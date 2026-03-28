Our beauty team stayed loyal to these 13 impressive buys throughout March
We couldn't get enough of these standout formulas this month...
Fiona McKim, Naomi Jamieson, Aleesha Badkar
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As a team of beauty experts, who collectively test scores of products, we're often called upon by our colleagues, friends and family members for product recommendations.
You can often find us applying the best face moisturiser, massaging our complexion with the best cleansing balms or lathering up the best shampoos for fine hair, meaning we're pretty well-versed in identifying the crème de la crème of beauty buys.
So, naturally, we're here to do our due diligence by revealing the 13 formulas that have impressed us so much that we've loved them until the very last drop in the month of March. We're talking everything from gorgeously-scented bubble bath to one of the best moisturisers for sensitive skin, plus much more.Article continues below
The 13 beauty buys our team loved until the very end in March
Considering how many products we test each and every month for our job, it's quite the achievement if we come to the end of any formula. So, you should know that the following buys have left a seriously good impression on us. Not to mention, many of which our fellow beauty team members have recommended us to try – we're looking at you, Living Proof Full Shampoo and Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask.
RRP: £26
"We're all loving Korean skincare at the moment and this is one of those didn't know I needed it until I tried it products that seems to regularyy come out of that category. A lightweight but super hydrating cream, this soaks in quickly leaving skin feeling refreshed and nourished. It's a thin cream so layers well with other skincare and makeup - and while it’s great for using as a moisturiser, I love to go that step further and layer it with one of my best moisturisers for dry skin over the top for an extra nourishing finish."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £30
"Fellow Beauty Writer, Sennen actually put me onto this shampoo, and I'm so glad she did. It's been a non-mover in my hair wash routine for months, as it adds just the right amount of fullness and bounce to my quite fine hair, without weighing it down. It cleanses really effectively, and I've noticed that my strands just look so much healthier, shinier and more full of life since using it alongside the matching conditioner."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
RRP: £25
"I have such a soft spot for washing with truly gorgeous, unnecessarily luxurious things. Not to go all ‘busy mum’ on you, but it is a truth of new(ish) parenthood that the previously functional morning shower becomes your little sliver of me time, so why not nice it up as much as you possibly can? This has been doing that for me, and then some. It smells like woods and flowers, has a dreamy, creamy texture that lathers in a low-key way on the skin and softens it too. And no, £25 is not a small spend for body wash, but it actually is for a piece of Jo Malone London."
~ Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Channel Editor at woman&home
RRP: £15
As someone with quite unruly brows, I'm always in the market for a brow gel that will keep my hairs neat and in order. I've always been prone to reaching for clear brow gels, however UKLash's Brow Gel Sculpt boasts a white gel formula that dries down clear – which is a must for someone with dark brows. Despite this, it doesn't leave any reside behind, nor does it give my brows that crispy feeling. Instead, it tames my brows and sets them in place for a defined, fuller-looking appearance.
RRP: £39
"I am fussy about hyaluronic acid serums, as I need something that actually soaks well into skin and hydrates from within, and, for me, this does exactly that. It boasts a really thin, runny formula that feels lightweight and refreshing on skin, soothes instantly and soaks in quickly. It's not at all sticky and layers perfectly with other products."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £32
"This glorious, minty green haircare is all about balancing and calming the scalp, which is something I’ve needed more of this year than ever before (no idea why...stress? The weather?) Like everything this brand creates, it’s got a bit of Rahua (Ungurahua) Oil in it, to nourish but the main schtick of the formulation is soothing things like cucumber, aloe vera, and witch hazel. It’s sulphate-free so has doesn't overly lather, which I've grown to enjoy, and unlike 99% of shampoos designed for scalps that are kicking off, it’s a looker on my shower shelf, too."
~ Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Channel Editor at woman&home
RRP: £47
"I'll admit that since having this deliciously-scented Honey Bath, the amount of baths I've drawn in the last few months has risen pretty noticeably, and as you can probably tell from how my pot has been rinsed clean, I love this stuff. Not only is its honey dipper applicator so cute and fun to use (the novelty has not worn off - I still use it every time), but its amber and vanilla scent is just dreamy, and so are the foamy bubbles it creates. A little goes a long way - though I do tend to be quite generous with it. It has really elevated my baths and leaves me feeling so relaxed and my skin so soft and supple."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
RRP: £16.50
If you know anything about me, you'll know how I rave about Cetaphil. While their packaging might be slightly on the unsexy side, you're missing a trick if you overlook the stellar formulas found inside – and the brand's Daily Hydrating Moisturiser is no different. If you also have sensitive skin, this is the one moisturiser I will forever recommend for its ability to hydrate the skin, without causing any irritation or clogging pores. It boasts a lightweight texture yet leaves the complexion with long-lasting hydration. Not to mention, it works as an excellent base for seamless makeup application too.
RRP: £16.50
"I’m sure I'm not the only who has all the best intentions post-pedicure yet never manages to follow through, leaving those poor abandoned parched heels staring at my dewy facial skincare routine with envy, but this is one cream I actively enjoy using. An unsexy product that I can't help but love, this nourishing foot cream boasts a lightweight formula that soaks in in seconds, working immediately and leaving skin nourished and hydrated for several days following application."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £18
"I love a cleansing balm, and this one from Dr Althea makes such easy work of removing my foundation and mascara. It melts the day away so quickly and leaves my skin feeling fresh and hydrated, not stripped and tight like some makeup removers can. I especially love its twist, 'grinder' like dispenser and the fact that its formula boasts camellia seed, moisture-locking grape seed oils and soothing centella asiatica extract. After the first use, I just couldn't remove my makeup without it, hence when I've twisted every last balm-y drop from it."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
RRP: £7.95
Having originated in Australia and only landed on UK shores a few months ago, Ciroa are known for their lineup of bodycare buys. So, when their shower gel landed on my desk, I was excited to try it out. First thing worth hailing is its large bottle, which makes home to 500ml of formula. While there are a handful of different scents, I tried the Raspberry and Vanilla offering which boasted a sweet and fruity fragrance that fills the room with a gorgeous aroma. The shower gel itself has a jelly-like texture to it that effortlessly lathers into a foam, meaning a little goes a long way – trust me, it took me a fair while to work my way through the bottle. I also loved its pump dispenser, which allowed for an easy and fuss-free application when in the shower.
RRP: £22
"I actually lived in denial that this was empty for a good, long time, keeping it in my bathroom drawer as a 'just in case I can squeeze anything out' for those dry weather days when I knew my skin would be desperate for this cleanser's hydration. Sadly, desperate pumping and a futile attempt at scraping the dregs with a chopstick meant I was denied the utterly quenching effects of this refreshing creamy gel wash for one last time. A marvel for dry or even dull skin, this slathers the face in cooling hydration for a long-lasting effect you can feel all day."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £27
If you couldn't already tell from my completely cleaned out pot, there's a very good reason why The Kissu Lip Mask earned a spot in our guide to the best Tatcha products. This mask has been a great healer for my dry, chapped lips in the winter months, its equal parts hydrating, soothing and nourishing. Don't be fooled by this small tub, while it might be slightly pricier than other lip masks, you don't need a lot of this formula for it to thoroughly nourish your entire pout.
Meet the woman&home beauty team
With 15+ years of industry intel, woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona has tried more beauty products than she’s had hot dinners. Having tested a plethora of beauty products over the years, Fiona knows a good product when she spots one. She is also a judge of the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.