There are very few brands that do avant-garde accessories quite like Kate Spade, so it comes as no surprise that one of its most playful handbags is trending right now. Dog lovers, this one's for you: the Charlie Dachshund Crossbody Bag has suddenly spiked in popularity, and it's actually much easier to style than you might think.

Whilst it can pay to invest in designer bags that hold their resale value, sometimes we know something will stay in our wardrobe for life - so secondhand value becomes irrelevant. The Charlie certainly seems like one such bag, particularly if you're a proud sausage dog owner. Crafted from soft brown suede, it holds up on quality too. And while it isn't a Chanel 2.55, sometimes the quirky statement designs become sought-after gems.

A-listers including Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, and Lucy Liu have all been spotted in Kate Spade over the years, and there are countless other celebrity fans that have turned to the American clothing brand on numerous occasions since its launch back in 1993. This canine design is the latest in Kate Spade's attention-grabbing collection, and I've tracked down some alternative choices too.

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