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Amandaland's Lucy Punch wears a £65 Charles & Keith burgundy bag that looks seriously high-end

Shop it whilst it's in stock

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Image of Lucy Punch
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Amandaland is back with a six-part series, starring Lucy Punch. Although the second series has captured our attention for its comedic moments, we're also taking inspiration from Lucy's on-screen style, including a burgundy crescent bag from Charles & Keith.

Lucy was spotted in season two with the Carey Crescent Hobo Bag in deep burgundy slung over her shoulder. Her bag complemented her smart white-jean outfit, which featured a houndstooth blazer.

Image of amandaland

(Image credit: BBC/Merman)

Shop Lucy's Bag & Look

With a detachable crossbody strap and the option to shorten it into a neat shoulder bag, this design is so versatile, and it's perfect for transitioning from daywear to eveningwear.

If you're heading to summer nuptials or going abroad, this burgundy handbag will elevate your attire, complementing a range of summer wedding guest dresses or chic holiday outfits.

Charles and Keith's handbags evoke a luxurious feel, whilst remaining affordable in comparison to designer handbag brands. Not only is it home to some of the best designer lookalike handbags, but its range of footwear, including occasion-ready heels and everyday sandals, is worth browsing too.

We love her elevated take on jeans and a blazer, a styling duo that's worth relying on during the transitional season. White jeans are a bright and airy alternative to darker denim shades, making them perfect for warmer-weather styling.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

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