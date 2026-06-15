Not tan, not brown, Lindsey Lohan adds DeMellier's trending bag to her look in this season's must-have colourway
The actress has been spotted wearing yet another gorgeous handbag from luxury label DeMellier, as she films her upcoming series Count My Lies
Over the past few months, Lindsey Lohan has been spotted out and about in New York filming for her upcoming series Count My Lies, and she’s been wearing some of the best designer handbags in the process.
Wearing a buttery yellow, satin tank top with a pair of Victoria Beckham, tailored shorts and some simple brown pumps, it was the bold red suede of her bag that caught our eye when she was filming last week. Unfortunately, her red DeMellier New York Suede shoulder bag is no longer available, but the style of bag is available in a variety of different colours and textures – and there are plenty of striking red shoulder styles to shop as alternatives, too.
And this isn't the first time Lindsey's character has been spotted with a DeMellier bag during filming. DeMellier's fashion currency has continued to increase, and the bag brand is loved by a host of celebrities and Royals, including Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Recently spotted with the roomy DeMellier New York Tote tucked into the crook of her elbow, Lindsey's character clearly has good taste.
Shop Red Shoulder Bags
Fire engine red is undoubtedly one of the boldest and brightest shades of the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, and Lindsey proves that incorporating the tone into summer capsule wardrobes can be done effortlessly through your choice of accessories, which can make the colour feel less daunting and a lot more wearable.
Despite its bold hue, the understated and timeless design of a sleek shoulder bag like her 'New York' style from DeMellier keeps everything feeling classic and sophisticated, whether you’re wearing it with tailored staples or your favourite jeans.
It was a clever choice to complement the red floral detail on her shorts, too, and you can recreate this cohesiveness without her shorts. Try swapping out Lindsey’s buttery yellow top for a red one, or slip on a pair of red ballet flats in place of chocolate brown pumps to echo the red hue in a different part of your outfit.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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