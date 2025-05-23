The world's most beautiful libraries that will enchant book lovers and inspire your home decor dreams

Libraries are awe-inspiring places, steeped in history and often showcasing classical architecture of a bygone era. When creating a peaceful reading nook or room in your own home, it's easy to find design inspiration from the world's most beautiful libraries.

"There’s something timelessly romantic and reassuring about libraries. In an age of digital noise, they symbolise calm, knowledge, and sanctuary," Kunal Trehan, interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors, tells us. "Visually, libraries evoke depth, warmth, and texture, the antithesis of sterile minimalism. We're drawn to them not only for their aesthetic, but for the feeling they evoke: of slowing down, disconnecting, and surrounding ourselves with pieces that tell a story."

The designer continued, "Libraries are rich in design details that translate beautifully into residential interiors. Think floor-to-ceiling shelving, integrated lighting, rich timber finishes, and soft, layered textures. These elements add a sense of permanence and sophistication to a space."

Let the world's most beautiful libraries guide your next home renovation project. We consulted leading interior designers for their advice on how to be inspired by libraries in home decor, as well as tips for creating the ultimate reading nook, if you're short on funds, time or space.

The most beautiful public and private libraries

A bold colour blocking masterclass

Libraries are full of character, often translated to deep, bold colours for a timeless effect and simple geometric patterns like these classic floor tiles. This beautiful Reformed church library in Hungary offers a colour-blocking masterclass, with shades of green against natural wood, with warm lighting bringing the look together.

Soft atmospheric lighting at the John Rylands Library

As with all home decor, lighting plays a key role. The stunning John Rylands Library in Manchester shows how warm, atmospheric lighting can transform a place.

"Library lighting is soft, warm, and never harsh," interior designer Giedre Gabrenaite explains. "To replicate this at home, layer different sources: overhead ambient lighting, a focused reading lamp, and subtle accent lighting to highlight shelves or artwork. Opt for warm white bulbs and add a dimmer switch so you can adjust the mood as needed."

A green retreat

Another easy way to spruce up a space is with plants. Hanging plants in particular add new layers to a space and can freshen up the overall look - let's face it, libraries do have a reputation for looking a little stuffy at times!

Layer floor plants in pots and hanging plants with plants on the book shelves themselves - you needn't stick to a formal plan, especially considering libraries are often such eclectic spaces.

The Anna Amalia Library's bright but classical design

The Anna Amalia Library in Germany is a beautiful example of how a library doesn't have to be dark and moody - it can be light, airy, and, in this case, even glitzy.

Add in gold-bound books with a vintage feel to try this look at home without the commitment of an overall metallic effect.

The picturesque Waldsassen Abbey Library

The Waldsassen Abbey Library in Germany is a true work of art, fusing classical architecture and design with bold colours for a romantic and unique look that's steeped in history.

Libraries or home offices are a room we use less often and there's the opportunity to go bold and playful with the design, experimenting with antiques and fusing different styles. Thrift stores and second-hand platforms are great for picking up one-off treasures for the home.

A modern take on bookcase ladders

"The use of ladders or sliding rails can bring drama and function to a home setting, especially in open-plan living areas or studies," interior designer Kunal Trehan explains.

"Incorporating tactile materials like leather, linen, and wool adds depth and comfort, while architectural joinery offers both elegance and storage."

The spherical auditorium at the Tianjin Binhai Library

The Tianjin Binhai Library is an incredible contemporary library. Its unique shape was crafted in 2017 by the Rotterdam-based architectural firm MVRDV, working with the Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute (TUPDI), a group of local architects.

This unique design shows how creative bookshelves can look, and designing a library certainly doesn't mean sticking to traditional styles.

A carefully curated 'wall of books'

If you're not sure where to begin, a 'wall of books', whether that's the whole wall used, or just a vertical bookshelf, is a good place to start. "Nothing says 'reading nook' like a wall of books. Even a single bookshelf packed with well-loved titles can bring library character to a room," says interior designer Giedre Gabrenaite.

"Mix horizontal and vertical stacks, add in small decorative objects or framed prints, and don’t worry about perfection, lived-in looks better."

A peaceful nook

If possible, it's good to consider where your library space will sit in the home, and choose somewhere that is away from the hustle and bustle of a busy home.

"Choose somewhere that is not a main thoroughfare," Sophie Smith at Zhoosh Paints, advises. "It’s harder to get lost in a good book if you have people walking past you all the time!"

The elegant arches of the Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève

The Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève in Paris is one of the most impressive libraries in the world. The public and university library has a spectacular ceiling with circular motifs in geometric patterns throughout.

Tap into an Art Deco theme at home with printed throws, cushions and ornaments. Stained glass for lamps also leans into this vintage look.

A smart redesign of an under-used alcove

Even if your space is small, you can still create a beautiful library. "You don’t need a grand room lined with mahogany shelves to channel the spirit of a library - the key is creating a sense of intimacy," Giedre Gabrenaite, interiors expert and Co-Founder of Shop Home Styles, told us.

"A corner of your living room, an underused alcove, or even a wide windowsill can become a dedicated reading space with a few thoughtful touches. Use a high-backed armchair or add a canopy or curtain to enclose the space slightly – this creates a feeling of retreat."

Tactile finishing touches

"Libraries are known for their tactile richness – think worn leather, heavy drapes, and thick rugs," interior designer Giedre Gabrenaite advises.

"Even in modern homes, you can capture this comfort with texture. Layer cushions and throws in velvets, knits, or wool, and use a soft area rug to define the space and add warmth underfoot."

The captivating tones of the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading

There are no hard and fast rules when creating a home library or reading nook. But if you want to take inspiration from the beautiful Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading, choose darker woods and rich shades for a dramatic combination.

This deep palette makes for the perfect backdrop for showcasing vintage books.

Traditional deep green

Colour can be a welcome addition to a space utilising a lot of wood, such as a library. This snapshot of the stunning Historical House Prideaux Place in Cornwall shows how effective a deep green can look in this context.

"Traditional libraries often use deep, soothing colours – forest green, navy, burgundy, explains interior designer Giedre Gabrenaite. "These tones create a cocooning effect that’s perfect for reading."

A comfortable nook

Mix and match different textures for a cosy effect when it comes to textiles. "Incorporating tactile materials like leather, linen, and wool adds depth and comfort, while architectural joinery offers both elegance and storage," interior designer Kunal Trehan explains.

A library that tells a story

"Your library can spark inspiration not just for you, but for your guests too," Uriel Tannen, co-founder of Flitch - a platform that simplifies furniture shopping, explains. "Walter Benjamin famously said, 'you could tell a lot about a man by the books he keeps', and the books you choose to display tell part of your story.

"They reflect your interests, passions, and the world you want to surround yourself with."

A warm and natural nook

Don't have a whole room to play with? Creating a small reading nook in an existing space can be a creative and rewarding project. "Creating a cosy reading nook is all about intimacy and comfort. Start with a deeply comfortable chair or chaise, something you can sink into with a tactile throw and plush cushions.

"Lighting is key; opt for a warm-toned floor or wall lamp positioned just right for reading," interior designer Kunal Trehan explains.

"Use surrounding shelving or a side table to keep books and essentials close. I also love anchoring a nook with a soft rug and layering in art or accessories to make it feel styled yet personal."

A masterclass in minimalism

"Above all, a reading nook should be cosy but uncluttered, welcoming but not messy," Sophie Smith at Zhoosh Paints explains. "By keeping it simple, well-lit and decorated with the right colours, you can create a little library in your home that is tailored to you. The perfect spot to get lost in a good book!"

Cosy chairs

"If you're using it for reading, you’ll likely be curled up in your armchair for hours at a time, so comfort really is key. I'd suggest going for one with a relatively high and supportive back (you’ll want some neck support), and a plump seat. I like a down-topped cushion seat for maximum comfort," says Antoni Roig, Interior Designer at OKA.

"Again, this chair is likely to get lots of wear and tear, particularly if it's going to partake in children's story time, so I'd suggest a durable upholstery fabric like velvet or linen, or even better, our 'clever' performance fabrics, which are stain resistant and will endure the test of hot chocolate or wine spillages."

Snug storage

An ottoman can further enhance comfort and cosiness in a reading space. "I generally accompany this with a very comfy armchair with deep seating; something like a tufted wingback in a soft velvet or linen fabric is perfect," Sarah Brown, interior design expert at Dreamy Decor, explains.

"An ottoman would be an encouragement to kick back and hang out with a book for a much longer time."

Light and airy

"When creating the perfect reading nook, I’d always suggest finding a light-filled spot if you can. If you’re lucky enough to have a window seat, this makes for a great spot to pile up cushions for maximum comfort and doubles up as extra storage to keep your favourite books," says Sue Jones, co-founder and creative director at OKA.

"If the room is north-facing or tucked away in a dark corner, you’ll want to bring in additional lighting; a reading lamp placed on a side table next to a sumptuous armchair or pendant light above the seating area works well."

Perfectly styled shelves

Sarina Hawkins, interior designer at OKA, explains how your bookshelf shouldn't just be limited to storing books, and how to style it. She tells us, "The beauty of books is in their variety; all the different shapes, sizes, textures and even the age of books add interest and can look effortlessly amazing on a bookshelf.

"Let your bookshelf tell a personal story by curating not just books but accessories and objets d'art that speak to your character. Not everything has to 'go' with the rest of your decor; having a shelf dedicated to cherished family photos is a beautiful way to incorporate personal pieces into your room. This kind of bookshelf style is great for people who love to reminisce without hauling out the family albums."

A cosy living space

"I always suggest layering in textures to make the space feel softer," Stuart Murray, founder of Retrovintage, explains. "A mix of cushions, a high-quality throw and an upholstered chair with arms can go a long way. If the nook is open-plan or part of another room, using a rug underfoot can subtly set it apart."

An eclectic arrangement

"Alternating your books in horizontal and vertical positions can give your bookshelf an eclectic feel, and it creates room for displaying beautiful trinkets on top," Sarina Hawkins, interior designer at OKA explains.

"I always see an untidy bookshelf as a sign of someone whose life is well-lived, and of someone who perhaps embraces organised chaos."

A candlelit corner

A library space calls out for warming and cosy finishing touches to personalise the space. "I adore the add-from-storied items: a little side table, perhaps, for a vintage teacup; a candle scented with tobacco or sandalwood; framed botanical prints; or an image or two of authors in sepia tones displayed on the wall," interior designer Sarah Brown explains.

"All these elements come together to create not just a reading nook but a highly personal sanctuary that celebrates the warmth and wonder of a classic library."

Old-world glamour

Bronze or gold effects are synonymous with old-world glamour and can work well in a library-inspired space. "I very often go for the brass or aged bronze finishes to get a feeling of more historic, library-inspired aesthetics," interior designer Sarah Brown tells us.

Design-led freestanding shelves

"Freestanding bookshelves help divide the room visually and offer more room for storage," Vicki Zagrodnik of Madison Interiors and Remodellingexplains. "I often recommend adding more texture to the space with a vintage rug, textured wallpaper to get you into that vintage library feeling, or linen curtains for max comfort."

A tranquil tech-free space

"Storage should feel lived-in, not staged. Stacks of books, a small side table, even a few framed prints or personal objects help make the space feel like your own," Retrovintage founder Stuart Murray explains.

"Libraries also remind us of the value of quiet. That’s why I tend to avoid tech-heavy elements in a reading nook. Instead of a wall-mounted TV, you might add an analogue clock or a plant to fill the space without demanding attention."

The bright 'cathedral of books' at the George Peabody Library

Libraries needn't be all dark wood and rich colours - light and neutral shades work well with warm lighting for a cosy space that's relaxing and serene.

For a lighter colour palette, the George Peabody Library in Baltimore offers plenty of inspiration with its beautiful interiors.

An oasis of calm

Above all, remember that you're trying to create a peaceful space, whatever that means to you. "Libraries are so influential because they can balance function with space," interior designer Vicki Zagrodnik explains. "This is something homeowners want for their personal spaces.

"These balanced spaces translate into quiet, peaceful corners that create focus and comfort."

A mini sanctuary

"Libraries and reading nooks are the perfect way to bring comfort and calm into your home. A well-designed reading space is more than just about books; it’s about creating a little sanctuary," Maria Ramirez, founder and design director at BB Interiors, told us.

Add an extra-soft textured cushion, consider drapes and throws with a fluid shape and soothing colour schemes to embrace a softer approach to decor.

A simple but cohesive at-home library

You needn't get hung up on creating a whole library in your home; just a few added details to a peaceful corner will enhance your space.

"You don’t need a full library to create this feeling, just a few well-chosen details like a warm throw, a good light, and a quiet nook where the day slows down," designer director Maria Ramirez explains.

"Such a space that’s used daily, whether for reading or quiet reflection, becomes one of the most treasured areas in the home."