has at least one good story to tell. But figuring out how to tell it is the challenge.

"It’s always been a part of my process to see all my novels playing out visually. But now that I’ve written fortelevision and have been a part of that process, I think more about my characters’ movements and their dimensionality, and how they move through spaces. And I have them thinking less and speaking more than I used to, because that is what works on-screen.

"I don’t use any software when I’m writing my novels – but I am disciplined about planning out my stories before I start writing. So I’ve worked out all of the details before I even sit down and start typing. I’ve done it this way so long, I don’t know if I could do it any other way.

"My books do deal with dark subjects. To give myself a break I might listen to some music with my cat laying on me, or go on the treadmill for a couple of hours, or take a nap. I love a good nap."