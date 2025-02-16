2025's biggest armchair trends: from modern organic shapes to traditional high-back designs

They're here, the leading armchair trends of 2025. We spoke to furniture experts to find out their predictions on what colours, materials, shapes and styles will be most popular in the interior world this year.

Transforming your living room doesn't have to cost the earth, in fact simply adding or changing a single piece of furniture can give your space a whole new look. Armchairs are perfect for this simple yet effective refresh, and this year's top styles have never showcased such variety.

Whether you're looking to experiment with living room colour combinations or simply need an extra seat to enjoy, here are the furniture expert's top picks for trending designs in 2025.

The 7 biggest Armchair Trends of 2025

While we're certainly not over the stunning sofa trends this year, armchairs are an even better opportunity to experiment with designs and elevate the look of your room.

"Beautifully crafted armchairs are having a moment, especially for creating zones within your living room," says Gisela Lancaster, buying manager at Sofology. "A truly functional living room feels as comfortable for extended family as it does for just a couple of friends."

So, if you're ready to take the leap and try something new here's the cream of the crop, this year's most on-trend armchairs.

1. Curved and organic shapes

DFS Eisha Dining Chair in Wine (Image credit: DFS)

This year, curved and organically shaped furniture dominates the home furnishing trends. Curved seating is one of the most popular options, thanks to its modern look and comfortable design.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We're seeing lots of soft subtle edges and rounded forms on armchairs to create that comfortable and cocoon-like living space," explains Kelly Collins, an interior designer at Swyft.

She adds, "We're continuing to move away from those modern clean line shapes. To style these I'd ensure not to use geometric patterns and stick with soft colours like pastels and neutrals which look beautiful with this curved relaxing feel."

These curved designs are what we see a lot of in the 70s decor trend and while this has more of a modern twist there's still that retro feel.

Eisha Dining Chair in Wine View at DFS RRP: £199 | Although this model is sold as a dining chair they make a truly stunning minimalist armchair for your living room. The curved backrest guarantees a comfortable experience with the deep red wine colour exuding quiet luxury.

Kelly Collins Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Kelly is currently the head of the creative team at Swyft, the home of thoughtfully designed furniture and home accessories. As the company's in-house Interior Designer, Kelly orchestrates innovative design solutions and trend forecasting for colour, texture and pattern.

2. Primary colours

Barker and Stonehouse Bogart Fabric Club Armchair with Arms (Image credit: Barker and Stonehouse)

Whilst we most commonly see primary colours on the list of paint colours that devalue your home, using them as accents can have the opposite effect.

"Vibrant reds, blues, and yellows - have become a bold choice in modern interiors, offering a striking contrast to more muted, neutral tones," says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. "Their rise in popularity reflects a desire for spaces that feel energetic and full of personality. These chairs serve as statement pieces, instantly brightening a room and adding a playful, graphic element to the decor."

She recommends using a boldly coloured armchair as the focal point of your living room and pairing it with neutral furniture. This will allow the colour to shine and not overwhelm the space, especially when styled with complementary coloured accessories like blankets and cushions.

"To create a harmonious yet striking look, consider pairing a primary-coloured armchair with other accent pieces in the same colour family or natural materials like wood or stone. This approach adds depth and sophistication while maintaining a fun, modern feel. Whether placed centrally in a large room or a cosy nook, primary-coloured armchairs bring an energetic pop to any space," she advises.

Bogart Fabric Club Armchair with Arms View at Barker and Stonehouse RRP: £628 | Looking to add a pop of colour to your space? This deep primary blue is just the thing for creating a statement in your living room without sacrificing comfort.

3. Patterned designs

Barker and Stonehouse x English Heritage Standard Quarry Chair (Image credit: Barker and Stonehouse)

Another trend we're seeing on a wider scale is patterns, and they're perfect for any of you who prefer the maximalism decor look. Armchairs are a great way of adding patterns to your space without committing to a large-scale overhaul, they can even accent your sofa.

“Patterned armchairs are trending as the demand for more characterful and colourful interiors continues to rise," says Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse. "However, an armchair is a big investment so it’s important to consider this purchase carefully and not blindly follow trends."

She continues, "After all, an armchair isn’t something that is swapped out at the start of a new season or in line with changing trends. However, for those who love patterns and want to create a bold focal point in their living room, I would recommend that they follow their heart and invest in a patterned armchair."

Lena does however recommend ordering swatches so you can see how the fabric will look in different lights and decide if it works within your space – top tip to avoid a common mistake when buying a sofa. She also advises opting for a classic pattern, like a floral or stripe as this will stand the test of time and will continue to look timeless for decades.

For styling, Lena says, "Style the armchair alongside neutral walls and pale wooden furniture, or if you wish to go all out, combine it with patterned accessories, from lampshades to rugs – just ensure that there is a common colourway that ties the scheme together for a cohesive look."

A pop of pattern Barker and Stonehouse x English Heritage Standard Quarry Chair View at Barker and Stonehouse RRP: £1049 | From the chenille fabric to the classic vintage oak feet this chair oozes quality and thoughtful design. It features a cut-back arm design and is outlined with contrasting sateen piping which just adds to the sophisticated chair.

4. Bold architectural shapes

DFS Iconica Accento Swivel Chair in Tan Palatial Leather (Image credit: DFS)

When it comes to making your home look expensive the furniture you fill it with will make all the difference, and that doesn't just mean you have to spend a fortune. Simply opting for more high-end refined styles will provide that look and feel no matter their price point.

“Armchairs with bold architectural shapes, clean lines or statement cutouts are set to dominate this year," says Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS. "These elegant designs create a boutique hotel feel when a pair is placed opposite a sofa with a coffee table in the centre.

"Alternatively, for those looking to transform unused space, these statement-making armchairs create a luxurious look in empty or unused corners, landings or even bedrooms," she continues.

If you're looking to achieve this look, Kellie recommends placing the statement armchair near bold artwork and a side table. Why not try out one of the latest lighting trends and finish the ensemble with a relaxing warm ambience?

Kellie Wyles Social Links Navigation Head of Upholstery at DFS Kellie has been with DFS for over 10 years and heads up the upholstery team. Kellie works with a talented team of designers and buyers, harnessing her deep understanding of customer needs to deliver stylish, high-quality upholstery ranges that combine the latest interior trends and design inspiration from all over the world.

Sculptural sophistication Accento Swivel Chair in Palatial View at DFS RRP: £849 | If patterns and loud colours aren't your bag a classic leather seat can be just as effective in elevating your space. This model from DFS comes in a plethora of colours so you can find a hue to suit any living room colour palette.

5. Premium finishes

DFS Bellino Soft Accent Chair in Cream and Toffee Combination (Image credit: DFS)

Another way of making your living room look expensive is prioritising high-quality materials and fabrics. There's been a rise in the popularity this year of several unique fabrics like boucle, fur and velvet.

Kellie explains, "Premium finishes will also be trending with bouclé, velvet and chenille remaining top choices for fabrics. These luxurious yet durable materials bring a new dimension to a simple silhouette and allow the detailed craftsmanship of a piece to shine, such as buttoning, metallic bars and dipped feet."

We'd certainly warn you to be cautious of investing in one of these types of armchairs if you have small children in the family. Replacing a chenille armchair will cost a lot more than a regular canvas one.

Statement style DFS Bellino Soft Accent Chair in Cream and Toffee Combination View at DFS RRP: £649 | When it comes to seating we can't imagine something looking as cosy as this soft accent chair. The seat itself is foam-filled which provides a curved look and needs no plumping to keep it soft and comfortable.

6. Highback models

DFS Joules Gilmorton Accent Chair in Cotton Gilmorton Plain (Image credit: DFS)

Armchairs are a fantastic way of making small or awkward spaces work in your home, especially if they're high-backed. The traditional high-back design is ideal if you've got an empty corner to fill or are limited on floor space. It helps that they're also extremely comfortable and supportive.

Kellie says, "With more people placing greater focus on comfort, curved, highback armchairs will be in demand for the cocoon-like embrace they offer. These styles have a depth and dominance to them so tend to work best in corners, where they won’t overpower other furniture."

She goes on to explain, "We’re seeing this style of armchair on offer in trending warm neutrals that suit being styled with natural textures like wool to add tactility and visual intrigue."

Traditional favourite DFS Joules Gilmorton Accent Chair in Cotton Gilmorton Plain View at DFS RRP: £699 | If you prefer having a sturdier back support then this high-back chair is ideal. It has chic squared-off arms and a sophisticated bold piping finish that adds a pop of colour.

7. Compact designs

Bridgman Uppingham Armchair in Wildflower Warm Yellow (Image credit: Bridgman)

If you need to consider small living room layout rules then it's a good idea to opt for furniture that can be easily moved around to fit in your smaller room.

Alex Brigman, CEO of Bridgman says, "With space at a premium, demand for compact yet comfortable armchairs is on the rise. Expect designs that prioritise cosiness without overwhelming a room, such as narrow arms and smaller proportions."

He recommends you choose a neutral fabric for its versatility and suggests placing it near a window or reading nook for a space-efficient yet inviting retreat.

Alex Bridgman Social Links Navigation CEO of Bridgman Alex is the CEO of Bridgman, an independent supplier and maker of luxury home and garden furniture. Responsible for managing the company's overall operations, his day-to-day focuses on sustainably driving business development, implementing key growth strategies and overseeing the exquisite product design that Bridgman has become renowned for.

Compact and colourful Bridgman Uppingham Armchair in Wildflower Warm Yellow View at Bridgman RRP: £1099 | When you're limited on space, finding furniture that makes the most of your room is key. This compact armchair comes in several colours and is the perfect statement piece for an otherwise neutral room.

What armchair never goes out of style and suits any space?

No matter the size or design, buying a new piece of furniture is always an investment and one that should be considered as a long-term commitment. Considering this, you might want to choose a design that is less trend-led and more timeless, so what type of armchair will you still love years later?

Kellie says, "The wingback armchair is popular for a reason - it’s timeless, elegant, and works with a wide variety of interior styles. To give this classic silhouette an unexpected twist, try going for a bold jewel tone."

"You can also think about playing with shape as well as colour, to suit your space. For those looking for a softer, more laid-back take on the wingback armchair, the Gilmorton accent chair from our Joules collection combines the signature features of a high back, raised turned feet and button detailing, with gently curved arms and charming contrast piping," she adds.

Once you've found the perfect armchair for your space, whether that's the living room or your beloved reading nook, why not try out some of this year's bathroom trends?