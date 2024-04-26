The Thursday Murder Club movie: The cast and who's playing who, confirmed by Richard Osman
Richard Osman’s best-selling debut novel is being adapted into a film for Netflix
Fans of The Thursday Murder Club are in for a treat, as Richard Osman’s best-selling novel is being adapted into a film for Netflix. If that wasn’t enough, it also boasts an incredible cast.
The former Pointless presenter’s debut book follows the lives of four pensioners in a peaceful retirement village, who have a weekly meeting to investigate unsolved murders. However, when a murder occurs right on their doorstep, these amateur sleuths decide to solve their first real case.
Now, the cast has been announced for the lead roles of eight-somethings, Elizabeth, Ibrahim and Ron in the Netflix film, which was originally bought by Steven Spielberg. It will be directed by the Home Alone and Harry Potter director Chris Columbus and currently no confirmed release date.
Earlier in the year, Osman teased that "one of the cast is someone who people always say to me, 'Is so-and-so going to be in this film?’" before he revealed more concrete details on his podcast, The Rest is Entertainment. Here’s everything we know so far.
Who has been cast in the Thursday Murder Club?
On his podcast this week, Richard Osman revealed three of the four lead cast members for The Thursday Murder Club and confirmed one fan-favourite casting choice. British royalty Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley and former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, are all set to star in the Netflix film that starts shooting this summer.
"I'm now allowed to officially announce three of the four members of the Thursday Murder Club," he revealed. "Elizabeth is going to be played by the person who people most often shout at me in the street as them wanting them to play Elizabeth... Helen Mirren, which is very exciting."
The House of Games host added, "Ibrahim is Sir Ben Kingsley,” as he joked, "Ron is going to be played by – I'm going to say the most handsome man in the world, so he's going to have to dull himself down a bit... Pierce Brosnan."
The only cast member who has not been announced yet is the actress who will take on the role of Joyce Meadowcroft.
Is there a trailer for The Thursday Murder Club?
There is no trailer for The Thursday Murder Club film yet. However, Richard shared that filming is set to begin "this summer from end of June to September", it seems likely that this final lead cast member will be announced soon and trailer will be out later this year.
Jess Bacon is a freelance journalist, blogger and former editor with over six years of writing experience. As a screenwriter and journalist, Jess is keen to tell her own and other people’s stories through words, photos and film. She’s passionate about discussing young people's mental health, grief and feminism in life and how it's portrayed in the media, film and literature. Alongside her by-lines at renowned publications, Jess regularly speaks at charity events and festival panels about loss, mental health and Marvel. Along with her love of writing, Jess is an avid reader, spin enthusiast and dog-lover.
