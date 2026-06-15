Not tan, not brown, Lindsey Lohan adds DeMellier's trending bag to her look in this season's must-have colourway

Over the past few months, Lindsey Lohan has been spotted out and about in New York filming for her upcoming series Count My Lies, and she’s been wearing some of the best designer handbags in the process.

Wearing a buttery yellow, satin tank top with a pair of Victoria Beckham, tailored shorts and some simple brown pumps, it was the bold red suede of her bag that caught our eye when she was filming last week. Unfortunately, her red DeMellier New York Suede shoulder bag is no longer available, but the style of bag is available in a variety of different colours and textures – and there are plenty of striking red shoulder styles to shop as alternatives, too.

And this isn't the first time Lindsey's character has been spotted with a DeMellier bag during filming. DeMellier's fashion currency has continued to increase, and the bag brand is loved by a host of celebrities and Royals, including Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Recently spotted with the roomy DeMellier New York Tote tucked into the crook of her elbow, Lindsey's character clearly has good taste.

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

DeMellier The New York Shoulder £395 at DeMellier While DeMellier's New York suede shoulder bag in red is no longer available, you can still snap it up in a variety of versatile neutral hues, or try a leather iteration. Zara Satin Lace Top £29.99 at Zara While the buttery yellow hue of this Zara top immediately gives it a summer-ready feel, the satin also effortlessly updates the classic tank style into an elevated, occasion-ready piece, too. H&M Tailored Bermuda Shorts £27.99 at H&M Just like Lindsey's Victoria Beckham shorts, this pair from H&M boast a flattering knee-length cut and a wide leg, giving an almost culotte-like silhouette.

Shop Red Shoulder Bags

Reformation Elena Shoulder Bag £348 at Reformation Like Lindsey's DeMellier bag, this one from Reformation has a sleek and timeless appeal that means it will never go out of style. Anthropologie Suede Barrel Bag £68 at Anthropologie If it's the suede texture of Lindsey's shoulder bag that caught your eye, this Anthropologie piece might just be the perfect alternative. It's made from 100% real suede for a luxe feel. Damson Madder Berta Bowler Bag £44 (was £60) at Damson Madder There is a richness to the reds that feature across all of Damson Madder's collections and this bowler bag is a great example of that. Made from a soft-touch fabric, it is so vibrant and, more practically, is a great size to carry everyday.

Fire engine red is undoubtedly one of the boldest and brightest shades of the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, and Lindsey proves that incorporating the tone into summer capsule wardrobes can be done effortlessly through your choice of accessories, which can make the colour feel less daunting and a lot more wearable.

Despite its bold hue, the understated and timeless design of a sleek shoulder bag like her 'New York' style from DeMellier keeps everything feeling classic and sophisticated, whether you’re wearing it with tailored staples or your favourite jeans.

It was a clever choice to complement the red floral detail on her shorts, too, and you can recreate this cohesiveness without her shorts. Try swapping out Lindsey’s buttery yellow top for a red one, or slip on a pair of red ballet flats in place of chocolate brown pumps to echo the red hue in a different part of your outfit.