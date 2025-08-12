The Thursday Murder Club trailer has landed and fans are disappointed by one detail

The Thursday Murder Club is one of the most highly anticipated additions to the the Netflix catalogue for this year. A fever pitch of enthusiasm for the movie has now been piqued by the release of a trailer teasing some of the highlights.

Based on the 2020 novel by Richard Osman, the British crime comedy film is available on the streamer from August 28th.

Not only are fans of the smash hit novel excited to see the beloved book characters come alive on screen, they're delighted with what can only be described as the best casting choices fans could hope for.

Helen Mirren stars as Elizabeth, while Pierce Brosnan takes the role of Ron - if you're yet to see this incredible duo act alongside one another in MobLand, get it on your TV now, because you'll never have seen such a charismatic power couple in your life as the pair portraying Maeve and Conrad Harrigan in the tense crime drama.

Meanwhile, Ben Kingsley plays Ibrahim in The Thursday Murder Club adaptation, and Celia Imrie appears as Joyce. Yes, a truly epic line up indeed, but fans have been left dismayed by one particular creative decision related to the translation of book to a movie.

The Thursday Murder Club | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Those counting down to tuning in are disappointed that the book has been turned into a movie instead of a series.

This is completely understandable - it's no mean feat to condense an entire novel into a film, and fans don't want valuable details to be missed.

Would-be viewers wasted no time vocalising their dismay in the comments section for the trailer shared by Netflix, with one simply stating, "I'm actually gutted this is a film and not a series."

Several commenters enthusiastically agreed with the sentiment, with one adding, "Oh no! I expected it to be a series, you know, like a funnier Midsomer Murders."

However, despite the disappointment felt by some, many commenters remained optimistic that the film would be entertaining, expressing hope that other books in the saga could make it to a series in the future, should the movie be successful.

(Image credit: Giles Keyte/Netflix)

One very important detail fans are impressed with is the representation of ageing actors in The Thursday Murder Club.

Of course, the premise revolves around a retired group of amateur sleuths, but it's refreshing to see older actors in the roles, instead of younger ones who have been "aged up."

One person commented, "It's such a beautiful thing that there are films that showcase stories about elderly played by veteran actors."

Another summed up everything good about the upcoming movie by adding, "Please let this be the return of the cosy mystery genre. We need sweet, elderly protagonists, solving brutal crimes with charm, in a small town filled with whimsical characters."

The Thursday Murder Club is on Netflix from August 28th and in select cinemas on August 22nd.