How to watch Race Across the World from anywhere - stream the BBC reality series online

The BAFTA winning, fiercely addictive reality series, Race Across the World is back for series 5. A brand new batch of teams take on the challenge of of a lifetime as they race each other from The Great Wall of China to Kanniyakumari, India.

For the five duos, this means traveling 14,000km with the cash equivalent of a one-way plane ticket - except they can travel by any means apart from by plane. They also have the opportunity to earn more money for their adventures along the way as they dash to the finish line in the hopes of claiming the £20,000 prize money.

With a large, global, invested viewership, fans don't want to miss out on any episodes of the show - and there's no need to, as we share how to watch it from anywhere.

How to watch Race Across the World in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch Race Across the World as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch each episode as it lands with the first airing on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday, April 23.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account. If you've missed any previous seasons or just want to re-live the excitement once again, all four seasons are currently available to watch for free on iPlayer on demand.

Race Across the World - Series 5 | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

How to watch Race Across the World from anywhere

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Race Across the World airs airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see the phoneless intrepid explorers make their epic journeys, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each of the episodes on BBC iPlayer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Race Across the World on BBC iPlayer for free.

One couple taking part in the challenge are Yin and Gaz. The pair used to be married but have now been separated for three years.

While they were apart, Yaz met somebody new who sadly passed away. However, Yin and Gaz still live together and have a great friendship.

Gaz had done a little bit of travelling when he was younger and wanted to do more - Yin hadn't done any.

When asked why they wanted to do the show, Gaz said, "I'd seen little bits of 'Race' on Gogglebox. When we were together, we never went on holidays off the beaten track. I’d taken 9-10 months out of my life to go traveling when i was younger, and Yin had never had that."