These 13 buys impressed our beauty team so much that they used every last drop of them in June
Formulas so good that we're restocking them ASAP
Aleesha Badkar, Naomi Jamieson, Fiona McKim
It's never a dull month for our beauty team, we spend our weeks trialling a plethora of different products at any given time – just think of us as your personal testers.
As for June's agenda, we spent our time misting, slathering and lathering our way through 13 products, until we physically couldn't get anything else out of them. To give you some more insight, we're talking one of the best face masks from a popular K-beauty brand that boosts hydration, firmness and radiance, plus the best shampoo for fine hair that gives your strands some oomph.
With all of that in mind, we're here to give you a rundown of each product, explaining why they left us with such a positive impression. And if our words aren't convincing enough, just take our aesthetically pleasing photos (if we do say so ourselves) as evidence for how much we've loved these formulas...
The 13 products we've loved every last drop of this month
Wondering what is PDRN? Our Beauty Writer has a moisturiser recommendation that serves as a perfect introduction to the buzzword ingredient. Alternatively, if your feet are in need of some TLC, our Beauty Editor reveals the exfoliating glycolic acid toner she's been using to get her feet sandal-ready.
RRP: £26
"Great eye makeup removers are hard to come by. This is doubly true if you have sensitive eyes like mine, which quietly take against most formulas, act like everything's fine at the point of removal, then stream continuously the next morning when it's too late to do anything about it. Despite doing a sterling job of dissolving any and all makeup, Take it all Off swerves the next-day weepies, and includes softening and soothing botanicals, like chamomile and flax. So you can understand why I've held on to it tightly not let go."
~ Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Channel Editor at woman&home
RRP: £8
"Since hot-weather dressing season hit, I've been slathering my whole body in this stuff. With a robust glycolic acid formula, I've been relying on this to keep my pedicure fresh throughout sandal season, swiping it across my heels and feet a few evenings a week. It's also been great for using on my underarms, elbows, upper arms where I tend to get quite a lot of KP (keratosis pilaris), and all the summer razor bumps on my thighs. A true skin-smoothing multitasker that I've already re-bought in this week's Amazon sale."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home