These 13 buys impressed our beauty team so much that they used every last drop of them in June

It's never a dull month for our beauty team, we spend our weeks trialling a plethora of different products at any given time – just think of us as your personal testers.

As for June's agenda, we spent our time misting, slathering and lathering our way through 13 products, until we physically couldn't get anything else out of them. To give you some more insight, we're talking one of the best face masks from a popular K-beauty brand that boosts hydration, firmness and radiance, plus the best shampoo for fine hair that gives your strands some oomph.

With all of that in mind, we're here to give you a rundown of each product, explaining why they left us with such a positive impression. And if our words aren't convincing enough, just take our aesthetically pleasing photos (if we do say so ourselves) as evidence for how much we've loved these formulas...

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The 13 products we've loved every last drop of this month

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