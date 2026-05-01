Hot on the heels of our Easter weekend what to watch roundup, another holiday has arrived - hurrah!

We take our TV shows very seriously, and like to shout from the rooftops when we come across something worth watching.

So, with an extra day of bingeing bliss ahead of us this bank holiday weekend, stop scrolling for something to tune into, and get stuck straight into these five shows that we can't get enough of.

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What to watch over bank holiday weekend

Unchosen

(Image credit: Justin Downing/Netflix)

Where can I watch it? Netflix.

If you're a fan of The Handmaid's Tale, you'll love Netflix's cult-based drama, Unchosen. Across six episodes, viewers follow the lives of members of The Fellowship of the Divine, and the gripping way they unravel.

The fictional cult believe they are The Chosen Ones - when The Rapture is sent by god to take away all the sinners, Fellowship members believe they are Chosen and will be the only ones left alive. Everyone outside of their belief system are the titular Unchosen and will be dead.

Women in the cult are subjugated and reduced to nothing but child bearers and skivvies, and the men can do what they want - except leave the cult, nobody can do that.

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Rosie (Molly Windsor) is one of the wives, and when a chance encounter with an outsider leaves her with a sexual longing she's never felt before, everyone's lives are about to change.

While viewers will root for Rosie to have the fulfilling relationship she deserves, this dark psychological thriller takes you down a very unexpected road - and an end that nobody sees coming.

The Testaments

(Image credit: Disney)

Where can I watch it? Disney+

Speaking of The Handmaid's Tale, Gilead is back. It's not long since we waved goodbye to the dystopian drama that gave us six incredible seasons, and now its sequel has arrived - and it's worth the price of a Disney+ subscription alone.

After June (Elisabeth Moss) wasn't able to save Hannah (now played by Chase Infiniti) from Gilead in The Handmaid's Tale final episodes, The Testaments picks up about five years later with Hannah about to become a Wife.

Hannah, who was renamed Agnes by her Gilead parents, no longer remembers her mum, or the time before. She's fully indoctrinated into the ways of the violent, totalitarian world she lives in, but a stranger named Daisy infiltrates her small world and turns it upside down.

There's some obvious changes from the book to the series, but don't let that put you off if you've read it and are an ardent fan. Also, if you thought nothing could top The Handmaid's Tale you're wrong - the young stars of The Testaments, along with Ann Dowd's returning Aunt Lydia, absolutely nail this compelling return to Margaret Atwood's richly drawn universe.

Babies

(Image credit: BBC/Snowed-In/Sam Taylor)

Where can I watch it? BBC iPlayer

If you've experienced baby loss or infertility, this one might be too upsetting for you. However, I've just finished watching Stefan Golazewski's (Him & Her, Mum,) Babies, and I think every award there is and ever will be, needs to be just handed straight over to everyone that took part in it.

Siobhán Cullen and Paapa Essiedu take on the roles of Lisa and Stephen. All the couple want is a baby, but nobody can tell them why Lisa is suffering recurrent miscarriages. They struggle to talk about their feelings - to each other, and to everyone around them.

Lisa and Stephen's world gets smaller as the devastation of their situation weighs down on them, and the cultural lack of understanding about baby loss screams out from every scene.

Secondary characters are Dave (Jack Bannon) and Amanda (Charlotte Riley.) Dave is so emotionally illiterate, he will infuriate you until the very end - he's possibly one of the most irredeemable characters ever seen on TV. But he's also desperate for connection he'll never get.

Amanda is similarly emotionally buttoned up, until her backstory unravels and there's a lightbulb moment of seeing her in an entirely different way.

It's brutal, unpredictable, comical, will make you ask yourself difficult questions, and it's heartbreaking - I don't often cry at TV shows, but the end of Babies left me a heaving, sobbing mess. But this is one of the best televisual gifts we've been given in years - I don't think I'll ever stop thinking about it.

Margo's Got Money Troubles

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Where can I watch it? Apple TV

For something a bit lighter, but will also make you think (definitely more laughing than thinking,) Margo's Got Money Troubles is the perfect all-rounder.

For starters, it stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning - you shouldn't need any more convincing. If you do, here's a little breakdown.

Margo is the daughter of a former Hooters waitress and ex-pro wrestler struggling with addiction. her parents are delighted when, as an aspiring writer, Margo gets into a good college.

They're less happy about her lack of cycle breaking when she gets pregnant by one of her professors and drops out.

As the title suggests, Margo is now a young mother with no job, but desperately in need of cash. So she does the only thing she believes is available to her and starts an OnlyFans account.

Tapping into a niche that allows her to be creative, it's not long before Margo actually starts enjoying what she does. She might be creating through writing, but definitely is through world building with her 'characters' for the site (we said it was niche.)

Margo's Got Money Troubles will leave you to question why we vilify sex workers, and especially ones who are mothers. It will also make you laugh and provide some brilliant entertainment for your well-earned holiday weekend.

The Pitt

(Image credit: Max/Warrick Page)

Where can I watch it? HBO Max, NOW

You probably heard about this series long before it was available in the UK, and that's because it was smash hit apparently everywhere else in the world but was inexplicably unavailable here.

But now The Pitt has arrived. Was it worth the wait and the fanfare? Absolutely. This show is going to make for one thrilling, high octane bank holiday ride.

Noah Wyle leads the intense drama as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, a senior doctor in a Pittsburgh trauma centre. One season of 15 episodes covers just one frenetic shift for the doctors and their trainees.

With each episode covering one hour of the shift, the shaky, documentary style filming gives the show an air of a documentary, and viewers are thrown right into the thick of the action.

Robby is kindly, but worn out by the pressures of the job and the relentless need to put paperwork before patients. He also remains haunted by covid and the people lost to it - including someone very special to him.

For the chance to feel like you're an onlooker in a genuine emergency room shift, this one's for you.