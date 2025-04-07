An inclusive revenge drama from the producers of Adolescence - Reunion should be on your watch list
From the producers of smash hit cultural phenomenon, Adolescence, comes your next must-see drama - Reunion.
The four-part revenge thriller was filmed in and around Sheffield, and is set to be another groundbreaking show from Warp Films - the company involved in bringing Adolescence to your screens.
Airing from April 7 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, Reunion introduces audiences to Daniel Brennan (Matthew Gurney) - a deaf man incarcerated for the murder of his best friend, who is just about to be released.
Shunned by the deaf community and struggling to find his place with those who can hear, Brennan attempts to rebuild a relationship with his estranged daughter Carly (Lara Peake), while fighting a need to get revenge and struggling to let go of the past.
Alongside being teased as a powerful and unexpected story, Reunion follows in the footsteps of BBC comedy-drama, Austin, by being inclusive. While Austin portrays autism authentically and with an autistic actor at the helm, Reunion's Brennan is played by deaf actor and writer, Matthew Gurney.
The series features both British Sign Language (BSL) and spoken English, and deaf actress Rose Ayling-Ellis (Miri Mokhtar) also has a prominent role in the show. Hearing actresses Lara Peake and Anne-Marie Duff (Christine Mokhtar) both learned BSL for the series.
Asked why audiences should tune into the show, Matthew Gurney said, "It is a unique storyline, not one that patronises deaf people, it shows a range of Sign Language, from BSL to SSE! And it's incredibly visual. Try not to rely on the sound or music but appreciate the visual nature of the show."
Anne-Marie Duff also offered some heartfelt insights into what working on the series meant to her. "I know deaf people, but I have never immersed myself in that culture, so that was exciting," she said.
The actress added, "As an actor, I always love my work to feel valuable, and it's rare. Most of the time it can feel a bit frivolous but on a production like this, it just felt profoundly worthwhile."
Where was Reunion filmed?
Although we know the series was filmed in and around Sheffield, specific locations for the shoot have also been given.
According to The Star, Reunion filmed some scenes at Tapton Hall, an 18th-century stately home that now serves as an events venue. The cast and crew were also spotted at Hell’s Kitchen Diner on East Bank Road and the Bath Hotel in Broomhall.
Local viewers might also recognise Redmires Road in Lodge Moor, Norfolk Road, near Park Hill, Crosspool's Marsh Lane, Winchester Road in Barncliffe, and Hunter House Road, along with nearby Roach Road and Hunter Hill Road.
Filming in Sheffield meant a lot to the show's writer and creator, William Mager. He says, "What I wanted to do was write a love letter to my hometown, Sheffield. To show those amazing locations that I remember from my childhood but also show that there’s a strong deaf community here in Sheffield."
The writer adds, "I grew up here and I lived here for 22 years. One thing I always loved about Sheffield was the contrast. What I like about Reunion is that it starts in quite a dark place. It starts in prison. But by the end, the journey takes us to the countryside, where we find our final scenes."
Reunion: Full cast
- Matthew Gurney (Deaf Morning Club, Switch) as Daniel Brennan
- Lara Peake (Born to Kill, Rivals) as Carly Brennan
- Anne-Marie Duff (Shameless, Bad Sisters) as Christine Mokhar
- Eddie Marsan (Tyrannosaur, Heartstopper) as Stephen Renworth
- Rose Ayling-Ellis (Eastenders, Ludwig) as Miri Mokhtar
- Olive Gray (Sex Education, Halo) as Anna Shenford
- Joe Sims (Broadchurch, Doctor Who) as Joe Summers
- Stephen Collins (Dune, Doctors) as Sean
- Ace Mahbaz (Small World, Love is Blind) as Ray Mokhtar
- Charles Humphreys (Keep Off The Grass) as Lawrence
- Robert Rhodes (House of The Dragon) as Dexter
- Sophie Stone (The Chelsea Detective, Retreat) as Naomi Brennan
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
