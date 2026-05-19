Amandaland's Lucy Punch wears a £65 Charles & Keith burgundy bag that looks seriously high-end
Shop it whilst it's in stock
Amandaland is back with a six-part series, starring Lucy Punch. Although the second series has captured our attention for its comedic moments, we're also taking inspiration from Lucy's on-screen style, including a burgundy crescent bag from Charles & Keith.
Lucy was spotted in season two with the Carey Crescent Hobo Bag in deep burgundy slung over her shoulder. Her bag complemented her smart white-jean outfit, which featured a houndstooth blazer.
Elegant yet practical for everyday wear, this crescent handbag is the kind of piece you can wear all year round, and it will work for a range of occasions, too. Plus, the rich burgundy shade is a warmer alternative to starker neutrals.
Shop Lucy's Bag & Look
exact match
Perfect for carrying your essentials in, this plush burgundy bag can be worn with just about any outfit. The curved lines of the crescent silhouette make it stand out, and the adjustable straps give it multiple ways to style it.
White jeans are a reliable staple during the warmer season, and this slim straight-leg style from M&S will soon become your go-to. Create a jeans and a blazer outfit, and finish the look with comfy sandals.
With a detachable crossbody strap and the option to shorten it into a neat shoulder bag, this design is so versatile, and it's perfect for transitioning from daywear to eveningwear.
If you're heading to summer nuptials or going abroad, this burgundy handbag will elevate your attire, complementing a range of summer wedding guest dresses or chic holiday outfits.
Charles and Keith's handbags evoke a luxurious feel, whilst remaining affordable in comparison to designer handbag brands. Not only is it home to some of the best designer lookalike handbags, but its range of footwear, including occasion-ready heels and everyday sandals, is worth browsing too.
We love her elevated take on jeans and a blazer, a styling duo that's worth relying on during the transitional season. White jeans are a bright and airy alternative to darker denim shades, making them perfect for warmer-weather styling.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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