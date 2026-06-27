Take it from us – these were the 9 very best beauty products to make their debut in June

After dedicating the last 18 months to religiously trying a plethora of beauty newness, I'd say I'm pretty well placed to say which products deserve to be on your radar.

Every month I spritz, slather and blend my way through scores of new beauty launches and this month is no different. Throughout June, I've had my hands on all-new contenders for the lists of best volumising mascara, the best fake tans for the face and long-lasting perfumes.

While I tried dozens of different formulas that landed on my desk over the last few weeks, I whittled them down to a list of my 9 favourite buys that cut through the noise and left a standout impression on me. So, buckle up because June was a good'un...

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The 9 best newcomers to the beauty market this month

If you don't keep in the loop, the beauty world can sometimes leave you feeling like you're chasing your tail. New products seem to launch left, right and centre but that's what I'm here for. It's literally my 9-5 job to not only keep on top of all the new products that make their debut on the market, but to also try them first before you spend your hard-earned money on them.