The forgotten area every home should have – here’s how it can enrich your life

A reading nook is a cosy and relaxing space to escape the outside world and destress. Think lots of cushions, natural light, leafy foliage, and comfy seating that can be squeezed into the smallest of spaces.

Autumn is, of course, the time to hunker down and make your home cosy, and much like the dopamine decor trend, creating cosy spaces can uplift us. We're entering a time of year when there is a reduction in natural light and increased darkness, so now is the time to be intentional with our hobbies.

Below, experts in the world of interior design and holistic health have shared the many benefits of creating a dedicated space for reading, with pro tips on how to make a dreamy reading corner you'll never want to leave.

3 benefits of creating a reading nook

It's time to swap our screens for paperbacks and look at ways to avoid SAD using wellness interior design tips. Whether you're considering adding a reading corner to your bedroom or small living room layout, you'll be surprised how easily you can carve out space and the potential it has to enrich your daily routine.

1. Increased well-being

(Image credit: Loaf)

"With our fast-paced lives and endless to-do lists, having a space solely for unwinding is essential for our wellbeing," says interior designer and holistic health coach Michelle Wilkie at Interior Self. "Even in the tiniest homes, setting up dedicated areas for eating, working, or relaxing can make a big difference to both our mental and physical health.

"A cosy reading nook, for example, can become a peaceful retreat where you can escape and recharge, giving you a much-needed pause from the daily hustle. These spots are great for calming your mind and creating a sense of stillness, which helps our nervous system reset.

"Plus, having a place to read or focus on a hobby is a perfect excuse to step away from screens and give your eyes a break. It’s all about creating a space where you can truly unwind and be present."

Michelle Wilkie Social Links Navigation Interior designer and holistic health coach Michelle Wilkie is an Interior Designer and Holistic Health Coach who believes in the power of interior environments to enhance personal wellbeing. As the founder of Interior Self, a bespoke coaching consultancy, she empowers busy, high-achieving women to improve their health and wellness from the inside out. Through personalised design for nutrition, mindset and lifestyle, she helps clients shape both their inner and outer spaces that reflect their goals.

2. Making the most of empty space

(Image credit: The Living House)

Not only is a reading corner a calming area in which to unwind, but it can also be a smart use of empty space. Interior designer Sophie Clemson from The Living House says that including a reading space within a room is a great way to decorate an empty corner, making an unused area more purposeful and interesting.

"It can also make a room look well designed and thought out," she adds. "It could be a lightweight accent armchair you bring into the centre of the room when you have guests for a sociable seating layout, not just for a cosy reading seat."

Sophie Clemson Social Links Navigation Interior designer Sophie Clemson is the co-founder of The Living House, an affordable online interior design company that helps busy families transform their homes easily, online and within their budget.

Cuddly cushion Habitat Faux Shearling Cushion View at Habitat RRP: £14 | Layer up with tactile, cuddle-worthy cushions like this one from Habitat. It measures 55x40cm and is available in oatmeal, navy and moss green. Comfy armchair Habitat x Morris & Co. Armchair View at Habitat RRP: £500 | We are a little bit obsessed with this new piece from Habitat, which would make for a stylish and comfortable reading chair. The design adds an English country feel with the romantic, nature-inspired pattern of William Morris. Cosy layer Boucle Throw in Charcoal View at Dunelm RRP: £10 | This bouclé throw from Dunelm is excellent value if you're on a tight budget, and will help keep things cosy in winter. Wash and tumble dry before use to reduce shedding.

3. Keeping books organised

(Image credit: sofa.com)

Creating a reading corner can even help you to keep your home organised. Professional home organiser Laura Price points out that books are often one of those items that can end up spread across seven different areas of the home, a few in the kitchen, a couple in the bedroom and even some in the bathroom.

"This approach is actually quite impractical and can take up necessary storage space," she says. "Having a reading nook means you can concentrate all your books in one area, so not only will this help reduce clutter around the home but it will also make finding the book you want quick and easy." For tips and tricks on decluttering books and organising bookshelves, you can head to our guides.

Tips for getting started

(Image credit: Lick)

Treat your reading corner like a mini room complete with a rug, light, and accessories. "It's all about creating a vignette, a well-styled space," says Sophie Clemson. "You don’t want to leave an armchair all on its own in the corner of the room. Layer it up with a floor lamp, a side table, cushions, and a throw."

Sophie explains that a floor lamp will not only be a practical reading light and help make a dark room brighter, but it will also help to zone the reading area. The cushions and throw will style the armchair, creating interest and bringing in different textures, patterns, and colours.

"A side table is the perfect spot to rest your book and drink, you could even place a plant on the table to add some greenery," she says. For the best indoor plants for your health and wellbeing, you can head to our guide.

Functional storage Sighfrith Bookcase View at Wayfair RRP: £310 | This geometric bookcase is great for adding some contemporary style and storage space to your reading corner, and is available in a range of colours to suit your existing decor. Ideal for storing books, art, houseplants, records, electronics, and games and zoning your space. Cocooning light source Amersham floor lamp View at Wayfair RRP: £55.99 | This floor lamp has a marble base with an elegant, curved adjustable stand that supports a deep, domed shade. It's operated with a convenient foot switch and is ideal for positioning next to your favourite reading chair. Handy side table Akhirah end table View at Wayfair RRP £66.99 | This side table has a wide tabletop and an additional shelf for all your essentials. It's a practical and stylish addition to your space crafted with sturdy acacia wood legs and anti-slip foot pads.

Find the ideal spot with minimal distraction, ideally near a fireplace. Interior designer Amanda Lucas at Rooted Fig has an armchair next to her bookcase at home, facing a window for maximum natural light.

"Make sure the armchair isn't facing directly to the TV, as it will only be a distraction," says Amanda.

"A footstool is another item you can add, as it helps create a more relaxing space and somewhere to put your feet up after a busy day. I'd also recommend going for an armchair with soft, cushioned arms, rather than a wooden frame as it'll be more comfortable to sit in!"

Amanda Lucas Social Links Navigation Interior designer at Rooted Fig Amanda Lucas is an interior designer and the founder of Rooted Fig interior design studio. She has worked in interiors for eight years, designing kitchens and homes clients love to come home to.

FAQs

How do you make a reading nook on a budget?

Making a reading nook is a great way to update and transform your living room on a budget. "Creating a space for relaxation doesn’t have to be costly; it’s all about setting the intention and working with what you have to build a small sanctuary that feels welcoming and uniquely yours," says Michelle Wilkie.

How do you make a reading corner in a small space?

"If you’re working with limited space, start by taking a quick audit of your surroundings to see if there’s room to clear out any unnecessary items," says interior designer and holistic health coach Michelle Wilkie. "Decluttering not only frees up physical space but can also create a sense of mental clarity, allowing you to see new possibilities. As Marie Kondo says, if it doesn’t spark joy, it’s time to let it go.

"Your reading nook doesn’t need to be big – it could be a small corner of your living room, a spot under the stairs, or a comfy corner of a spare room. Keep it simple and clutter-free, but surround yourself with things that inspire you.

"My go-to essentials are a comfy armchair, a soft throw, some plants, a salt lamp, and a few personal touches like crystals or books that lift your mood."