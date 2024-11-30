This is the only serum that gives me full lashes without a bad reaction - and it's 25% off today

I've always been fortunate to have quite naturally full and long lashes, but alas, as the candles on my birthday cake started to increase each year, so did the natural shedding of my lashes - with a slower regrowth rate to boot.

And while I tried all the best mascaras to cover it up, the lash loss was still pretty apparent. Luckily for me, we live in a time where there's a serum that claims to fix pretty much everything - but a few lash serums into my journey and I was left with not much to show for it, apart from reactions that flared up pronounced redness on my undereye bags.

So when a serum came along with over 50k five-star reviews and claimed to sell over 300 products a day, I was curious, but not all that hopeful. That is, until I tried it out for myself...

The lash serum that took my lashes from gappy to full in days

UKLash Eyelash Growth Serum With nearly 51k five-star reviews of people raving that it increased length and thickness, the UKLash Eyelash Growth Serum is a favourite among beauty fans. Containing Biotin Peptide for stronger and fuller lashes, vitamin B5 to repair, protect and nourish, and Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17 to stimulate keratin production and encourage growth, it's one of the leading lash serums on the market.

What sets UKLash apart from other lash serums?

My first inkling that this was a serum made different from the rest, was when I woke up the morning after my first use without a reaction in sight. Out of all the serums I've used, it's the first product not to cause any sort of redness around my eyes. I found out that this is because most lash serums use an iIsngredient called prostaglandin to increase eyelash growth, however, it is also known to cause swelling and redness around the eyes - hence my regular reactions from these types of products.

While the UKLash serum does contain the ingredient, it uses only a low dose of prostaglandin analogue so as to avoid said reactions. The brand also offers alternatives in their Complex Peptide Lash Serum and Sensitive Lash Serum - both of which do not contain this active ingredient; though I find the original is perfectly fine.

UKLash serum before and after

Now that the serum went on fine without causing any reactions, the next parameter for me was to see how well it actually worked on my lashes. In the past, I've used serums for weeks with not much left to show for it, so it's safe to say my hopes weren't astronomical.

But boy was I wrong. Within just days I noticed an increased fullness to my lashes - and it just kept on increasing. The little gaps that I had for months due to lash fall and slow regrowth disappeared and even the areas that weren't too problematic in the first place appeared longer and fuller.

Before and after of using the UKLash serum (Image credit: Future/Aleesha Badkar)

With continued use, my lashes were back to a state that they'd not been in for almost a decade - and the results continued long into any application breaks I had. I have to admit, I'm an avid eyelash curler - something I know is not great for my lashes but just can't help but do. However, if I ever get to a point where I notice that curling is accelerating any lash fall, I get the UKLash serum straight back into my nighttime routine and I'm back to a long, full set in a matter of days.

How to use lash serum

While it can seem like a daunting step - especially to those who haven't ventured in the product type before - using a lash serum is actually pretty quick and simple.

It's best to check the particular instructions for whatever product you're using, but for most lash serums - and for the UKLash one - you simply swipe the serum tightly across your lash line, just as you would with a liquid liner. While you can use it in the morning, it's best to do at night before bed, so that it can dry more effectively and work throughout the night.