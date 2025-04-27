Bucket list marathons around the world, from London to Tokyo

You'll likely have heard of the London or Boston Marathons, but what about the other exciting, adrenaline-fuelled races around the world? If you've been inspired by the latest city marathon, these are the other ones to check out.

As well as being a huge sporting achievement, something that famously only 1% of the world's population do in their lifetime, running a marathon is a great way to explore the world. Not only does a marathon in another country or even continent give you the chance to book a trip, but routes tend to cover major city landmarks and have incredible views, or once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

They make for the perfect excuse to get away. Our list just covers the 42.2km (26.2 miles) distance, but many of these races have longer (ultra-marathon) and shorter (5km, 10km, or half-marathon) options too.

Boston Marathon (USA)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dating back to 1897, the Boston Marathon is the world's oldest yearly event of its kind. It's famous for its lively atmosphere, tough entry conditions, and relatively downhill route (until the end, that is). At mile 20, runners hit Heartbreak Hill after a series of climbs in the Newton hills.

If you can score a spot in the Boston Marathon, you've made the big leagues.

Berlin Marathon (Germany)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Berlin Marathon is a flat course, making it a must-do for runners looking to hit a personal best.

Being one of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, a series of seven prestigious and high-profile marathons around the world, it's also one of the most popular races, which makes it difficult to score a spot.

But if you can manage to get one, you won't be disappointed. Along with the flat course, you'll get a sightseeing tour as the race passes several iconic spots - including the Brandenburg Gate.

London Marathon (UK)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The London Marathon is one of the world's largest marathons, welcoming hundreds of thousands of people from around the world to the capital city over one weekend.

Runners can expect incredible crowds, an exciting atmosphere, and a sightseeing tour as the race starts in Greenwich Park, ends on The Mall, and passes by many iconic spots, including Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace.

New York City Marathon (USA)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The New York City Marathon is one of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, alongside the Chicago Marathon and Boston Marathon - the only three that take place in the US.

Held in November, instead of the spring as many marathons are, runners get the chance to train in the summertime, rather than gruelling winter weather.

The race starts on Staten Island and goes through all five boroughs of the city before finishing in Central Park.

Tokyo Marathon (Japan)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tokyo Marathon is a must-do race for many keen runners as it's a flat course, making it easier to get a personal best.

Much like other marathons, you'll get a good view of the city during the 26.2 miles (42.2km) as well. The race starts at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, winds around the city, past the Imperial Palace, and finishes at Tokyo Station.

Chicago Marathon (USA)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, the Chicago Marathon is a must-do for anyone looking to claim the prestigious medal that comes with doing all seven races.

It's a flat course, much like Berlin and Tokyo Marathon, making it a good one for anyone looking to get a personal best. With stunning views of Chicago's skyline at the start and finish line, this race is a great one from a sightseeing perspective as well.

Athens Marathon (Greece)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Athens Marathon should be the most famous one of all, being the origin of the race itself. In 490 BCE, a Greek messenger called Pheidippides was said to have run from the Battle of Marathon to Athens to announce the Greek victory.

The trip was about 25 miles, just short of the 26.2 miles we run today.

In the Athens Marathon, runners get to follow the historic route, which ends at the Panathenaic Stadium. This was the site of the first modern Olympics. For runners and history buffs alike, it's one to tick off your bucket list.

Paris Marathon (France)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Passing the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Notre-Dame Cathedral, and Champs-Élysées, the Paris Marathon is just as much a sporting event as a sightseeing tour.

This isn't one for those looking to run a flat course, however. You'll need Berlin or Chicago Marathon for that. This race is considered relatively hilly, especially towards the end.

Sydney Marathon (Australia)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sydney Marathon is the newest addition to the World Majors list and the first in the Southern Hemisphere, but one of the most popular for runners around the world.

The route is considered challenging but rewarding, with many iconic landmarks along the route, such Harbour Bridge, and a photo-worthy finish in front of the Sydney Opera House.

Rome Marathon (Italy)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

History lovers - listen up, this is a bucket-list marathon for you. If you want to skip the crowds on a weekend away to this ancient city, this is the way to do it.

You'll have to navigate cobblestones, but it's well worth the effort, with the route starting and ending at the Colosseum, and passing by St Peter's Basilica, the Trevi Fountain, and Via del Corso, to name a few of the iconic landmarks.

Istanbul Marathon (Turkey)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A marathon might be 26.2 miles (42.2km) but if you run the Istanbul Marathon, you can cross a whole continent as this race starts in Asia and finishes in Europe as it crosses the Bosphorus Bridge.

Along the route, runners get a glimpse of the city's rich history, passing the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia, along with other landmarks.

The Great Wall Marathon (China)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Great Wall Marathon is perhaps one of the most unique marathons on this list, given that runners actually race on the landmark itself, for about 5,000 steps.

Of course, being along the undulating wall, it's a challenging race with steep climbs and bracing descents, so certainly one you'll remember.

Two Oceans Marathon (South Africa)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Two Oceans Marathon in South Africa is known as the world's "most beautiful" marathon thanks to the stunning views of the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, Chapman's Peak, and Constantia Nek.

However, it's not your standard 42.2km race. This one is 56km, making it an ultra marathon. For those wanting a shorter distance, there is a half marathon option as well.

San Francisco Marathon (USA)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The San Francisco Marathon is the perfect opportunity for tourists to take in the sights, fuelled by many miles (and gels). While runners will have to navigate the challenging hill climbs the city is so famous for, it's not a challenging marathon to get into, making it among the most inclusive. It's popular, but there are no qualifying times or entry restrictions like lottery systems.

On route, runners get to move across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and across the coastline of the Pacific Ocean.

Copenhagen Marathon (Denmark)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Held every year in May, the Copenhagen Marathon is another bucket-list race for anyone looking to combine a city break with a long run. Being one of the less popular marathons, it might be easier to get a place here than the likes of Paris, Berlin, or London, for example.

But that doesn't mean it's any less spectacular. The Copenhagen Marathon starts in Østerbro and goes through Christianshavn, Vesterbro, Nørrebro and Frederiksberg, passing landmarks like The Marble Church, The Royal Danish Theatre, and the yellow houses of Nyboder, which were built in 1631.

Ibiza Marathon (Spain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ibiza Marathon isn't just an excuse for a post-run party. This race has incredible views of the Mediterranean Sea and the chance to meet with people from all over the world, as the race tends to have about 70% international entries.

The final stretch of the race, which starts at the later time of 3.30pm, is at sunset, making it a unique way to start a weekend away.

Edinburgh Marathon (Scotland)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Edinburgh Marathon is a flat race with a descent, making it ideal for those looking to get a best-ever time in their marathon. The route passes through the city and around the East Lothian coast, so you can expect stunning sea views and quick visits to small towns.

In the city, you'll pass landmarks like Greyfriars Kirkyard, the Royal Mile (with bagpipes aplenty), and Edinburgh Castle, along with Arthur's Seat and Holyrood Park as you head out.

Stockholm Marathon (Sweden)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you run the Stockholm Marathon, you'll be taken on a tour of the 14 islands on which the city sits. On route, runners get to see all the sights - including Parliament House, Djugarden Royal Park, and the ABBA Museum - before finishing at the Olympic Stadium with a sprint finish.

It's relatively flat, but there are some climbs in the middle.

Marathon du Médoc (France)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now for something a little different. The Marathon du Médoc is one for lovers of wine. This unique race has 23 wine-tasting stations along the course, which weaves through the vineyards of the Gironde.

Taking place in June, it's certainly one way to start a summer of running.

Walt Disney World Marathon (Florida)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Had enough of rollercoasters and theme parks for one holiday? In January every year, Walt Disney World in Florida holds a marathon. Runners get to move through all four of the Disney Parks, supported from the sidelines by Mickey, Minnie, and others.

As you might expect, it's a route with lots of twists and turns, but it's relatively smooth otherwise.

Great Welsh Marathon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Great Welsh Marathon blends scenic views with (mostly) flat course, making it the perfect way to blow the cobwebs away. On route, runners pass the Loughor Estuary, Gower Peninsula, and Burry Port, which was where Amelia Earhart attempted to land her plane.

It's the oldest marathon in Wales, so whether you're a local or just around for the weekend, it's well worth a run.

Valencia Marathon (Spain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Escape winter's doom and gloom with the Valencia Marathon. These 42.2 km take place on a completely flat route, making it a winner for PB attempts, and go through many of the city's best landmarks.

If the sweltering heat of the European marathon season in spring puts you off, this could be the one for you.

Florence Marathon (Italy)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ditch the line at the Uffizi and run the Florence Marathon to make the most of your Italian holiday. The Florence Marathon goes through the stunning Tuscan countryside, past famous landmarks, and waterways, blending city life with countryside climbs.

And climbs there are, unfortunately. This is a relatively hilly marathon, best suited to those who enjoy more of a challenge.

The Polar Night Marathon (Norway)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Polar Night Marathon is perhaps the most unique marathon on this list - even more so than the Walt Disney World Marathon or the Great Wall Marathon. This one is an Arctic running experience.

It takes place in the middle of the day, but the sun never rises above the horizon at this time of year in Tromsø, Norway. So, you're running in darkness - with opportunity for an amazing colour display and if you're really lucky, the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights).

Amsterdam Marathon (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With an average of 2000 runners, the Amsterdam Marathon is one of the smallest on this list, but undoubtedly unforgettable. As a flat route, it's a good chance to take in some sightseeing and score a personal best.

The route is two loops (one of 7km and the other of 35km), crosses many canals, passes through the old city centre and the Vondelpark, as well as residential suburbs. It finishes in the 1928 Olympic Stadium.

Seville Marathon (Spain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seville Marathon takes place in February, giving you the chance to train the slightly-less-frosty conditions of autumn, rather than winter. It's also the perfect time to be in the city, with winter on its way out and spring almost in the air, with moderate temperatures.

It's another flat course, too. This route sweeps through the city, taking in landmarks like Plaza de España, Seville Cathedral, and Torre del Oro - a majestic 13th watchtower along the river.

Laguna Phuket Marathon (Thailand)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Laguna Phuket Marathon is known for its stunning scenery, with a route that winds through lush greenery, local villages, and along coastal roads. It's also one of the most popular running events in Thailand, with international crowds and runners alike.

This one is an out-and-back course, mostly flat but with some rolling hills.

Arctic Marathon (Finland)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For another truly unique experience, take a look at the Arctic Marathon in Finland. This one starts on the line of the Arctic Circle in the village square of Santa Claus village in Rovaniemi.

Almost all of the roads are covered with snow for the 42.2km as well, and the route goes through forests and part of a frozen river, making it one for trail-lovers as well as road enthusiasts looking for something a little different.

Sunrise Marathon (Czechia)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sunrise Marathon in Modřice, Czechia, is one way to celebrate the summer solstice this year.

The 42.2km race starts at just before 5am, giving runners the chance to follow the sunrise on the longest day of the year as the flat route loops through the countryside on pavement and dirt track roads.

Those who've done it describe this marathon as a "peaceful" and "calm" experience, which are two words you don't often associate with events of this kind.

Oregon Marathon (USA)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's rarer to find a marathon in July, but if you're looking for one, the Oregon Marathon should be on your bucket list. Not only is it a relatively flat course in the second half (with the first half filled with a few challenging climbs), making it a faster option for those who want to score their best time, but it's also known for scenic views.

The route follows the river path and moves through Eugene, known as "Track Town USA" for its links to the running community.

Las Vegas Marathon (USA)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In typical Las Vegas style, this October marathon starts in the evening (mostly to avoid the heat of the Nevada sun) with a concert and party. Runners then go through the city lit up in neon and sparkling lights.

The route is a point-to-point flat course, taking in some of Sin City's top attractions, including Symphony Park and the Las Vegas Boulevard, before finishing at the Fremont Street Experience.

Lewa Safari Marathon (Kenya)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You know it's a bucket list marathon when there's a chance you could have a run-in with a lion over the 42.2km. The Lewa Safari Marathon winds through the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in northern Kenya, offering runners a chance to glimpse some of Africa's largest predators, including the big five.

Not for the faint-hearted, but well worth it just for the story.