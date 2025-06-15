The best films and TV shows ever made about royalty, from The Crown to lesser-known gems and highly rated classics

Let's be honest, sometimes we all just need to escape the real world.

Whether it's diving into a good book, watching one of the most stylish movies of all time, or getting into a new box set, we all need to abscond from our chores and to-do lists from time to time.

And when it comes to really escaping into a world unlike our own, there's nothing that compares to tales of royalty, thanks to everything from the epic jewellery and sweeping costumes to old world romance and palatial residences.

Get comfy, polish your crown and check out our favourite shows and films full of regal glamour.

The best films and TV shows ever made about royalty

The Queen (2006)

Chronicling one of the hardest times the Royal Family have faced in modern memory, Dame Helen Mirren bore a striking resemblance to Queen Elizabeth II when she took on the daunting role in 2006. The Queen follows the royals as they navigate the shocking death of Princess Diana, and the intense public scrutiny they came under in the weeks following.

For her role, Helen Mirren won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

After playing Queen Elizabeth II, Helen Mirren took to Instagram to pay tribute to her following her death in 2022. She posted on Instagram, "I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility."

The Crown

No stranger to the royals, writer and filmmaker Peter Morgan created Netflix's epic, sprawling historical drama series spanning the reign of Queen Elizabeth from 1947 through to 2005. Peter Morgan had previously written 2006's Oscar winning film, The Queen.

The Crown begins with the unexpected crowning of Queen Elizabeth II in 1947 following her father's untimely death. Then, over six seasons, the show imagines the behind-the-scenes drama behind the real-life news headlines during her decades-spanning reign.

Storylines covered include Charles and Camilla's complicated romance, the death of Diana and, in the later seasons, Prince William and Kate Middleton's first meeting at the University of St Andrews.

While criticised by some for historical inaccuracies and fictional liberties, the series won a total of 24 Emmys for its six-series run.

Wolf Hall

Perhaps because many associate history with dusty school textbooks and exams, we forget that the real royal courts were full of passion, betrayal, and plenty of soap-worthy drama.

The likes of Wolf Hall, adapted by two of Hilary Mantel's best-selling books, capture this perfectly, gripping viewers with the political backstabbing and tension of Henry VIII's court, as Thomas Cromwell rises through the ranks (until he crosses the wrong players).

The King’s Speech

The 2010 film The King's Speech brings to life the moving and true tale of a man forced to lead a nation while confronting his own personal battles.

After the surprise abdication of King Edward VIII—later known as the Duke of Windsor—his younger brother, George VI, becomes King. Never expecting it, and suffering with a stammer, the film follows his friendship with a speech therapist who helps the unlikely king step into his destiny, ultimately becoming a beloved leader for the people.

Colin Firth won the Academy Award for his moving portrayal, and several reports at the time indicated that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II approved of the film about her father.

The Great

If you like your historical dramas with a bit more drama and a bit less historical accuracy, The Great might be for you.

Starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, over three seasons, The Great follows a young Catherine the Great as she comes to Russia to get married to Peter III. From outsider to ruler of the court, the story is full of lavish costuming, hilarious moments and a delightfully modern twist on a real chapter of Russian history.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Netflix brought the Regency era to a whole new audience with the anachronistic, pop-culture-infused historical drama, Bridgerton.

A spin-off series in 2023 focused on a fictionalised account of a real couple, Queen Charlotte and King George. A real-life married couple, who would later set up Kew Palace as one of the official royal residences, Queen Charlotte became a steadfast leader who helped her husband as he later succumbed to mental illness.

Spencer

Who would have ever imagined Californian-born-and-bred actress Kristen Stewart could transform so believably into the late Diana, Princess of Wales? But that's exactly what the Twilight star did in 2021, when she took on the role for Pablo Larrain's gripping, fictionalised tale of the late Princess.

Fusing known facts with a fictionalised spin, the film is set around Christmas, when the royals are known to take off and gather at Sandringham House, Norfolk. Some elements of the film are reportedly true—like the controversial 'game' of weighing guests before and after arriving—but liberties were taken in depicting Diana's torment as she discovers her husband's affair and ponders life outside of the royals.

Mrs Brown

Mrs. Brown is a beloved gem which became a breakout hit in 1997. It tells the story of an unlikely friendship between the widowed Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) and her servant John Brown (Billy Connolly).

The friendship was real, and the nature of the couple's closeness was never fully confirmed, with only rumours of a potential romance. But the film focuses more on how the grieving Queen Victoria navigates her mourning and life after Albert, thanks to the unconventional and relaxed friendship with Mr Brown.

While Dame Judi Dench is now considered bona fide acting royalty, it was the success of Mrs Brown that many contributed to her 'second act' in film. Judi had been best known as a successful stage and television actress with only infrequent film appearances up until Mrs. Brown, a performance which led to a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination.

W.E.

A movie about a controversial royal couple directed by music and pop culture royalty? W.E. definitely deserves a second look after slipping under the radar somewhat after its 2011 release.

Directed by Madonna in her directorial debut, the film follows a 1990s New York housewife, Wally Winthrop, who is obsessed with the love story of the Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson, and the ultimate sacrifice the one-time king made abdicating for true love. Both stories are intertwined as Wally researches the couple more, all while embarking on her own extramarital affair.

Versailles

For a blast of true regal glamour and excess, there was nowhere like Louis XIV's court.

Over the show's three seasons, viewers are transported to King Louis XIV's Le Grand Siecle era, as he moved the court from the Château de Saint-Germain-en-Laye near Paris to his father's former hunting lodge near the hamlet of Versailles, where he built a lavish palace on the grounds.

It doesn't end well for Louis, as history tells us, but for a show based on decadence, betrayal and power plays, this one could very well take the crown.

Anastasia (1956 or 1997)

The stranger-than-fiction tale of Anastasia is so enchanting it's famously been told in two major adaptations - one starring icons like Ingrid Bergman in 1956 and one animated with music in 1997.

Whichever you prefer, the tale of Anastasia is a gorgeous epic centred around the possibility that a poor, street-girl might actually be the missing surviving child of the Russian Royal Family following the Bolshevik uprising and killing of the Romanovs.

Is it historically accurate? No. But do both films include sweeping romance, epic ballrooms and glamour and a bewitching tale? Most definitely!

Victoria (2016-2019)

Queen Victoria has so often been relegated in the annals of history as the permanent widow, shrouded in black and never smiling.

The ITV series, Victoria, helped reimagine the second-longest serving monarch in British history, starting with her accession at the age of 18. Played by Jenna Coleman for three seasons, the show is full of opulent costuming, historical details and the young queen's first meeting with Prince Albert, the man she'd go on to mourn for years.

The Duchess

Queen of the period dramas, Keira Knightley once again stepped into a world of corsets, wigs and regal glamour for 2008's The Duchess.

Based loosely on a true story, the film follows a seventeen-year old Georgiana Spencer as she is married to the Duke of Devonshire. Their marriage is a loveless one, and he only wants a male heir.

Much ado was made about the fact that the real-life Georgiana Spencer was distantly related to Princess Diana, and the pair's seemingly paralleled royal marriage woes.

Georgiana was the older sister of Diana's great-great-great-grandfather, George Spencer, 2nd Earl Spencer, and promotion for the film paraphrased Diana's iconic quote from her Panorama interview, citing "There were three people in her marriage" across the posters.

A Little Chaos

Starring acting royalty—including Kate Winslet, the late Alan Rickman, and Stanley Tucci—A Little Chaos transports these stalwarts to a fictionalised twist on King Louis XIV's royal court.

While not the most historically accurate, the film follows a passionate love story taking place between two artists working together to bring to life Louis' plans of transforming Versailles into the sprawling palace and epic gardens.

Don't come for historical accuracy, but rather stellar performances, awe-inspiring costuming and stunning sets.

Marie Antoinette (2023-)

Synonymous with opulence, glamour and extravagance, Marie Antoinette—the last Queen of France—was famous for living large and losing it all (including her head) in the revolution. But how did she get to that position?

That's what the 2023 series, Marie Antoinette, details with vivid storytelling, attention to historic detail, and often unearthing some of the forgotten elements of the Austrian princess's ascension in the French court and marriage to Louis XVI.

The show was created and written by Deborah Davis, who wrote The Favourite, and Emilia Schule plays the Queen before she becomes the 'let them eat cake' monarch who faces a revolution.

Victoria & Abdul

Two decades after starring as Queen Victoria in Mrs Brown, Dame Judi Dench returned to the role for 2017's Victoria & Abdul.

Once again exploring an unlikely relationship between the grieving monarch and a confidant, the film focuses on the friendship between the royal and Abdul Karim (played by Ali Fazal), her Indian Muslim servant.

Their relationship shocked 1800s England, beginning when Abdul travels from India to present the Queen a gift at her Golden Jubilee, and they became close friends. Based on a historian's book, the writer Shrabani Basu insists the film is mostly founded on facts.

She told The Independent, "The thing is, it’s not fiction - it’s fact. Whatever is being shown on screen actually happened — it’s not some cooked-up ‘jewel in the crown’ Raj nostalgia story. This happened. Queen Victoria learned Urdu, she wanted her mango and she stood by Abdul Karim. It sounds like a fantasy, but it isn’t."

A Royal Night Out

Picture it. 8 May 1945. After six years of World War Two, Victory in Europe is announced. A war torn but jubilant England comes together to celebrate what we still celebrate today as VE Day. In London, the Royal Family and Winston Churchill wave to crowds of thousands from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The royals never abandoned the people of London during the hard times, and they wanted to join in during the good times. And that is when a young Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, in a historic first, were able to sneak out of the confines of the palace and celebrate with the masses in the streets of London.

This true moment of history is explored in 2015's A Royal Night Out, starring Sarah Gadon and Bel Powley and the royal sisters.

The Young Victoria

Starring Emily Blunt and written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, 2009's The Young Victoria is perfect for a regal, escapist film about Queen Victoria succeeding the throne aged 18 and falling for her German cousin, Prince Albert.

Julian Fellowes wanted to make the film as historically accurate as possible, which included incredible attention to the costuming (designed by Sandy Powell), and filming took place at various historical landmarks in England.

This film also got something of a royal seal of approval - Princess Beatrice made a notable cameo in the film about her great-great-great-great grandmother.

The Tudors

This isn't history like you studied in school...

The Tudors was the 2007 breakout hit that amped up the scandal and salacious details of Henry VIII's Tudor court. Across four seasons, we see Jonathan Rhys Meyers' Henry - a far cry from the portly portraits many are familiar with - as he goes from meeting his first wife, Catherine of Aragon, all the way until the last of the six.

The show is noted for being an early vehicle for breakout stars like Henry Cavill and Natalie Dormer.

The Madness of King George

Adapted by Alan Bennett from his own 1991 play The Madness of George III, 1994's The Madness of King George tells the true story of George III as he faced mental illness and the Regency Crisis of 1788–89.

Starring Helen Mirren and Nigel Hawthorne, the British Film Institute voted The Madness of King George the 42nd-greatest British film of all time in 1999.

Elizabeth

1998's Elizabeth was proof that people just can't get enough of period films and stories about royalty.

The film, based on the early years of Elizabeth I's reign after she succeeded the throne following Mary Tudor's death, ended up grossing over $80 million against a relatively modest $30 million budget.

Not only that, the film is widely regarded as the international breakout role for Cate Blanchett.

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Alive with technicolour and a parade of Versailles fashion made Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette biopic one for the books (but maybe not the history books, as many have contested the historical accuracy).

Sofia Coppola makes the film look as sumptuous and rich as Marie's reputation for finery, with a feast of silks, frills, florals and candy-like colour combinations enough to distract from any exaggerated historical facts.

The Favourite

Part fiction, part fact, The Favourite was the Oscar winning 2018 epic which saw Olivia Colman once again stepping into the royal of a British queen.

While she won legions of fans for playing Queen Elizabeth II in seasons three and four of The Crown, Olivia won the Oscar for her unhinged performance as Queen Anne, the last of the Stuart monarchs.

As much about the scheming players in her court as the Queen's historically-reported maladies and madness, the film also starred Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Grace of Monaco

Grace Kelly is one of the few people who can lay claim to being Hollywood royalty and real royalty, swapping her illustrious, Oscar-winning film career to become the Princess of Monaco upon her marriage to Prince Rainier III in 1956.

Acting royalty herself, Nicole Kidman stepped into the role of Princess Grace for 2014's Grace of Monaco, which followed the Princess as she struggled to find her place within the confines of the palace, and during Monaco's fraught relationship with France.

If you want to see some of Hollywood's brightest stars - Nicole, Parker Posey, Milo Ventimiglia, and Tim Roth - play real life icons, plus soak up opulent glamour with Cartier inspired jewels and Monaco ballrooms, this is worthy of a watch.

Lady Jane

For a slice of historical period drama, Helena Bonham Carter fronts the 1986 film Lady Jane, which tells the story of Lady Jane Grey.

After the death of Henry VIII, there was a crisis facing the court. His heir, Edward VI, was underage and in ill health. Protestants wanted to keep Mary Tudor off the throne.

So, John Dudley arranges a marriage between his son to Henry VIII's grand-niece, ensuring her place on the throne as well as his. She only sat on the throne for nine days, before being imprisoned and executed by Mary Tudor.

Henry V

A Shakespeare classic turned to film, Henry V recounts the short but eventful reign of King Henry V, who played a key role in the Hundred Years' War.

Starring British acting royalty, including the then married Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench and Derek Jacobi, Henry V was an Oscar winning epic which brought to life Shakespeare's tale of war, scheming and the pursuit of glory.

Queen Christina

Ready for a royal story with a difference? 1933's Queen Christina starring the elusive screen legend Greta Garbo tells the true story of Sweden's first ever female regent, who shockingly abdicated in the name of Catholicism.

It's widely believed by historians the Queen of Sweden stepped down to become a Catholic and evade marriage as she was most probably a lesbian, but the film puts a more Hollywood spin, making Garbo's queen abdicate in the name of love, for a Spanish envoy.

Historical accuracies aside, Queen Christina is a must watch for elegant glamour, a beguiling chapter of European royal history and acting royalty.

Anne of the Thousand Days

Perhaps one of the more overlooked titles on the list, 1969's Anne of the Thousand Days is a lavish telling of Henry VIII giving up his first wife to pursue Anne Boleyn, and the strife that arises from having no male heir.

Starring Richard Burton—and a surprise, unlisted cameo from his then-wife Elizabeth Taylor—the film was nominated for ten Academy Awards.

The Other Boleyn Girl

History remembers Anne Boleyn as Henry VIII's second wife - and the first to be beheaded. But there was a second Boleyn.

Starring Natalie Portman as Anne and Scarlett Johansson as her sister, Mary Boleyn, 2008's The Other Boleyn Girl is a fictional account of an alleged plot to set Henry VIII up with Mary when Anne fails to produce a male heir.

Perfect for those wanting a soapy, salacious slice of royal drama.

The Lion in Winter

Perhaps most known as the film which earned Katharine Hepburn her third Oscar for Best Actress, making her the first ever star to achieve such a feat, The Lion in Winter is an interesting tale of a royal chapter not as well known.

Hepburn starred as Eleanor of Aquitaine, the Queen of France before her marriage to King Louis VII was annulled in 1152, who later remarried King Henry II of England. The film takes place long into Eleanor and King Henry II's marriage, when she has been imprisoned as a result of plotting against her husband to put one of their sons on the throne.

The Scarlet Empress

When you have Marlene Dietrich kitted out in some of the finest outfits, you don't really need to worry about such things as historical accuracy. Which is handy, because 1934's The Scarlet Empress doesn't exactly concern itself with too much fact-checking. However, the debauched and decadent imagining of how Prussian princess Sophia Frederica became Catherine the Great is full of escapist glamour and movie magic.

Mary, Queen of Scots

With respect to William and Harry, family drama is nothing new for royals. Back in the 1500s, cousins Mary Stuart and Elizabeth I proved that blood didn't mean too much.

Returning from France as a recent widow, Mary expects to take her place on the throne of Scotland, as the only living child of James V. However, her cousin Elizabeth I was in charge of both England and Scotland.

The warring cousins and queens navigate tough choices and political crises in this epic telling of the historic chapter, starring Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan.