Rivals is bringing 80s interior design back – 8 nostalgic looks we're most excited about

The return of Rivals has brought with it not only a cacophony of huge hair, some seriously impressive shoulder pads, towering heels and, let's not forget, some rather questionable morals, but also a glimpse into the world of 1980s interior design at its best – and worst.

From the O'Hara's cosy and comforting kitchen to the opulent living room of the Baddinghams, there is something gorgeously nostalgic about the homes of the Rivals crew. Perhaps unsurprisingly, some fashions from the time are having an influence on modern interior design trends right now.

That said, while we might all be wholly invested in the will-they-won't-they relationship between Taggy and Rupert and the downfall of Tony, is letting Rivals fever dictate our home design choices a wise move? We suggest settling down with a Babycham and letting the experts explain which bits of the 1980s we should be welcoming back into our homes, and which elements need to stay firmly in the past.

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1980s interior design trends making a welcome comeback

There comes a time when all kinds of fashions come around again, look at how 2016 design trends recently made a comeback – even when we were pretty sure we'd seen the back of them. Thanks to Rivals, expect to see some 80s looks back on the scene.

"Rivals showcases several interior styles that are now making a comeback in homes today," says James Mellan-Matulewicz, creative director and interior designer at Bobbi Beck. "From layered patterns to warm, lived-in spaces, the interiors featured throughout the series feel authentic and full of character, making them a style many homeowners are now looking to recreate."

Here are eight 80s trends to pay attention to, complete with tips on how to give them a modern twist – and don't forget to check out which the experts suggest steering well clear of.

James Mellan-Matulewicz Social Links Navigation Creative director and interior designer at Bobbi Beck James is the Creative Director and Interior Designer at design brand Bobbi Beck. He has over a decade of experience as a multidisciplinary designer, working across interiors, styling and art direction.

1. Pattern layering

(Image credit: ILIV)

There was most definitely a more-is-more approach going on during the 80s – basically, there was no such thing as 'too much', and this showed up strongly in the interiors of the time.

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From busy floral home decor to pastel stripes, neon geometrics to bold colour blocks, bringing together all kinds of patterns, shapes and forms, all in one place, was a popular approach during this era.

While this might sound like overkill these days, there are ways of incorporating a little of the concept's playfulness, as James Mellan-Matulewicz explains. "Pattern layering has seen a strong resurgence this year and can be used throughout the home, adding personality and interest to a space.

"Mixing patterns such as striped upholstery with chintzy floral curtains is an example of how homeowners are using pattern more confidently," continues James. "Rather than striving for patterns that perfectly match, we're seeing a more mismatched look that is carefully curated in a way that works."

2. Statement furniture

(Image credit: daals)

Forget subtle and understated when it comes to your furniture choices if you want to bring a touch of the 80s into your home — statement furniture was big back then and is just as relevant today.

Architect and designer Siobhan Kelly, executive creative consultant at Siobhan Kelly, explains how to ensure statement pieces don't overwhelm, even in a small living room. "Functional sculpture in the form of statement furniture pieces needs to be grounded by simpler items. Negative space ensures a room feels curated, rather than leaning towards the pastiche.

"As always, any stylistic reference should speak to quality and craft to ensure longevity," continues Siobhan. "It is important these days to be more discerning with regards to sources, to craft interiors that are deeply considered and personal; built to last beyond the next revival."

Cuddle couch Wayfair Ramsden 3 Seater Sofa By 17 Stories £1,059.99 at Wayfair This curved, bouclette fabric sofa manages to be both modern and give a nod to 80s statement pieces, making it the focal point of the room.

Siobhan Kelly Social Links Navigation Executive creative consultant at Siobhan Kelly Siobhan Kelly is a distinguished architect and designer, based in London, UK. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, her focus is on crafting atmospheric spaces and places, in particular within the ultra-luxury residential, wellness and boutique hospitality sectors.

3. Colour maximalism

(Image credit: Wayfair)

The 80s were all about bursts of vivid – some might call them garish – colours, often used in clashing schemes. Neons were huge, but so too were sugar-sweet pastels. Using them together definitely wasn't frowned upon. Alongside this riot of colour sat a range of bold, almost regal, hues – something that the status-hungry Rutshire set seem particularly fond of.

In a way, this approach really isn't that different to dopamine decor, although there are ways to introduce more colour without it appearing slapdash, as Siobhan Kelly explains. "You need to fiercely edit the underlying boldness of the 80s, tempering maximalist instincts with considered curation. This allows those statement pieces space to breathe and ensures the scheme stands the test of time. View the use of bold, saturated colour as a structural tool, rather than it being purely decorative."

Jim Evans, director at UBER Interiors, has some more tips on how to translate the paint colour trends of the 80s into homes today. "The 80s revival is most obvious in our colour choices this year.

Rich tones like burgundy, teal, chocolate brown and olive green are replacing the cooler neutrals that have dominated interiors for the past decade. If you want to embrace the trend more playfully and brighten your space, choose pops of coral, peach, and seafoam green for that retro Miami Vice nostalgia."

Jim Evans Social Links Navigation Director at UBER Interiors Jim is director of UBER Interiors, a family-run business specialising in luxury furniture, lighting and accessories.

4. Curves galore

(Image credit: Alan Solis@Solis Painting)

During the 80s, homeowners tended to shy away from straight lines and linear detailing, instead favouring curved furniture such as chubby sofas and tubular-legged tables in oval or asymmetrical forms. And, while cloud sofas and those with curved silhouettes are big sofa trends right now, forget neutrals – 80s upholstery was bright and beautiful.

"Curved sofas can bring fun 80s-style silhouettes into our living spaces, but this time around we're choosing more modern finishes such as bouclé or velvet to keep the look fresh," says Jim Evans.

"On the topic of furniture, burl wood, marble and smoked glass are also making a return," continues Jim. "But this time in softer, more refined silhouettes that feel less about the excess of the 80s and lean more into today's quiet luxury aesthetic."

Modern retro John Lewis Retro Glass Coffee Table, Amber £279 at John Lewis Bringing together soft curves, tubular chrome elements and stylish smoked glass, this coffee table ticks all the right boxes for achieving 80s style in a modern way. Compact size West Elm Bogart Sofa £718.95 at West Elm Combining curves with a straight silhouette for a thoroughly contemporary look, at just 152cm long, this neat sofa would be just at home in a bedroom or snug as it would in a family living room. Talking point La Redoute Elements Ellis 6 Seater Oval Dining Table £479.20 at La Redoute Bold, bright and delightfully glossy, this table is a brilliant dinner conversation starter that features gentle curves and chunky statement legs – ready to take your kitsch buffet spread.

5. Plenty of wood finishes

(Image credit: Main)

If you wanted to showcase your fabulous taste in the 80s, heavy, dark wood panelling and furniture were a must – but how can this be brought into modern interiors in a way that leans into warm minimalism and doesn't feel heavy or overbearing?

Wood panelling was a key trend of the time, not just on the walls but also over the ceiling. While 40 or so years ago homeowners might have thought nothing of teaming this wall-to-wall cladding with lacquered furniture and a smattering of pine pieces, these days the whole thing can seem like overkill.

Siobhan Kelly suggests combining wood finishes with other materials for a more considered look. "Although many of us live our lives through the lens of a curated image, more weight is now given to the lived experience of a space and how it relates to its architectural context and sense of place.

"Using polished mixed metals against more rustic finishes, such as lime-washed oak and linen, rather than jewel-toned velvet and dark lacquer, will bring a sense of eclecticism that references 80s impulses without being a reproduction," says Siobhan.

6. Geometric patterns and details

(Image credit: Photowall)

Geometric patterns never seem to fall completely out of favour, whether that's in wallpaper trends or soft furnishings, meaning that while they were the height of fashion back in the 80s, largely due to the rise in popularity of the Memphis design movement that emerged at the end of the era, they most certainly still have a place today.

Memphis design was characterised not only by geometric patterns, but also bold colour blocking, the use of clashing shades and synthetic materials, including linoleum.

"Geometric prints are definitely returning, along with abstract designs, and the chintz-inspired florals that were synonymous with the era," picks up Jim Evans. "But they're not just reserved for subtle accents. A bold printed armchair, statement rug, or some oversized abstract artwork can become a focal point in its own right, adding that sense of personality that's been missing from past design trends."

Super soft fabric Dunelm Eliza Checkerboard Wooden Arm Occasional Armchair £149 at Dunelm The wooden frame of this dainty armchair is perfect for giving a nod to 80s design trends, while the fresh green and white geometric design gives the whole thing an updated look. Instant impact Etsy Abstract Pastel Geometric Print £9.00 at Etsy Wall art is such a great way to instantly update your interiors to reflect the latest interior trends. This pastel, abstract print is perfect for packing an 80s-style punch. Stain resistant B&Q Pastel Multicolour Block Geometric Living Area Rug £233.95 at B&Q Forming a beautifully retro background, not only is this pastel area rug perfect for high traffic spots, but its plush 12mm pile height means it is super soft underfoot too.

7. Country home rustic style

(Image credit: Baked Tiles)

I clearly remember the trend for country-style interiors, particularly in my childhood kitchen, where pine featured heavily, along with jugfuls of dried flowers and matching hedgerow-inspired curtains, blinds and lampshades. This rustic style is still well worth considering if it's a lived-in, laid-back vibe you're after.

"If you want to incorporate a bit more vintage flair into your home, the key is moderation," advises Jim Evans. "Rather than recreating a time capsule, cherry-pick the individual elements that you love and pair them with contemporary pieces."

This could be achieved through something as simple as a few carefully-chosen floral tea towels and a display of vintage cookware on open shelving. For a more all-in approach that also happens to align with current kitchen trends, wooden cabinets are hugely popular right now and are perfect for achieving a modern rustic finish.

8. Swags, frills and chintz

(Image credit: UBER Interiors)

While we're not suggesting a return to tented ceilings and impractical curtains in the bathroom, there is definitely an argument to support bringing back a little of the chintz and frivolity that played such a big part in 80s interior design.

"We're definitely seeing a resurgence of decorative details that were big in the 80s," says Jim Evans. "Fringing, tassels and scalloped design are everywhere, from cushions and furniture to accessories like parasols, adding softness and a little bit of opulence to our interiors, without feeling overly formal or old-fashioned."

"The 80s prioritised the visual impact of a space over quality; conflating pattern with busyness, and rich materials scattered through a scheme," adds Siobhan Kelly. "Restraining the palette, while investing in quality of execution, helps to create signature elements. Considered material selections, details and naturally patinated textures can layer into a scheme to create richness without overwhelm."

Subtle florals John Lewis Piglet in Bed Spring Sprig Cotton Valance From £59 at John Lewis Valances recently made quite a comeback. Not only are they a perfect way to add a bit of frill and fun to your bedroom, but they also help hide all that under-bed clutter that tends to accumulate.

FAQs

Which 80s trends should stay in the past?

While there is plenty to love about 80s interior design, particularly if you crave interiors that showcase your personality and add a warm, comforting feel, it is important to remember that some things are best left firmly in the past.

James Mellan-Matulewicz has a particular look from the time he is keen to leave behind. "One 80s trend that is best left in the past is the widespread use of high-gloss surfaces and gloss paint. Once considered modern and luxurious, highly reflective surfaces can feel cold when used extensively across the home. Today's interiors favour softer matte and eggshell finishes, which create a warmer, more natural look that better suits the relaxed and comfortable aesthetic many homeowners are aiming for."

Other trends we're happy to forget? Any bathroom trends featuring carpet and 'champagne'-coloured suites and impractical tiled kitchen work surfaces have got to be in the top 10 – and, if you're in any doubt about the looks to avoid, a quick peek inside 'Bella Vista' should do the trick.

A great place to start if you want to inject a little 80s design style into your home is with the maximalist decor trend, perfect for fans of colour and pattern.