Our beauty team have spoken – these were the 8 best new beauty products to land on our desks in July

Payday is here for those who celebrate, and if you're looking to treat yourself to a quality beauty buy this month, look no further than our list of the best new beauty products to grace the market in July.

Unless you're new around here, you'll know I spend my time trialling the collection of new beauty products that make their debut each month. While July's agenda consisted of lathering up one of the best cleansers and slathering on the best eye cream, you can also find me testing serums, fragrances, mascaras (and everything in between).

This also means I'm well-versed at picking out the crème de la crème of the beauty launch lineup. So, without further ado, these are the eight buys that stood out from the rest throughout July, from a trendy milky matcha face mist to a clever root touch-up stick – plus much more.

8 impressive beauty launches that landed on our desk this July

After testing dozens of products this month, there are only a handful of products that have made the cut as the very best, including one of the best hair masks that arrives in a jumbo size and a long-lasting lipstick that requires no top-ups...