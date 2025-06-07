The MADE X Harlequin collection has it all, from contemporary design to loungable comfort

Sometimes our homes need a little refresh, and this can be done in several ways with varying budgets. However, when you've got the option to splurge, there's nothing better than transforming your living space with some new, exciting furniture.

Whether you keep up with the sofa trends or have been looking at ways to transform your living room, statement furniture is where it's at this year. And what better proof of this than a new seating collection from online furniture company MADE?

Partnering with contemporary design house Harlequin, MADE has created trending yet timeless made-to-order sofa designs that will have you ready to invest.

The MADE X Harlequin collection

The collection, all available to order now at Next.co.uk, is designed with confidence, colour and unapologetic style in mind.

It features everything we love about the dopamine decor trend, but with a more modern, sophisticated finish.

The brand-new upholstery collection from MADE and Harlequin consists of six statement designs, crafted in collaboration between the brands.

Each fabric is made to elevate your space and spark some conversation from your guests. No minimaluxe decor designs here.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: MADE)

While the fabric designs are brand new, the styles of sofa are made up of three of MADE's iconic, design-led shapes.

And it's not just sofas that are on offer; if you've wanted to dabble with the current armchair trends, there are options for smaller seating too.

Not only does the collection showcase some of the most popular furniture trends we're seeing this year, but some of the biggest interior colour trends too. From rich terracotta oranges to vibrant shades of Matcha green, there's something for every home.

(Image credit: MADE)

With prices starting at £450 for the matching footstools and going upwards of £1,699 for the large sofas, this furniture is a long-term investment with each piece made to last.

The fabrics, dependent on design, are made up of predominantly cotton or linen with added polyester for a soft yet hard-wearing finish. Perfect if you have a busy household and you're constantly wondering how to clean your living room as quickly as possible.

So, if you're ready to invest in some 'compliment-magnet' furniture, what better excuse than the launch of this polished yet vibrant collection?

Shop the collection

Snuggle chair Avalon snuggle by Made, in Great Hey by Harlequin View at Next RRP: £1,050 | This snuggle chair is a great statement piece to liven up or refresh your living space. It's incredibly striking in this matcha green colour way and is designed for lounging with its deep cushions and low slouched shape. Matching footstool Avalon footstool by MADE, in Blenets Check by Harlequin View at Next RRP: £525 | This footstool in Chocolate is another great opportunity to liven up your space with a statement colour or pattern. The stool matches the rest of the Avalon furniture, giving your space a comfy yet contemporary look. Structured sofa Harlow Sofa by MADE, in Blenets Check Mini by Harlequin View at Next RRP: £1,299 | If you're not one for the slouchy look, this Harlow sofa in terracotta orange has a more formal structure but still comes with the fun twist of the checker fabric. The sofa also features matt black feet and requires minimal assembly.

Reinventing a space can be hard work, but it doesn't always need to be expensive. If you're looking to freshen up your living room, why not start with decluttering it? Reducing the clutter can make a huge difference in both the way you feel about the space and how it looks.