Our beauty team stayed loyal to these 13 impressive buys throughout March

As a team of beauty experts, who collectively test scores of products, we're often called upon by our colleagues, friends and family members for product recommendations.

You can often find us applying the best face moisturiser, massaging our complexion with the best cleansing balms or lathering up the best shampoos for fine hair, meaning we're pretty well-versed in identifying the crème de la crème of beauty buys.

So, naturally, we're here to do our due diligence by revealing the 13 formulas that have impressed us so much that we've loved them until the very last drop in the month of March. We're talking everything from gorgeously-scented bubble bath to one of the best moisturisers for sensitive skin, plus much more.

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The 13 beauty buys our team loved until the very end in March

Considering how many products we test each and every month for our job, it's quite the achievement if we come to the end of any formula. So, you should know that the following buys have left a seriously good impression on us. Not to mention, many of which our fellow beauty team members have recommended us to try – we're looking at you, Living Proof Full Shampoo and Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask.

Meet the woman&home beauty team

Tested By Tested By Fiona McKim Beauty Channel Editor With 15+ years of industry intel, woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona has tried more beauty products than she’s had hot dinners. Having tested a plethora of beauty products over the years, Fiona knows a good product when she spots one. She is also a judge of the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.