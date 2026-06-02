18 on-trend accessories to shop now, to refresh your bathroom on a budget

If you feel like you're falling out of love with your home, pick a room to makeover and give yourself a fresh new feeling.

Starting with the bathroom is a great idea - you'll hop in there first thing in the morning to get ready for the day ahead, and a perfectly balanced space will greet you.

What's more, with just a few clever touches and additions, it can feel like new without having to spend too much or work too hard.

3 on-trends buys to refresh your bathroom on a budget

You don't need to go and change everything to refresh your bathroom and create a space that feels relaxing, functional and still stylish. From changing the towels to adding a statement mirror, these transformative buys can elevate your bathroom decor in no time – and on a budget.

1. Pretty Pastels

(Image credit: Next)

Instil a sense of calm with a palette of soft pastels. Floral prints create a heritage feel, but brushed brass accents and scalloped details bring the look up to date.

Complete the feeling of curated comfort with sumptuous textiles and soothing scents. "Pastels are the perfect accent colour for bathrooms, because they feel like watered-down versions of bolder hues," says Tamara Kelly, w&H lifestyle editor.

"Soft sage greens and chalky pinks add a hint of colour to an otherwise neutral bathroom, without overwhelming the space."

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2. Rustic Rodeo

(Image credit: George Home at Asda)

Capture the spirit of ranch life with this Wild West-inspired trend.

Embrace a palette of chocolate browns, earthy greens and sandy tones and lasso your way to style success with whimsical patterns, from cow prints to cowboy motifs.

"Earthy tones are everywhere right now," says Tamara. "These grounded tones are ideal for bathrooms to make the space feel calm and serene," says Tamara.

"The cow print is a playful way to introduce pattern into the scheme. The monochrome element complements the muted colour palette of this trend."

3. Luxe Marble

(Image credit: B&Q)

Create a spa-like sanctuary at home by combining luxurious materials such as marble and metallic finishes. You don't need to splash the cash, either. Opt for gold-effect or brushed-brass accents and marble-patterned accessories.

"Marble continues to be a hugely popular choice for home accessories that feel luxe," Tamara explains. "Introducing touches of marble is an easy way to make a bathroom feel more expensive."