Flower power with a modern twist: Floral home décor inspiration to fall in love with

From wallpaper to upholstery and accessories, florals have long been a favourite when it comes to decorating our interiors, enabling you to bring the outside in with natural motifs, patterns and colours.



Almost every era has adored them, whether Victorian, Art Deco or the 1990s, while their popularity has spanned the globe, from China to the UK. Not only does their connection to nature bring peace and calm into our homes – fostering positive mental health and physical wellbeing – but they complement a raft of schemes thanks to their versatility, while dialling up the drama or, indeed, adding softness. Most importantly, they always feel completely and utterly timeless, making them the savviest of styles to use in your spaces without the need for redecorating down the line.



“Floral patterns have long been a beloved element in interior design, offering enduring charm that can feel both classic and contemporary,” explains Kit Kemp MBE, the creative director at Firmdale Hotels, which has stylish properties everywhere from London to New York that favour a floral motif. “Whether soft and romantic or vibrant and bold, florals have the power to transform a space with personality and flair. I believe in using florals fearlessly, mixing scale, texture and colour to create interiors full of character and joy.”



Here, we showcase 32 florals with a fresh spin and reveal why they work so well.

Blooming beautiful floral interiors

Wonder wall

(Image credit: Avalana Simpson)

We love the Blooms of Midas wallpaper from Avalana Simpson, founder of her eponymous design studio, which features oversized florals coloured in an array of jewel tones, from fuchsia-pink to plum and warm-umber.

“Florals are no longer just dainty and delicate,” says Avalana. “In fact, they've gone bold and oversized. A single wall wrapped in oversized blooms creates impact without overwhelming a space. It helps to balance that boldness with modern furniture lines and contrasting colour accents. This allows the pattern to shine.”

Blooms of Midas metallic gold wallpaper | £4 to £395 at Avalana Design The details of the jewel-toned blooms stand out against the textured gold backdrop of this playful but sophisticated wallpaper.

Delicate balance

(Image credit: OKA)

“When we think of florals in the home, it’s easy to picture fresh arrangements or bold wallpapers, but there are so many other ways to bring them in,” explains Sue Jones, creative director and co-founder of OKA, the upscale furniture and homeware retailer.

“I’ve always loved a delicate motif such as our Sheki print with a folk-style floral pattern. It’s wonderfully versatile and makes for a more playful, relaxed choice for an armchair or sofa than traditional floral upholstery, which I find often suits a very particular room or style of home.”

Top table

(Image credit: Villeroy & Boch)

Our obsession with floral tableware knows no bounds and the appropriately-named Fleur collection from Villeroy & Boch is an irresistibly pretty case in point.

Inspired by the joy and poetry of blooms, the pieces – which range from dinner plates to dessert bowls and espresso cups – offer a modern reimagining of the classic motif with delicate pastels and bold graphics.

The collection works particularly well when mixing and matching – green, blue, pink and yellow – to keep things modern, while serving up an eclectic, layered look.

Night on the tiles

(Image credit: RAK Ceramics UK)

Steven Holloway, sales and marketing director of tiles at RAK Ceramics UK, says: “Decorative floral tiles are perfect for feature walls and will make an eye-catching impression in any space, especially the bathroom.

“Perfect for introducing an elegant, nature-inspired vibe, floral patterns look particularly stunning when combined with a pastel palette.

“For wow-factor, go for large-format floral porcelain tiles and slabs to create a contemporary wallpaper effect, while offering all the durability and low-maintenance of tiles.”

Flower power

(Image credit: Kit Kemp)

Kit Kemp MBE, the creative director behind Firmdale Hotels, offers a range of homeware via her online store, from hand-blown glass jugs to cushions and even playing cards, but our pick is the made-to-order Ruby Headboard Spring Flower Appliqué.

As its name suggests, the upholstered headboard – trend alert! – features three beautifully hand-appliquéd flowers against a soft linen backdrop. The mix of colours makes it a versatile piece that complements a variety of bedding and schemes.

Best-dressed

(Image credit: Hillarys)

“Incorporating florals into your window dressings is a wonderful way to invite the freshness and vibrancy of nature into your home,” explains Victoria Robinson, product manager at Hillarys, the blind specialist.

“These patterns can instantly brighten a room, creating an atmosphere that feels both welcoming and uplifting. Whether you choose bold, colourful blooms or soft, delicate petals, florals have a timeless appeal.

We particularly love the brightness and lightness of the Iver Mustard Roman Blind against the dark and moody colour of the blue wall.

Bright ideas

(Image credit: Pooky)

Pooky, the lighting specialist that continuously innovates with the likes of rechargeable lights that can be mounted onto walls (yes, really), has collaborated with Morris & Co. – the quintessentially British brand founded by William Morris that offers whimsical fabrics and wallpapers – on a raft of fabulous lampshades.

These include floral designs that provide the perfect way of adding pretty motifs as accents here and there rather than going all-out and overwhelming the space.

Rug-pull moment

(Image credit: Brintons)

Jodie Hatton, design manager at Brintons, says: “Think florals and there can be a tendency to imagine outdated styles from the 1970s, but they don’t have to be chintzy and can be an inspired way to introduce patterns into your home.

“For something modern, select floral rugs in pastel hues. Both practical and elegant, they’ll lend a sense of dimension to your space, while the soft colours will elevate the floral look.”

Fresh thinking

(Image credit: James Hare)

“Florals are a trusted ‘go-to’ when it comes to fabric choices, especially in bedrooms and sitting rooms,” explains Saffron Hare, managing director at James Hare, the fabric house and silk specialist.

“For a more modern update, opt for a floral with only one or two colours in the design and a smaller, simpler pattern. It will feel fresher and work seamlessly either on its own or as a pretty co-ordinator.”

Natural selection

(Image credit: Prestigious Textiles)

Prestigious Textiles’ head designer Marie Goodwin knows her way around a floral. “Modernising florals is all about reimagining traditional botanical motifs through contemporary fabric choices and unexpected colourways,” she says.

“We’re seeing oversized blooms in trending muted tones like sage green and dusty terracotta replacing the typical pastels, while textured materials such as bouclé and cotton are adding tactile dimension to floral prints.

“The key is mixing scale, perhaps by pairing large-format botanical designs with smaller geometric patterns in complementary fabrics.

“Abstract interpretations of florals work beautifully, too, where the essence of nature is captured through brushstroke effects and organic shapes rather than literal representations.”

Bedroom beautiful

(Image credit: Kelling Designs)

There’s much to love about this stylish headboard upholstered in a modern floral print by Kelling Designs, the interior designers with studios in London and Norfolk.

The graphic pattern and bold colours stop things from looking too traditional or chintzy, while plain soft furnishings elsewhere keep things clean and unfussy.

Clean slate

(Image credit: Tile of Spain)

“Floral motifs are being redefined in tile design, moving beyond the traditional into bold, graphic territory,” explains María D Arráez, director of Tile of Spain UK.

“What makes them feel modern is the use of symmetry, repetition and simplified forms, such as fan-inspired botanical patterns. We’re seeing a surge in florals that play with scale, texture and tone to bring softness and sophistication into contemporary spaces.

“It’s about embracing nature through a clean, architectural lens.”

Ramp up the romance

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village, says: “Floral curtains and cushions do more than just decorate – they breathe life into a room. With delicate patterns and vibrant hues, they echo the beauty of nature, softening hard edges and infusing every space with warmth, romance and charm.

“Whether it’s bold botanical prints that make a statement or subtle blossoms that whisper elegance, these floral accents create a serene, inviting atmosphere that feels both timeless and modern.”

Blooming lovely

(Image credit: Emma Bridgewater)

Emma Bridgewater, the British brand that famously does a fine line in ceramics and homeware, is brimming with floral designs, including these summery mugs showcasing daffodil, sunflower, iris, primrose and dahlia motifs. Time for tea?

Into the blue

(Image credit: Tile Mountain)

For something cool and fresh, the Lifefull blue floral décor wall tiles from Tile Mountain are just the thing, made from porcelain in a matt finish and featuring a heavily detailed blue floral pattern that will make a statement in your bathroom without dominating everything else.

They work particularly well here to connect both the shower and vanity in one seamless wall of tiles.

Floor filler

(Image credit: Porcelain Superstore)

Florals underfoot can be a fantastic way of adding interest on an often-forgotten surface, while keeping walls and décor elsewhere simple and unfussy. The Carnaby pink patterned tiles from Porcelain Superstore will certainly do the trick, inspired by age-old encaustic tiles found throughout Vietnam in a green-and-pink floral colourway.

White walls and neutral furnishings ensure the look remains contemporary rather than chintzy.

Run with it

(Image credit: Rosie Dalia)

A runner and matching napkins can be a subtle way to add florals to your tablescape than a tablecloth and crockery, as this beautifully-laid table from Rosie Dalia, which offers travel-inspired homeware, demonstrates.

Both are handmade in a family-run studio in Jaipur, India, with the delicate floral motif block-printed in 100% cotton.

Game of two halves

(Image credit: St James England)

Now here’s a clever idea: a floral wallpaper covering the top half of the wall above the panelling in a bathroom from St James England, the bathroom specialist.

The colour of the pink flower in the wallpaper is picked up by the rose-tinted hue of the scalloped tiles beneath to tie both halves of the wall together for a cohesive, considered scheme.

Soft touch

(Image credit: Barker and Stonehouse)

Lena Gierasinksa, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse, says: “From airy linen drapes that catch the light to plush velvet upholstery that adds a touch of luxury, floral prints have an innate ability to soften interiors.

“Their ever-evolving presence in design proves that nature’s artistry, when woven into fabric, remains forever in bloom.”

Comfort zone

(Image credit: French Bedroom)

“By layering soft floral bedding, delicate cushions and nature-inspired decorative accents, you can create a space that feels both refreshing and deeply comforting,” explains Georgia Metcalfe, founder and creative director at French Bedroom.

“The key is to balance classic charm with contemporary touches, allowing floral patterns and textures to bring warmth, romance and a connection to nature into your home.”

Make an entrance

(Image credit: Alternative Flooring)

Kirsty Barton, brand storytelling manager at Alternative Flooring, says: “Modern florals have the ability to completely transform a space. Whether you opt for dainty or daring, they bring instant wow-factor.

“When paired with bold colours, the striking pattern can instantly lift even the simplest of schemes. Rooms with high ceilings are perfect for a pop of contemporary florals.”

Wearable art

(Image credit: Schmidt Interiors)

Talk about a conversation-starter: this Iris des Marais print, a collaboration between Schmidt Interiors and Christian Lacroix Maison, is pure drama inspired by the wild irises of the Rhône marshlands.

Deep purple, mocha and aquamarine splash across black cotton sateen and rustic white canvas in a design that transforms Schmidt’s custom cabinetry, wardrobes and interior architecture into wearable art for the home.

We, for one, are inspired.

Real deal

(Image credit: Larry Walshe)

“Flowers are more than decoration, they’re an experience, instantly lifting a space and igniting the senses” says Larry Walshe, celebrity floral designer.

“Start with the real thing – there’s nothing more luxurious than a generous arrangement of fresh seasonal blooms in the hallway to welcome guests. But the modern way to style flowers is to lean into the unexpected: think a single architectural stem in a sculptural vase on a bedside table or a low, rambling bowl of garden roses and wild mint on a coffee table where the scent can softly waft through the room."

He adds: “Then there’s the floral motif itself. To avoid the dated or saccharine, choose designs that feel layered and textured – painterly rather than printed, embroidered rather than obvious.

“A set of cushions in a faded jacquard floral, a lampshade trimmed with botanical embroidery or even wallpaper that nods to nature in a slightly abstract way.”

Maximalism 2.0

(Image credit: DFS)

Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS, the furniture retailer, says: “Reflecting a new wave of maximalism, moody floral upholstery and wallpaper bring depth and drama into the home.

“This modern take on florals creates an elegant and romantic feel that evokes a cinematic allure and invites us to romanticise the everyday when paired with contrasting jewel hues and luxurious materials like brass and velvet.”

No wallflower

(Image credit: Quorn Stone)

We love the unapologetic application of the Penrose blue-patterned ceramic tiles from Quorn Stone in this bathroom. Rather than tile the floor, a portion of the wall or the shower, the homeowner has made a splash by tiling the whole thing.

It’s the commitment to wall-to-wall florals that really makes an impact in a small room.

Immersive experience

(Image credit: Sharps)

Rachal Hutcheson, national retail manager at fitted-furniture specialist Sharps, says: “Bolder, more maximalist floral prints are bringing a fresh perspective on the cottagecore aesthetic.

“The days of the single feature wall are behind us – today's spaces are all about fully immersing in pattern to express individuality and personality.”

Supersize it

(Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

“The growing appetite for florals reflects a wider movement towards bringing nature indoors, particularly in spaces like bathrooms that benefit from a sense of calm and connection,” explains Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms.

“Large-scale botanical motifs, from abstract petals to tropical foliage, create a visual link to the outside world, softening the feel of tiled or architectural surfaces.”

Secret garden

(Image credit: East London Parasol Company)

Fancy taking your florals outside? East London Parasol Company has collaborated with fashion designer Celia B on a collection of handcrafted designs, including a beautiful floral number.

Now all that’s left to do is team with real flowers for a colourful, living backdrop.

Plant power

(Image credit: Cath Kidston)

Cath Kidston Spring Birds from Cath Kidston – queen of kitsch and florals – is one of the latest designs from this quintessentially British brand.

Featuring hand-painted detail and scalloped edges on some pieces, they’re perfect for subtly introducing florals. Why not pop a bulb or two in the planter for floral on floral?

Swept off your feet

(Image credit: Sofology)

“Sofas and armchairs are often focal points for a room and the perfect places to embrace florals,” suggests Gisela Lancaster, buying manager Sofology. “Think about the scale of your prints and whether your style lends itself to oversized designs or intricate geometric patterns.

“There’s no need to match every piece in a room; pair a plain sofa with a floral accent chair to add depth and create a contemporary look.”

Timeless trope

(Image credit: Laura Ashley)

Helen Ashmore, head of design at Laura Ashley, says: “Whether you opt for bold, oversized blooms to make a dramatic statement, or choose delicate, vintage-inspired motifs to bring charm and character, florals lead the way in contemporary interior design.

“It's about bringing beauty, comfort and nature into the home on your walls, soft furnishings and upholstery."

Beautifully balanced

(Image credit: Andrew Martin)

David Harris, design director at Andrew Martin, which offers designer pieces for luxury interiors, says: “Balance is everything when styling florals. The secret lies in creating contrast in terms of scale, colour and theme.

“For example, a bold, oversized floral can pair beautifully with a smaller, ditsy print if they share a similar palette. Don’t be afraid to mix florals with other patterns like classic stripes or earthy kilims, either – simply find a common thread.

“Layering works best when anchored with solid hues, giving the eye a place to rest and allowing each print to breathe.”