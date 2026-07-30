The 9 impressive beauty products our team couldn't get enough of in July

From bottles ran dry to tubes squeezed empty, these pictures speak a thousand words

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Trio of images showing empty beauty products (L-R) Charles Worthington shampoo, Jones Road body oil and Mediheal toner pads, on a beige background with foam, oil and cream swatches
(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett/Fiona McKim/Naomi Jamieson)