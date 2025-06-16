The most incredible places to go swimming in the world, from Olympic pools and picturesque lidos to stunning natural wonders

Swimming is a great way to stay fit, but even more than that, it's a relaxing and rejuvenating experience that's loved by people worldwide. But swimming needn't be confined to the local leisure.

We are all aware that cold-water swimming offers numerous benefits for both our mental and physical health. Increased fitness levels, mental clarity and a rush of endorphins are just some of the noted effects, not to mention the positive impact of ecotherapy. While there are plenty of heated lidos and natural springs to experience, adding some cold water dips into your routine could bring even more health benefits.

From Olympic pools and community lidos to famous hot springs, this is your ultimate list of incredible places to go swimming in the UK, Europe and beyond. Let these incredible pools, picturesque lidos, and beautiful nature spots for wild swimming inspire you to reach for your swimsuit and try somewhere new.

Best places to go swimming in the world

Bondi Icebergs Pool, Sydney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bondi Icebergs, perched at the top of Bondi Beach, has to be one of the most iconic swimming spots in the world. The waves here can get choppy, which only adds to the atmosphere of lane swimming in this ocean-facing pool. There's also the famous Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, where swimmers can grab a sophisticated nightcap after a swim.

Clevedon Marine Lake, Somerset

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clevedon Marine Lake is one of the most beautiful places in the UK to watch the sunset from the water. This 250-meter-long and 100-meter-wide manmade lake is situated next to the sea in Somerset and provides the opportunity for a wild dip with slightly calmer conditions. Volunteers run Clevedon Marine Lake, so it's free to visit for a swim, though donations are welcome.

Hanging Gardens of Bali, Ubud, Bali

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those seeking a more exotic spot to enjoy a dip in nature, the Hanging Gardens of Bali, located in the spiritual centre of Ubud, offer complete tranquillity surrounded by lush greenery. Look out over the scenic rice fields in the area while taking a refreshing dip - tropical swims don't get much better than this.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London

The London Aquatics Centre was one of the main venues of the 2012 Summer Olympics and the 2012 Summer Paralympics, and is an awe-inspiring venue that has hosted some of the world's best swimmers. It's now open to the public as an indoor facility with two swimming pools and a diving pool in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park at Stratford.

Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Palm, an archipelago of artificial islands on the Persian Gulf in Jumeirah, Dubai, is full of luxury hotels, with Atlantis, The Anantara, Raffles and the Waldorf Astoria just some of the luxury brands you can experience here. There's no shortage of incredible hotel pools with plush day beds and views out to sea.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A swim with panoramic city views is one of life's great joys - and there are few views more iconic than Manhattan's skyline. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in New York has an impressive rooftop pool that overlooks the Brooklyn Bridge and the East River, and serves cocktails and light bites for an after-swim snack.

Bosphorus Cross Continental Swim Challenge, Istanbul, Turkey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Bosphorus is a sea strait in Istanbul that usually operates as a shipping channel. But once a year, it turns into an annual swimming race for the Bosphorus Cross Continental Swim Challenge. Close to 2,000 swimmers take to the water for this annual event - but it's not for the faint-hearted. The route will take past picturesque parts of the city, but it's a challenge for experienced swimmers only due to strong currents.

Parliament Hill Lido, London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parliament Hill is one of the most famous lidos in the UK. Also sometimes called Hampstead Heath Lido, the 60-meter unheated pool is situated on the outskirts of Hampstead Heath in a serene setting, and visitors come from far and wide to swim some laps in this iconic spot. Most lidos in London are unheated, which can be more difficult in the winter months, but they're a huge attraction in the capital for summer swims.

Blue Lagoon, Iceland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Blue Lagoon in Iceland is one of the most famous landmarks in the world. The mineral-rich pool has a high silica content, which gives it a milky blue appearance. It's also believed that the naturally warm pools, located in southwest Iceland on the Reykjanes Peninsula, can help rejuvenate the skin.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a truly showstopping swimming pool, look no further than Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como. This slightly Wes Anderson-style property truly deserves to be called iconic. The floating pool on the lake at the front of this stylish hotel sets the scene perfectly, surrounded by sun loungers with striped orange and cream loungers. A swim here is the stuff European holiday dreams are made of.

Sky Pool, Battersea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sky Pool in Battersea should be on every keen swimmer's bucket list. The unique pool is a world first, with a clear bottom suspended between two buildings in Embassy Gardens. As well as being visually striking from underneath, it offers incredible views across London. The Sky Deck also features a spa, orangery, and bar - but you'll need to be a member or know one to get in.

Olympiapark Schwimmstadion, Munich

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Olympiapark Schwimmstadion in Munich was famously a key venue during the 1972 Summer Olympics. It's now open to the public and offers a grand and historical place to swim. Its vast size means it hardly ever feels too busy, too, and the pool offers the chance to explore the athletic side of swimming as well as swimming as a relaxing hobby.

Hampstead Ponds, London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hampstead Ponds is the epitome of a countryside idyll, with the spacious ponds surrounded by nature in one of London's most charming areas. A world away from busy Oxford Street, Hampstead Village is worth a visit after a dip in the ponds to explore its many pubs, cafes and independent shops. There is a mixed pond to swim in, as well as a men's and ladies' pond.

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The rooftop pool at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore has to be one of the most photographed pools in the world - and for good reason. For starters, it's a vast space, making it the world's largest rooftop infinity pool, and the stunning rooftop pool is renowned for its panoramic views. You'll spot this landmark from afar, too, as an integral part of Singapore's skyline.

Maldives

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Maldives are known for their panoramic sea views, with crystal-clear turquoise-hued ocean as far as the eye can see. White sandy beaches and azure waters make for ideal swimming conditions, while the abundant marine life means snorkelling is a magical experience. For those who love sea swims in paradise, the Maldives will always be a bucket-list destination.

Cenotes on the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a completely different swimming experience, cenotes take the concept of 'wild swimming' to new heights. These freshwater sinkholes are situated in caves, providing a place to go snorkelling, diving or cliff jumping. Cenotes also have a deep cultural significance for the Maya, who believe they're sacred portals to the underworld.

The Dead Sea in Jordan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dead Sea is another must-visit for swimming fans, offering a truly unique experience. The high levels of salt in the water make it easier to float, meaning swimming is effortless. Similar to the mineral-rich water of The Blue Lagoon in Iceland, swimming here is also believed to have benefits for the skin and overall health.

Rooftop pools in Cape Town, South Africa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cape Town is also a brilliant destination for swimmers, thanks to its abundance of rooftop and coastal pools in some stunning hotels. The Silo Hotel in particular, is an incredible place to stay, towering over the V&A Waterfront. Head up to the hotel's rooftop pool to see panoramic views of Table Mountain and Cape Town's skyline.

Wadis, Oman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wadis are another example of a beautiful natural swimming spot. Wadis are riverbeds that are usually dry but are filled with water during the rainy season, with some filled all year round. You'll find plenty of Wadis in Oman, with Wadi Shab, Wadi Damm, Bimmah Sink Hole, and Wadi Hawasinah some famous examples.

The Serpentine, London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no shortage of incredible places to swim in London, with many semi-wild spots on offer. The Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park features a designated swimming area and is arguably one of the most iconic swimming spots in the UK. Take a picnic and explore the park on foot as well, and you have the makings of a quintessential London summer day out.

The Porchester Spa, London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Porchester Spa is steeped in history, boasting art nouveau Turkish baths and a barrel vaulted 30m pool in its period building. The baths themselves date back to the 1920s and include a sauna, steam room and loungers for some spa action after a dip. The best thing is that this affordable London spa is open to the public - you just need to book a spot to use the facilities.

London Fields Lido, Hackney, London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another fabulous Lido in London (this time heated!) is London Fields Lido in a leafy part of Hackney. This 50M pool is situated in London Fields park and provides a picturesque place off the tourist trail in London - just be warned that it gets very busy during the summer months.

Tinside Lido, Devon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tinside Lido boasts a wealth of old-world charm, retaining its original features from the 1930s. The retro lido faces out to sea - and looking at it initially, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was a spot along the Italian Riverera. The Lido also still features its original changing rooms and striped blue tiling, making for a swim steeped in history.

Fairy Pools, Noosa, Australia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no shortage of incredible beachside spots to explore in Australia, but if you're heading to Queensland, Noosa should be top of your list for natural beauty. As well as epic beaches, this stunning coastal location has rock pools dotted along its cliffside walking trails - nicknamed 'fairy pools' - so you can escape the heat.

Lake Bled, Slovenia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lake Bled, situated in the Slovenian Alps, is one of Europe's most picturesque - and perhaps most visited - open water swimming spots. The surrounding mountains offer an incredible backdrop for a cold-water dip, and keen swimmers travel from far and wide to experience this natural wonder.

Keem Bay, Achill Island, Ireland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keem Bay is off the beaten track on the serene Achill Island in the West Coast of County Mayo - but it's worth the trip out to see it. The sandy beach is surrounded by fields and friendly sheep, positioned at the foot of the Benmore Cliffs. While the Irish Sea might be typically cold, taking a dip here feels like a real experience at the edge of the world.

Lake Tahoe, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lake Tahoe is a mecca for adventurers, with mountain biking, hiking, and water sports on offer, as well as some epic wild swimming. Be warned, though, Lake Tahoe is very cold, even in the summer months when temperatures rise, due to its depth and altitude.

Brockwell Lido, London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brockwell Lido is one of the most popular community lidos in London, offering a wealth of attractions for visitors. As well as its 50-meter pool, swimmers can enjoy pizza and beer at the cafe next door and afterwards wander through Herne Hill, which has a distinctly village-like feel despite being so close to central London.

Gili Islands, Indonesia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gili Islands - which consist of the three islands Gili Trawangan, Gili Meno, and Gili Air - are located off the northwest coast of Lombok, Indonesia, and are popular with tourists thanks to their crystal clear waters and the slower pace of island life - there are no cars on the islands at all. Be warned, though - Gili T, as it's known, is busier and has a reputation as a party island, so you may want to look at the other options if you're looking for a more idyllic swimming session.

Bodo Harbour, Norway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those who aren't afraid to brave icy waters, Bodo Harbour in Norway is a beautiful place for a cold-water swim. In the distance, you'll see green mountains framing the water, while a harbour wall helps shield against currents.

Amangari Resort, Utah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most famous swimming pools in the world is the sandstone pool carved into the rocks at the luxury Amangari Resort, situated on the border between Arizona and Utah. This spectacular pool feels almost otherworldly with the desert background behind it, and has to be one of the most remote places for a morning dip.

Cave pools in Santorini

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no shortage of incredible cave pools in Santorini. Hotels are often built into the rocks and provide tranquil corners to relax and unwind on one of Greece's most beautiful islands. A mass of blues and whites, the hotels on this iconic island are incredibly distinctive and provide a stunning backdrop for a leisurely swim.