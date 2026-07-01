Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball's simple tips for keeping your garden guest-ready at all times – 'It's all about the finishing touches'

Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley, just like the rest of us who toil away in our gardens, know the effort that goes into it and how important it is to enjoy it.

We spend our hours making sure our potted plants are thriving, and our grass is as green as can be, not to mention curating gorgeous garden trends like cottage gardens.

And all that hard work feels so worth it when you get to properly enjoy it and show it all off to everyone else. On the latest episode of Dig It, their successful podcast, Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley share some of their favourite essentials - from mood lighting to comfy furniture that can accommodate a crowd at any time.

Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball's tips for getting a garden guest-ready

What's great about their choices is they’ve been designed to swerve some of the typical garden accidents or issues one might encounter. From safety concerns for those visiting with pets or children, to an accessory that can do more than one thing so you don’t need to clutter your spaces, these clever additions can really make a big difference.

Zoe's Pick Abode Outdoor Tall Metal Plant Stand Table with Orb Light £57 at QVC One of Zoe’s top picks is the Abode Outdoor Tall Metal Plant Stand Table with Orb Light. Designed in a stylish olive green finish, versatility is what makes this planter a great investment piece.

As Zoe shared, "I love anything in the garden that does more than one job. You can use it as a little side table for your drink, a book or your phone while you’re relaxing outside, or pop a plant on top to give your garden a bit of height and interest."

Explaining her reasons for choosing flameless candles, Jo explains: "With Goose [Jo’s dog] constantly wandering around my garden, it’s nice not to have to worry about open flames, things getting knocked over, or the wind blowing candles out every five minutes. They create a really lovely glow when you’re sitting outside in the evening and instantly make the garden feel a bit more special."

Jo also swears by Richard Jackson’s Premium Lawn Magic Grass Feed - and it’s a perfect shout for anyone who has a lot of lawn to look after. You can plan all the right plants and get all the newest furniture in, but a lacklustre lawn will really ruin the vibe.

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As Jo explains, “Investing in your lawn is essential. A lush, healthy lawn is one of the secrets to a garden that looks idyllic all summer long, regardless of what’s happening in the borders.”