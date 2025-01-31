Gone but not forgotten: The home furnishing trends that are making a big comeback

Design trends of the past have a way of making a bold comeback; they don’t just transform a room - they define it.

From artistic Tiffany lamps and cosy coverlets, to ornate vanity dressers and gleaming brass fixtures, these stunning statement pieces bring personality, warmth, and a touch of nostalgia, while acting as stunning focal points or helping to tie a design scheme together.

Blending timeless appeal with modern functionality, these coveted classics perfectly reflect today’s love for sustainability, craftsmanship, and individuality. So, let’s take a trip down memory lane and rediscover how these forgotten favourites can add a little magic to your home.

The home furnishing trends that are making a big comeback

Velvet sofas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A sign of an opulent lifestyle during Victorian times, and later as an interior staple during the 1970s - velvet sofas have evolved into luxurious statement pieces, offering a timeless elegance. Whether you're adding soft texture and rich colours to a neutral space or creating a bold focal point in a maximalist-themed room, a velvet sofa is the perfect choice for adding a chic, cosy vibe. Sofa trends may come and go but velvet iterations will always be a solid choice.

When selecting your velvet sofa, opt for brands renowned for high-quality, stain-resistant fabrics and solid, durable frames.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Does anything say “oooh, fancy!” quite like a clawfoot bathtub? These gorgeous, freestanding tubs effortlessly channel the vintage luxury of 19th-century homes while bringing spa-like elegance to your own bathroom retreat. For authenticity, opt for a model in porcelain-coated cast iron, or choose a lighter, more affordable alternative in acrylic. Look for a finish that complements your decor, a size that fits your space comfortably, and modern features like slip-resistant surfaces for added convenience.

Tiffany lamps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Originally designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany in the late 19th century, the Tiffany lamp is not just a decorative lamp - each one is a piece of art! Renowned for its vibrant, intricate stained glass shades, often featuring floral or geometric patterns, the Tiffany lamp has become an iconic symbol of the Art Nouveau movement. Modern replicas are perfect for creating a cosy, artistic ambience - a key lighting trend in recent years.

When purchasing a Tiffany lamp, choose tones that compliment your room’s existing colour schemes and overall aesthetic.

Chintz fabrics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once dismissed as “granny chic” - chintz fabrics are back and better than ever before. Renowned for their cutesy-kitsch, over-the-top floral patterns, they’ve now been reimagined for a post-millennium audience, blending classic charm with contemporary flair. Popular in the 17th century and revived in the 1980s, these delightful fabrics are perfect for maximalist design styles or adding a playful touch of vintage to a modern space.

Decorative mirrors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you prefer ornately gilded shapes or bold, bright geometrics, mirrors can go far beyond functionality - they can be art! Decorative mirrors have been celebrated throughout history for their ability to enhance light and space while serving as striking statement pieces. From vintage frames to sleek contemporary designs, ornate mirrors are perfect for instilling a touch of personality to a room. Just be sure that when choosing your mirror, you consider its size, shape, and style to ensure it complements your decor rather than clashes with it.

Retro room dividers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Retro room dividers, popular in Art Deco, mid-century, and 1970s interiors, are making a stylish comeback as functional furniture pieces that define spaces without closing them off. What’s more, these versatile dividers are perfect for creating cosy, compartmentalised zones in open-plan spaces, such as a zen retreat or a cosy reading nook. Opt for designs with bold patterns, wood slats, or geometric shapes to add a wealth of visual interest to your home.

Persian rugs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Handwoven with richly coloured, intricate patterns, Persian-inspired rugs have been prized for centuries for their craftsmanship and beauty. Perfect for anchoring a space, these rugs are set to make a stylish comeback, celebrated for their ability to add warmth and sophistication to any room. When shopping, prioritise authentic materials like wool or silk and ensure a durable construction for a piece that will stand the test of time.

Fringed throws and cushions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking for some home furnishings with a few fringe benefits? Or how about just some fringe? Well, we've got good news because the fringe-clad decor is making a welcome comeback. Adding soft, retro embellishments to bedding, throws, and pillows, these textured accents - once staples of bohemian and vintage decor - add cosy charm and visual interest to any room. Plus, they're irresistibly soft and a delight to play with!

Curio cabinets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victorians may have been demure, but they sure loved a low-key boast - just through the medium of interior design. Curio cabinets were their way of saying, “Look at all the places I’ve been and the treasures I’ve collected!” Now it’s our turn, as stylish storage solutions like curio cabinets - purpose-built for displaying unique items with charm and nostalgia - are making a comeback. When shopping, look for cabinets with adjustable shelves and lighting options to showcase your cherished pieces with both elegance and functionality.

Mix and match chairs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A trend born from practical necessity in the past, mix-and-match chairs are now all the rage and can even make your room look rather lux on a budget. For convenience, you can find purpose-built eclectic dining sets online, saving you the hassle of scouring antique shops and charity stores hoping to combine old and new designs. The effort, however, is worth it, as the resulting aesthetic is playful and bursting with personality, not to mention can be quite cost-effective.

To keep the look cohesive though, focus on a unifying element like colour, material, or style while allowing variety in shape or design - otherwise, you run the risk of your interior risk chaotic and crazy, rather than charming and chic.

Quilts and coverlets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Baby, if it’s cold outside, snuggle up or hunker down with a comfy, cosy coverlet.. These traditional quilt-like bed coverings - once popular before the days of central heating - provide both warmth and a touch of homely charm during the colder months. Now making a comeback, this trend is as much about style as it is about saving money, so choose durable yet soft fabrics like cotton or linen, ideally with hand-stitched details, and opt for patterns or colours that enhance your bedroom's aesthetic.

Pastel coloured home appliances

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seafoam mint, baby blue, pale yellow, and pastel pink - these gorgeous, nostalgic hues are poised to take the home appliance market by storm. Inspired by 1950s kitchens, these playful pastel tones add a pop of colour and a touch of retro flair, bringing cheer to any kitchen, no matter the decor style. When shopping for appliances, prioritise energy efficiency, high-quality finishes, and shades that complement your kitchen’s overall colour palette.

Crystal chandeliers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who says you need a stately home or country mansion to enjoy over-the-top opulence? A crystal chandelier can bring sparkle and sophistication to any home! Once an unattainable symbol of grandeur in 18th and 19th-century interiors, these statement lighting pieces are now within reach for anyone seeking dazzling brilliance, a stunning focal point and a warm, glamourous ambience. Opt for high-quality crystals, sturdy construction, a size that suits your space, and a design that blends traditional charm with modern features like dimmable options.

Four-poster beds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If four-poster beds are fit for kings and queens, why shouldn’t they be perfect for your royal abode too? Popular in medieval times and revived in the Victorian era, these audacious yet romantic throwbacks exude elegance and grandeur, creating a dramatic focal point that’s equally cosy as it is charming. When buying, be sure to check the dimensions to avoid the posts brushing against the ceiling, and prioritise sturdy construction and high-quality materials like wood or metal.

Open shelving

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perfect for showcasing your curated collection of fancy dishware or vintage ceramics in the kitchen, or your favourite books and beloved knick-knacks in the living room, open shelving - popular in mid-century kitchens and industrial-themed spaces - is making a comeback. With its practicality and airy aesthetic, this design feature offers easy access to essentials while doubling as a display area for your most treasured items. When installing, ensure the shelves are securely fixed to the wall, don’t exceed the recommended weight capacity, and be sure to keep an eye on them - as they can quickly attract dust and clutter.

Wood panelling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wood panelling has evolved from the opulent wainscoting of Tudor and Georgian homes to the retro charm of mid-century interiors, and today it’s enjoying a colossal comeback with sleek, painted designs that bring texture and character to modern spaces while seamlessly blending historical elegance with contemporary flair. Top trends include lighter woods, painted finishes, and geometric patterns for a fresh, modern twist.

Sunken seating areas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you love hosting get-togethers, a sunken seating area should be at the top of your interior wish list. Known as 'conversation pits' in the 60s and 70s, these sunken seating spaces were designed for socialising, offering a cosy and intimate vibe. When designing or furnishing one, focus on plush, durable seating, harmonious colour schemes, and a layout that maximises both comfort and flow.

Floral wallpaper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Considered a delight for decorating Victorian and mid-century interiors, floral wallpaper is coming back, but is now available in updated, waterproof options. Boasting intricate patterns and vibrant colours, floral wallpaper is a wonderful way to bring personality to walls. Ideally, you’ll want to shop for high-quality, easy-to-clean materials, in colours that complement your existing decor, and remember to keep scale in mind! As a general rule of thumb - larger prints work best in spacious rooms, while smaller patterns are ideal for more intimate spaces.

Apron front sinks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Apron-front sinks are not only super stylish but also incredibly practical. Featuring an exposed front panel that extends beyond the countertop edge, this farmhouse-style sink comes in materials like fireclay, stainless steel, copper, and cast iron, making it versatile enough to suit a wide range of kitchen styles. Whether traditional, rustic, modern, maximalist, or something else entirely, this style of sink will add character and serve as a classy focal point, anchoring the overall aesthetic of the kitchen.

Mid century furniture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Defined by clean lines, organic shapes, and a focus on functionality, mid century modern furniture is enjoying a revival thanks to its classic look and versatile appeal. Peaking in popularity from the 1940s to the 1960s, authentic pieces can often be picked up in antique stores or even charity shops. When buying new ‘replica’ versions, prioritise quality craftsmanship, and durable materials like wood and metal, and keep an eye out for iconic designs that seamlessly blend form with function.

Flocked wallpaper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Originally designed to mimic the look of expensive cut-velvet hangings, embellished or “flocked” wallpaper was created by applying 'flock' - a powdered byproduct of the woollen cloth industry - to an adhesive-coated surface, resulting in a raised, plush pattern. Popular in the 1960s and 1970s, this luxurious look is set to trend once more, particularly those featuring bold colours and dramatic designs.

Copper pots and pans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perfect for complementing kitchen design trends that embrace warm or metallic tones, copper pans are both functional and fashionable. Prized for their superior heat conductivity - ensuring even cooking and precise temperature control - they also make a stunning decorative feature when displayed on walls or shelves. What’s more, as a natural material, copper is free from harmful chemicals, making it a safe and stylish choice for food preparation.

Conversation sofas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Victorians adored them, mid century homeowners couldn’t be without them - and now they’re back in vogue. With their curved or semicircular designs, these soft sofas encourage everything from casual social interaction to cosy snuggles and romantic interludes. As a striking focal point, they also bring retro charm with a modern twist to any space. When shopping, prioritise durable upholstery, a shape that suits your room, and bold colours or textures to complement your existing decor.

Wicker furniture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wicker furniture, a staple of Victorian conservatories, saw a revival in the 1970s with its calming, bohemian, and tropical-inspired charm - and now it’s back again! Loved for its eco-friendly materials and natural texture, wicker is topping many interior design wish lists. Whether it’s chairs, tables, or headboards, opt for sturdy construction, weather-resistant finishes, and colour-coordinated cushions (coastal hues or earthy tones work beautifully) for added comfort and style.

Butchers block worktops

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Picture chunky slabs of natural wood that are equally durable and full of rustic charm, and you’ve got butcher block countertops. Crafted from thick, sturdy wooden planks, these countertops bring a warm, natural aesthetic that complements modern and traditional kitchen designs, that are ideal for chopping and prep work. When purchasing, opt for quality hardwoods like maple or oak, and ensure they’re properly sealed for longevity.

Tasselled lampshades

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Equally adored by the Victorians and boho-chic enthusiasts of the 70s, tasselled lampshades, with their decorative fringe, embody total vintage glamour - adding a playful and eclectic accent to any lighting scheme. Opt for high-quality plush fabrics paired with sturdy metallic stands, and look for complementary fringe colours to enhance a space without overwhelming it.

Wallpapered ceilings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not for the fainthearted, wallpapered ceilings are a bold statement, borrowing from Victorian design to envelop a room in grandeur. This creative way to elevate an interior also adds depth, texture, and visual interest, transforming the "fifth wall" into a standout feature. Plump for lightweight, easy-to-install wallpaper in patterns or colours that complement your space, and ensure a flawless finish with a strong adhesive and careful, smooth application.

Buffets and sideboards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Versatile vintage furniture for storage and serving is popping back into our home decor goodbooks. Think kitchen dresser cabinets - tall, freestanding pieces combining cupboards, drawers, and open shelving - or buffets - long, low cabinets traditionally used in dining rooms. Offering practical storage with a touch of elegance, these timeless pieces are perfect for both dining and living spaces.

Vanity dressing tables

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adored in the 18th and early 20th centuries, vanity dressing tables - especially those with ornate mirrors - were symbols of wealth and glamour. Providing the perfect glam space, these timeless pieces are perfect for anyone looking to embrace vintage-inspired decor with today’s self-care rituals. When shopping, look for designs with drawers or compartments - ideal for keeping all your beauty essentials neatly organised.

Rattan furniture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lightweight, natural, and perfect for boho or coastal vibes, rattan furniture—crafted from woven palm stems—was a staple of 1970s interiors and is now making a phenomenal comeback. Its eco-friendliness, lightweight durability, and versatility have redefined it as a stylish choice not only for outdoor spaces but also for interiors. When shopping for your next piece, look for tightly woven designs, sturdy frames, and weather-resistant finishes to ensure both longevity and style.

Macramé wall hangings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crafted from intricately knotted ropes or cords, nothing quite says ‘boho’ like a 70s-inspired macramé wall hanging! Making a stylish comeback, this eco-friendly, handmade décor brings texture, warmth, and a touch of bohemian charm to modern spaces, working beautifully as a focal point or to add subtle layers of interest to any room. You'll find a wealth of designs to choose from online, but why not try making one yourself? Inexpensive craft kits can be picked up in hobby stores, while tutorial videos are a helpful resource to help you progress your skill.

Brass fixtures

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Warm metallic finishes are making a comeback, in particular - brass fixtures. Popular in the mid to late 1800s and later revived during the Art Deco era of the 1920s and 1930s, brass has long been prized for its warmth and durability. A pair of brass taps, or even a showerhead, is the perfect nod to vintage in your bathroom, whether it leans more towards modern or traditional. Opt for solid brass construction for longevity, and consider on-trend finishes like brushed or polished brass, ensuring they complement your overall decor and colour scheme. A lacquered finish will also help minimise tarnishing and make maintenance a breeze!