13 best new crime fiction and thrillers to read this summer, as chosen by our books editor
Gripping suspense, dark humour and a reimagining of a classic horror, these new novels have it all. Plus, author Karin Slaughter speaks exclusively to us
Ella Taylor
Let's face it, we all love a book that keeps us turning the page long after lights-out, glued to the edge of our seats – and this selection of the best crime fiction novels and thrillers released this summer will have you doing just that.
Our book of the month is a masterful mystery by Nicci Cloke that fellow author Lucy Foley has described as "So clever, so gripping, so timely". We've also got darkly humorous takes on the thriller genre, and books that comment on societal trends in a provocative way – so there's something to suit all fans of this broad genre.
And to top it off, we caught up with legend of crime fiction writing, Karin Slaughter, as she released her 25th book.
August 2025 BOOK OF THE MONTH
Katie Cole is accused of murdering four men at a private members’ club where she is a waitress. Told through the perspectives of five men connected to her, each man’s view shapes a different version of Katie. Masterfully exploring themes of privilege, gender bias and conspiracy theories, Cloke challenges readers to question the reliability of the narrators. Part mystery, part courtroom drama, with a narrative that questions the societal forces silencing women’s voices, it’s a powerful novel indeed.
Another enthralling psychological thriller from Lapena. Bryden’s disappearance is a mystery. Her belongings are inside her apartment and her three-year-old daughter has been left at daycare. Nothing appears out of the ordinary, apart from a minor car accident. It soon becomes clear that not everything in Bryden’s life was perfect – but who hates her enough to harm her? A gripping read from start to finish.
Queen of thrillers Lisa Jewell has done it again with this twisty, fast-paced novel about charming yet mysterious Nick Radcliffe, who arrives in newly widowed Nina Swann’s life just when she needs him most. But Nina’s daughter Ash is suspicious. She delves into Nick’s past, discovering some unsettling secrets. But how can she prove Nick isn’t who he says he is? This brilliant page-turner will keep you gripped until the very end.
Mrs Muriel Blossom is out of her comfort zone on her first solo trip abroad, but fellow traveller Allan is in Paris to show her the ropes. Is his help as innocent as she thinks? As her vacation is derailed, Muriel has the feeling she’s being followed, and when those around her go missing, she realises that something is up. Honest and charming, Mrs Blossom is delightfully relatable.
Out on August 14 – preorder now
When Cleo learns her mother Kat is missing, she uncovers secrets revealing Kat’s dangerous hidden life as a ‘fixer’. Cleo realises her mum might not be who she thought – and that maybe she’s harshly judged her. Blending together suspense and emotional depth, McCreight crafts a compelling tale of resilience and enduring family bonds.
Told from three viewpoints, this dark novel explores the lengths a mother will go to protect her child. When Isla Richardson is killed in a hit-and-run, mum Abby is desperate to get to the truth behind the tragedy. Not only does she uncover secrets about Isla’s life, a chain of events is set in motion that will have devastating consequences for two other mothers. Unputdownable.
After 20 years in prison for a murder she swears she didn’t commit, Orianna returns to Eden Falls to find out what really happened the night Gideon Wyclerc was killed and Grace Wyclerc went missing. Forensic psychologist Annie Ledet helps Orianna piece together the past, but what’s the missing piece of the puzzle? Gritty with violence and a killer twist.
You never know who you’ll meet on a late-night train, but Tony didn’t think one of the three strangers in his carriage would be a murderer. The mysterious Mr Brown wasn’t joking when he announced his profession of ‘hitman’, and now is in a quandary – can he trust them? When the first body turns up, it’s down to local ‘plod’ Aline to work out just what connects the ‘strangers on a train’.
Moving to Larkin Lodge should be a fresh start for Emily and Freddie, but noises in the night, windows opening and foul smells plague them both. The trouble is, the couple have their own dark secrets, as do most of their friends and neighbours. As Emily looks for answers, she discovers something that will change her life forever. Provoking you to ask if life would be easier if we only had our positive traits, it’ll be the summer read everyone is talking about.
Born to celebrated intellectuals, Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin’s life was destined to be fascinating. In this powerful feminist retelling, we meet 18-year-old Mary and her stepsister Claire in 1816, as they flee London for Lake Geneva. Along with Mary’s lover, Percy Shelley, the two arrive at Lord Byron’s villa. When it is suggested they each write a supernatural tale, something inside Mary begins to form…
When two teenage girls go missing, Officer Emmy Clifton jumps on it, having once turned her best friend’s daughter away when she needed help. But, every teenage girl has secrets – and what else is the town of North Falls hiding? This is Karin Slaughter at her finest.
Susan Ryeland is the eagle-eyed editor that can’t seem to fully put the books of insufferable late author Alan Conway to bed. This time, she’s approached to work on a ‘continuation’ novel written by Eliot Crace, grandson of beloved children’s author Miriam, who died exactly 20 years earlier. He believes she was poisoned and Susan soon finds herself in danger once again, as he hides what he knows in his book. A thrilling conclusion to the Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders trilogy.
Madison March seems to have the perfect life, fully embracing the tradwife lifestyle with a picture-perfect family and growing social media following. But behind the curated posts lies a web of betrayal. As her flawless facade begins to unravel, Madison is forced to confront the truth. With the tradwife trend gaining popularity, this book delves into the dangers of maintaining an online persona and the hidden costs of perfection. A gripping thriller about deception and self-discovery.
In conversation with author Karin Slaughter
An international powerhouse, Karin releases her 25th novel in 2025, and celebrates being published in 120 countries and selling more than 40 million copies of her books. Putting strong female characters at the heart of her novels, she explores crime, justice and the complexities of human nature.
Her novel Pieces of Her was made into a Netflix series and the Will Trent books adapted for Disney+. Her latest novel, We Are All Guilty Here, is the first in a new series set in a small community. We caught up with her for a quick chat.
"I don’t know where I get my ideas from, exactly. Sometimes I’m listening to a song or reading the news and something just clicks for me. That said, the idea for my book Pretty Girls came to me in a fever dream while I was healing from an injury. I woke up and wrote the dream down, and when I came back to it later, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s dark.’ And then I thought, ‘Could make a good book!’
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"I don’t think I could ever run out of inspiration because I’m so curious about why people do the things they do. What motivates people to do things that are ambitious, or irrational, or just really stupid? I will always have questions about the world, and I can answer those questions with my stories.
"The hardest thing about writing a novel is sitting down and doing it. I think everyone has at least one good story to tell. But figuring out how to tell it is the challenge.
"It’s always been a part of my process to see all my novels playing out visually. But now that I’ve written fortelevision and have been a part of that process, I think more about my characters’ movements and their dimensionality, and how they move through spaces. And I have them thinking less and speaking more than I used to, because that is what works on-screen.
"I don’t use any software when I’m writing my novels – but I am disciplined about planning out my stories before I start writing. So I’ve worked out all of the details before I even sit down and start typing. I’ve done it this way so long, I don’t know if I could do it any other way.
"My books do deal with dark subjects. To give myself a break I might listen to some music with my cat laying on me, or go on the treadmill for a couple of hours, or take a nap. I love a good nap."
This article is adapted from features in the June, July, August and September 2025 issues of woman&home magazine. Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.
It’s safe to say woman&home’s Books Editor Zoe West has read a LOT of books. An avid young bookworm obsessed with the misadventures of red-haired orphan Anne Shirley, Zoe never lost her love of reading. The fact she now gets to do it as her job is a constant source of wonderment for her. Zoe regularly interviews authors, writes features, hosts live book events and presents social media reels. She also judges book prizes, which includes this year’s Theakston Crime Novel of the Year and Nero Book Awards.
- Ella TaylorManaging Editor