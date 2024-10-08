Discover a different side of London with these lesser-known, picturesque places

London is home to some of the country's best tourist attractions, including St. Paul's Cathedral, Kensington Palace and Big Ben, to name just a few. But off the tourist trail, there is so much more to discover in all corners of London.

London's vast collection of districts all have unique characteristics, from colourful Notting Hill with its colourful houses and vibrant market to cosy spots like Herne Hill or Richmond that feel more like countryside villages. London has some world-famous museums and galleries - the V&A, the Natural History Museum and the National Portrait Gallery are just a few - but lesser-known attractions like the Chelsea Physic Garden, an ancient healing garden, and Dulwich Picture House are worth seeking out.

These are 32 places to put on your London Bucket List if you want to see a different side of London and learn more about the rich cultural history that makes up this metropolitan city. Some are traditionally picturesque while others showcase the vibrance and diversity of the city.

The most picturesque places in London

Kyoto Garden, Kensington

Stepping into this serene Japanese garden, you'd be forgiven for thinking you were miles away from the busy city, despite it being just moments away from High Street Kensington. The gardens were originally built to celebrate the 1992 Japan Festival in London and remain popular with city dwellers and tourists who want to escape the hustle and bustle of London.

Highgate Cemetery

Another tranquil location is Highgate Cemetery, famed for its impressive tombs, some dating back to ancient Egyptian times. The grounds are extensive and lined with trees, making this a good spot for a peaceful walk. There are also plenty of cosy pubs nearby to relax in afterwards, away from the business of central London.

Buddhapadipa Temple, Wimbledon

This impressive moment is an example of ornate Thai architecture. The Thai government purchased the building in 1965, and it now houses a small community of Thai monks, with visitors welcome to explore the building and its grounds and wander through its surrounding grounds, which include a lily pond and flower gardens.

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden

This community garden is full of charm and runs along the old Eastern Curve railway line. You could easily spend an afternoon here exploring, with plenty of wooden benches dotted around to take in the sights and a cosy cafe where visitors can enjoy a slice of cake and cup of tea for a quintessentially English experience.

Little Venice

Little Venice is a colourful slice of Italy in the heart of London, where Regent's Canal and the Grand Union Canal meet, the canal banks lined with colourful boats. A wander around this enchanting area provides plenty of opportunity to stop at its many waterside cafes or retreat to cosy pubs near the water.

Herne Hill Market

Herne Hill is one of the most wholesome corners of London, perched just next to Brockwell Park and its famous Lido. On Sundays, the centre comes alive with a bustling market that sells everything from fresh seafood and upmarket cheese and condiments to clothes and jewellery. Take a pitstop at famous south London restaurant Llewelyn's for an upmarket lunch.

God's Own Junkyard, Walthamstow

God's Own Junkyard is a maze of bright colours, artefacts and artwork - and one of the most vibrant places in London. It's a popular choice for weddings and as a set for filming, but this hidden attraction is open to the public for free on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays - it's the perfect place for taking some unique photos.

Billingsgate Market

You'll need to be up at the crack of dawn to get the best deals, but Billingsgate Market is world famous for its fresh fish and seafood offering. Billingsgate is open from 4–8am from Tuesday to Saturday and you're likely to be rubbing shoulders with some of London's top chefs while picking up a deal.

Maltby Street Market

Less busy and touristy than the well-known Borough Market, Maltby Street Market is a haven for foodies. Dip in and out of bars and restaurants in this thriving area, where visitors sit outside even in the colder months, giving the area a Parisian feel. This is also one of the best places to sample London's incredible street food scene.

Brixton Village

Brixton Village is a maze on independent eateries taking inspiration from all corners of the globe. The indoor market is bright and colourful, with a wealth of different flavours to try from some of the best tacos in London at Hache to Japanese street food at Okan, where you can try Okonomiyaki; a delicious savoury pancake.

The riverboat restaurants in Paddington Basin

Paddington Basin is home to some of the most picturesque places in London, where you can enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner by the river. Darcie & May Green is an Australian-inspired brunch and cocktail spot adorned in bright colours, while the London Shell Co offers fresh seafood and a romantic atmosphere.

Brick Lane

Brick Lane is famous not only for its Indian restaurants and incredible bagels but also for its vintage and record shops, which are well worth a visit. The area gets busy on weekends, so it's advisable to make your way over there early to avoid getting stuck in the crowds. During the evening, you'll find restaurant owners outside keen to impress tourists with their food deals, meaning it's a great place to try for dinner if you don't have a reservation.

Colombia Road Flower Market

Every Sunday from 8am until 2pm, Columbia Road Flower Market is a maze of plants and flowers on one of East London's prettiest streets. Be warned, though, it's worth going early if you want to escape the grounds. Afterwards, there are plenty of cute coffee shops and classic London pubs to have a pit stop before returning home with your blooms.

Petersham Nuseries

Away from the busy city in leafy Richmond, Petersham Nurseries is a huge garden centre that boasts a top-notch restaurant. Perhaps the fanciest garden centre in the world, this is the place to go to find exotic flowers and unusual plants or simply to wander around the beautiful grounds with a coffee in hand.

Beckenham Place Park

A short train ride away from Victoria, the suburban area of Beckham is home to one of London's finest parks. In the centre, there's a beautiful lake where visitors can go wild swimming, with a beautiful courtyard selling coffee and breakfast baps nearby to warm up with after a cold-water swim. It's important to remember that visitors must take an introductory course on cold-water swimming in the autumn and winter months before taking a dip.

Wilton’s Music Hall

Wilton’s Music Hall is the oldest surviving music hall in the UK and has been loving restored as a music and arts centre, complete with a Great Gatsby-inspired cocktail bar. A popular venue for weddings or photoshoots, this atmospheric venue is well worth a visit if you're planning a special event.

Portobello Road Market

While it might now be world-famous thanks to the Hollywood film Notting Hill, Portobello Road Market still feels like an authentic London market. Its vast array of vendors sells everything from music and books to art and jewellery. There are also some fabulous vintage shops in the area and charity shops selling vibrant second-hand items.

Historic pubs in Mayfair

Mayfair pubs are traditional and picturesque, and it's worth wandering around this affluent area just to admire the architecture. Looking for a pub with a difference? The Audley Public House in historic Mayfair is a classic London pub, but has a vibrant painted ceiling designed by contemporary artist Phyllida Barlow.

Chalcot Square, Primrose Hill

Chalcot Square could be straight out of Copenhagen with its pretty coloured houses in pastel shades. Primrose Hill is also home to some of London's most acclaimed restaurants, quintessential English pubs, farm shops, delis and florists. If you're looking for a place to book dinner after a day out here, try Lemonia, a traditional Greek restaurant on the picturesque Regent's Park Road.

Primrose Hill

While in the area, climb to the top of Primrose Hill, where you'll find some of the best views in London. Primrose Hill is a regular fixture in film and the arts, with books like David Nicholl's One Day immortalising its impressive views. It's the perfect place for a picnic - make sure you stay until sunset to take in the colourful London skyline at dusk.

The Rooftop Bar at The Royal Opera House

The Royal Opera House is world famous, but not as many people know its hidden rooftop bar - a secluded cocktail (and great mocktail) bar with incredible views. The Piazza Terrace Bar gets busy around performance times, but head up there in the daytime to enjoy the views over historic Covent Garden without the crowds.

The Barbican Conservatory

One of the city's most impressive conservatories is nestled away with some of London's finest contemporary art. Sometimes, art exhibitions are held inside the conservatory, and thanks to its backdrops of lily ponds and tropical plants, it's an incredible place to host a wedding. Make sure you pop into Arid House while visiting, which houses an impressive selection of cacti and succulents

Dulwich Picture Gallery

Dulwich Picture Gallery may be off the beaten track in the sleepier South London area, but that's not to say this esteemed gallery isn't well known in artistic circles. The gallery holds the works of Rembrandt, Rubens, and Gainsborough and contemporary works by artists and photographers. Outside, you'll find manicured grounds with outdoor sculptures, including Peter Randall Page's Walking the Dog.

Barnes Village

They say London is a collection of villages, and this never feels truer than when you stand in the quaint and picturesque Barnes Village. The High Street is lined with independent shops and cafes for some respite after exploring. For a more structured day out, try the (roughly) two-and-a-half-mile Barnes Trail, which includes a riverside walk and a conservation area.

The William Morris Gallery

Fans of contemporary art should put The William Morris Gallery on their London bucket list. This impressive building was formerly William Morris' family home and you'll find the largest collection of the designer's work here, which includes his famous textiles and wallpapers as well as stunning furniture, stained glass and ceramics.

Leadenhall Market

Leadenhall Market is one of the most beautiful structures in London. Its most distinctive feature is the ornate roof, which features colourful glass windows and curved beams. It's a must for Harry Potter fans, as the area inspired the magical shopping street Diagon Alley in the series.

GoBoat down Regent's Canal

See London from the water with a mini (and much more affordable) rubber speedboat. GoBoat offers self-guided tours around the city’s waterways with an electric-powered boat, and you can even bring drinks and snacks for a picnic on the water. A boat tour of Regent's Canal will take you through Little Venice with its colourful boats and past landmarks like London Zoo and Camden Market.

Brockwell Lido

London has some brilliant outdoor swimming pools where you can reap the benefits of cold water swimming, and Brockwell Lido is one of the most charming. The community Lido also has a coffee hatch, colourful bar, and pizza oven on-site, so you can grab some fuel after a swim. London Fields Lido and the Serpentine Lido in Hyde Park are also well worth a visit.

Twinings Tea Shop

For anyone who loves a cuppa, Twinings Tea Shop is a 300-year-old tea shop with a rich history. Located on The Strand in the heart of London's city centre, you can learn about the history of tea in London while shopping its range of English breakfast and herbal teas, as well as hampers and gift sets - the perfect place to pick up a unique gift.

Chelsea Physic Garden

First established in 1673 by the Worshipful Society of Apothecaries as a space to teach about the power of plants and herbs, this peaceful spot remains one of the oldest gardens in the city. The garden is home to over 5,000 edible, medicinal and healing plants, and you can learn about the history of the garden on a guided tour.

Hampstead Pergola

Nestled in Hampstead Heath, Hampstead Pergola looks straight out of a Greek legend with its winding vines and uniform stone pillars. The park was first constructed in the early 20th century by William H Lever and has retained its original architecture. Situated in Hampstead Heath, with its 790 acres of natural beauty, this is an ideal starting point for a Sunday walk away from busy central London.

Battersea Power Station

Once in danger of demolition, this impressive building now houses bars, restaurants, shops, and an incredible sky-high swimming pool. With new businesses popping up all the time, it's a dynamic part of London where visitors can eat, shop, or enjoy a fitness class - and there's also a boutique cinema for a relaxing pitstop after a day's exploring.

London Library

One of the most prestigious libraries in the world, the huge London Library contains millions of books, from ancient texts to contemporary books. With its elegant reading rooms, the London Library is also a popular place for visitors to study. Visitors can also take advantage of the library's schedule of masterclasses and workshops, with contemporary authors often visiting to discuss their work.