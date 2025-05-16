Heirloom-worthy home pieces that will never go out of style, from a Le Creuset casserole dish to a classic chess set

We all have seen the family wedding ring that has been passed down generation after generation. Maybe you have a piece of art hanging on the wall that belonged to your mother’s mother’s mother. Or even an antique dining table that you only eat at twice a year for Christmas and Easter.

Not all of these objects will necessarily be at the height of fashion, but they are our way of continuing the memory of our ancestors. They carry huge sentimental value that simply cannot be bought, faked or forced. They’re earned. Here are my very best suggestions for heirloom worthy pieces for your home.

Heirloom Worthy Home Pieces

Cast iron skillet

(Image credit: The Washington Post via Getty Images)

I don’t know if the phrase ‘good things come in small packages’ was ever really true. But what I can be more certain of, is that when I pick up something and it is heavy, it is usually of good quality. In the kitchen at least. There are exceptions, but I know where I’d place my bets if it were a question of durability.

Buy yourself a simple cast iron skillet and start making memories. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy, but Le Creuset is always a very reliable place to invest when we're talking about heirlooms.

Our top Le Creuset picks if you're looking for heirloom-quality cookware...

Picnic hamper

(Image credit: Dougal Waters via Getty Images)

A classic wicker picnic hamper will always trump all the plastic insulated boxes or cool bags in the world. No matter how warm my food gets, I will forever be smug as I unstrap my plates from their leather holster, and lay out my knives and forks on my tartan picnic blanket. These don’t have to break the bank, they just have to be good quality.

Add the crockery and cutlery yourself and make the ultimate set to pass down from generation to generation. Prepare to be the envy of the beach, park, and street.

Thick wooden chopping board

(Image credit: Mint Images via Getty Images)

When it comes to choosing a chopping board that truly stands the test of time, opt for a hardwood and buy the thickest board possible. If you want to go a step further than a nice homeware store, some wood merchants will cut you up a slab. Then all you have to do is apply a few layers of food safe oil.

If it’s a hardwood, you will be able to sand it down time and time again to give it a refresh, but don’t sand away the soul. There are even chopping boards with resin-filled cracks for a more modern, unique look. Heirloom items are not always perfect, and this is why we love them.

Upright piano

(Image credit: OR Images via Getty Images)

Most houses have the space for an upright piano. They are essentially a substitute for a side table. You can still line the top with vases and books so no space is wasted and you don’t miss out on your child's hidden musical talent. Even if you don’t have someone musical in the family, you will probably have a guest who is.

Pianos can become the focal point of a room and add soul (if you keep them well tuned). It’s over to you to learn, then pass down the ability to play, as well as the piano itself. What a gift.

Wooden steamer trunk

(Image credit: AJ_Wat via Getty Images)

Okay, so whilst your ancestors would have used a steamer trunk as their luggage for a long trip or maybe to go to boarding school, nowadays they probably won’t quite fit in the Easyjet cabin allowance. Instead, they are the perfect place to store board games or really just anything that you'd prefer to keep out of sight.

They are beautiful looking, hardwearing and will always find a place in a future home. If you can buy an antique one it’s likely to outlast anything else more contemporary you can find.

Chess set

(Image credit: ivanastar via Getty Images)

Is anyone going to be passing down a third-generation iPad? No. But a beautiful hand-carved chess set? Definitely. Even though gaming consoles are immensely popular, we will always find time for a game of chess on a rainy day or a quiet evening. If your set is only used once a month, it is worth having.

A nice chess set is a timeless piece you can leave out on your coffee table, ready and waiting for willing players to step forth. Some come in marble, some in polished, rich wood; whatever the material, this is a classic.

Champagne glasses

(Image credit: Oscar Wong via Getty Images)

I don’t know about you, but I am not drinking champagne regularly. So when the time does come to pop a bottle open, it is essential that your glassware can rise to the occasion. Keep them polished between uses and stored safe and sound in their box. No one should be reinventing their style, no one should be changing their colour. Champagne glasses are here to stay and are the perfect heirloom.

Cut delicately and with a slim stem, these are iconic. Don’t worry about a small chip, little bits like that add to their history.

China tea set

(Image credit: fancy.yan via Getty Images)

Like champagne glasses, the China tea set will not be coming out for your daily cuppa. Unless you’re royalty. Reserved exclusively for only the fanciest of occasions where de-crusted sandwiches and mini-every-food-you-can-imagine are compulsory. Your tea set should be complete with saucers and sugar pots, although let’s face it, we absolutely do not need them.

This is the type of heirloom that is too nice to throw away, and the epitome of British living. Save it for when the king comes to visit.

Cricket bat

(Image credit: Alex Walker via Getty Images)

Cricket bat, or baseball bat, you decide. This heirloom is the kind of thing you will play with (gently) a few times when your kids are young. The rest of the time, it will lean up against the wall in your bedroom. The generational story will be that you used to practice hitting with your dad or brother when you were younger, and the cycle will continue.

Since we’re not professionals, and these should be top-quality hitting instruments, they will easily stand the test of time. Your bat of choice will become more and more beautiful as years and stories age it.

Hand press juice squeezer

(Image credit: Future)

If, like me, you are a big fan of orange juice, you probably already have one of these. Substantially easier to clean, quicker to set up, and infinitely more beautiful than their modern equivalent. You know what I am talking about. The big metal arm and the two domes that press together to extract the fresh juice of a citrus fruit. These are heavy, built to last and won’t let you down.

Make sure you wash them between uses and keep them polished to protect against the acidity. But more importantly, so they stay beautiful on your kitchen counter.

Mahogany shoe horn

(Image credit: zhihao via GettyImages)

This is maybe not a show piece, but there is something immensely satisfying about slipping your foot into your dress shoes as you head out for the evening whilst using one. I suggest mahogany because the wood will get more and more beautiful with time.

Glass vase

(Image credit: OLIVIER MORIN via Getty Images)

Why glass? Well, a vase is designed to be on show permanently. If it has an ugly pattern, or just a design that doesn’t fit with the room, you will never use it. A good heirloom piece always finds its use, otherwise, it ends up in a charity shop. Glass is inoffensive in all settings and styles.

To really make this fit the bill, seek out an antique vase from legacy brands such as Lalique. If you don’t want to overspend, then try flea markets or go big on size.

Leather bound book

(Image credit: Aubrey Hart via Getty Images)

I say leather bound book, and that would be best case scenario, but a thick hard back would do the trick too. What goes in? You decide. My favourite two ideas are a recipe book, since dishes are passed down from generation to generation more than any object! And a photo album is a really nice idea too.

On that, I would love to see more people getting their photos printed out in hard copies. It is so much more satisfying to sit down, look through and pass them round, compared to scrolling on a phone. The more scribbles, creases and recipe amendments, the better!

Casserole dish

(Image credit: Keystone via Getty Images)

Will a seasoned casserole dish impart years of developed flavour into your meals? Probably not noticeably. Will the meals you cook in it inspire you to tell stories of what your parents cooked or burnt for you whilst using it? Absolutely. And this is what heirlooms are all about.

There's a name on everyone's lips, and I have to say it here: Le Creuset. I've had mine for decades, my grandma has a precious one, and I intend to pass mine on to the next generation too.

Whisky glasses

(Image credit: V via Getty Images)

It’s fair to say that most houses have a drinks cabinet. My parents were into wine, but not spirits. However, when I was a child, our drinks cabinet was full of partially opened bottles of gin, whisky and vodka. I’m sure many people can relate. We never know when there will be the right occasion to drink whisky. Personally, I have never found it, but I want to be ready for when it comes. If I had space for a wing-backed armchair, a box of cigars and a roaring open fire in my cupboards, they would be in the same section as my whisky glasses, too. Alas.

Backgammon set

(Image credit: Slim Aarons via Getty Images)

It should be illegal not to own a backgammon set. If nothing else, other than for the pure beauty of the wooden box exterior and interior they come with. I was inspired to buy my own set when I was scrolling through vintage photos of life on the French Riviera. Phones were nowhere to be seen. But what did come up time and time again, was happy duos playing backgammon.

If you only buy the set to bring with you when you go on holiday, I am certain it will be a tradition that will be the start of years of enjoyment.

Poker chips

(Image credit: USA Network via Getty Images)

I have probably played poker five times in my life. But over the many years, those instances have been spread, I have always used the same poker chips from my family's house. These are timeless objects that really come into their own on those few occasions you want them. If you find a really nice set, they will likely last for an eternity. They are also the kind of thing children love to hold, so great for drawing them away from screens!

If you buy a nice set, you'll likely get a good box for them too, which is an heirloom in and of itself.

Bagatelle

(Image credit: Science & Society Picture Library via Getty Images)

This one is for me personally. Maybe there are some other bagatelle players out there, but it won’t be in the Olympics anytime soon. If you haven’t come across the game, it is essentially an antique version pin pinball, and it provides hours of fun. You can buy a wooden bagatelle board easily online, and I can’t recommend it enough.

It’s such a simple heirloom, so this is something you can prepare to hand down to the next generation. It's so iconic in my family that my cousin had it to play at her wedding.

Wooden fruit bowl

(Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Will a fruit bowl ever not be a fruit bowl? And will it ever not get used? If you invest in a substantial bowl, it will serve you and everyone else indefinitely. Usually, these aren’t moved around much either, so the potential to break them is limited.

Kilner jars

(Image credit: Lglass vase via Getty Images)

A kilner jar is maybe not as iconic as a wedding ring. But I can say for sure I have never thrown one away. They have so many uses and are a timeless design. Get a few of these in your kitchen if you haven’t already and prepare for them to become the heirloom that inspires stories of blackberry picking and homemade jam.

In my case, I remember my parents making homemade limoncello after a trip to Italy. In my house, they have oats, flour, and cereal, turning practical storage into a homely display.

Slate cheese plate

(Image credit: Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Food looks better on slate. Fact. You don’t need to buy an expensive one from a home store, just buy a piece of slate and treat it with food-grade mineral oil every six months. This stops the slate from getting stained and makes it look stunning.

Bonus tip: If you’re using it to display cheese, then consider buying a piece of chalk so you can label what you're eating directly on the slate and make sure to have some brightly coloured fruit or herbs for some contrast to the deeper, darker colours.

Guitar

(Image credit: All Pereira via Getty Images)

Who isn’t tempted to run their fingers along the strings of a guitar when they come within 10 metres of one? Who also doesn’t know how to play a little song or just a few chords? The answer to both. No one. A good quality guitar is an heirloom must.

Buy one, add some stickers of your favourite band, buy a strap that matches your vibe, and bam, an instrument that will be passed down for years to come. It makes a beautiful piece on the wall or in the corner of the room, perfect for some ambience.

Linen tablecloth

(Image credit: Arthur Elgort via Getty Images)

A good quality linen tablecloth will find its place in your cupboard and make rare celebrity appearances a few times a year before heading back to the darkness. It is something we will probably never buy, and never really need. But when it is handed down to us, we will find an opportunity to let it shine.

You can opt for a plain design or get a tablecloth with some delicate interest. My advice would be to keep it simple. If used rarely and stored properly, this will last an eternity.

Metal biscuit cutters

(Image credit: Chaloner Woods via Getty Images)

Stars, circles, love hearts, flowers, squares, men, women, trees. Forget the plastic or silicone, metal biscuit cutters are an incredibly affordable heirloom that you can pick up today, and be sure that they will be loved and enjoyed by anyone who finds them. I know I have some in my cupboard that I had when I was a child and they are as good as the day they were made.

You'll be surprised at how often you need them, especially around the holidays when you're baking biscuits for all the family to enjoy

Marble pestle & mortar

(Image credit: ortland Press Herald via Getty Images)

I'd suggest marble for this one; it will be much more effective than wood at grinding down whatever comes its way. Again, probably something that you won’t buy, because you’ve never found a time you need it. But when it is passed down to you, it is great to have. I've ended up grinding spices and making dips in this at the last minute and thanked myself for investing in one.

When placed in a kitchen, it says to guests, “I take cooking seriously” and “I don’t need machines to do things for me”. The bar has been set.

Silverware

(Image credit: REDA via Getty Images)

There are a lot of Google search results saying that silverware doesn’t actually have to be silver to qualify for the name. To be clear, it is named as such because it was originally made of sterling silver. Nowadays, if you wanted to buy a full set of 12 knives, forks, soup spoons, dessert spoons and teaspoons, it would set you back over £3,000. Probably not a good use of money. Nonetheless, a really nice set of ‘cutlery’ is something that is in budget, and more than deserves its place in the heirloom category.

Roberts radio

(Image credit: Silverware via Getty Images)

This is another one that is personal to me, but I really think deserves a mention. Wherever my grandma went, she took her Roberts radio with her. Every morning she would lie there listening to classic FM. Like her, I bought myself a Roberts and it sits beside my bed with the antenna up, but nowadays they have Bluetooth, so I use it with my Spotify account instead. These radios will look great forever, and probably keep working forever. They are inexpensive, and in my opinion, are a must have. Thanks Grandma!

Corkscrew

(Image credit: REDA via Getty Images)

No home is complete without a corkscrew, yet I find so many without them when I am visiting. Or so many with those plastic ones that just don’t cut the mustard as heirloom worthy. If you’re opening a nice bottle of wine, you need the right tools for the job. A proper, top quality corkscrew, ideally with your initials engraved, is the perfect addition to any bar cart.

Cocktail shaker

(Image credit: Bettmann via Getty Images)

A cocktail shaker is a great addition to any house. I don’t think many people are into making cocktails at home, but they should be. A cocktail is like an edible perfume. So much complexity and balance between flavours. Just battling a bad reputation of ‘get drunk fast’. My advice to you is to buy one made of stainless steel; anything that is plated will scratch and tarnish irreparably. Stainless steel can be polished to your heart's content. Ready to be handed down, looking as good as new.

Ceramic mixing bowl

(Image credit: H. Armstrong Roberts_ClassicStock via Getty Images)

Life is expensive. I understand why people are likely to buy a plastic mixing bowl instead of a heavy-duty ceramic or enamelled one. It falls to us, and the heirloom list to encourage a wave of people to bring back the family bowl. The bowl that has made a thousand cakes. The bowl that you licked cake batter out of as a child.

I always like a set that stacks with little prep bowls, so you can measure out all of your ingredients before you get your hands busy with your next greatest bake. It's a classic.

(Image credit: Construction Photography_Avalon via Getty Images)

Iron fireplace tools that are forged in fires and designed to go in and out of them daily are not going anywhere. A good quality set, ideally with brass bristles on the brush, is what I’m talking about here. These are on show permanently, so think timeless, simple design. Make sure you have a nice caddy to store them in that will stay stable when people brush past them, though.

Brass bell

(Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

I think parents everywhere are probably shouting at least once a day to call their kids for dinner. Wouldn’t it be easier for everyone if we invested in a nice brass bell? Sure, your kids will turn it against you and start ringing it all the time. But it’s better than you having to ring their phones to get them to come and eat. A bell is the kind of object that finds pride of place on a shelf with other statement objects. They don’t need to have a purpose. They just need to spark a conversation and remind you of the good old days.