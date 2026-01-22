If 2026 is the new 2016, what does that mean for interior design trends? Get ready for 'expressive interiors' and 'confident colours'

Unless you avoid social media completely, the chances are you will have heard that 2026 is set to be the 'new 2016', with everything from fashion to interior design trends that were doing the rounds 10 years ago now being seen as achingly on-trend once more.

"The idea that 2026 is the new 2016 really reflects what’s trending visually right now, particularly across social media," picks up interior designer Holly Scott. "A lot of the interior design trends gaining attention feel like a return to design ideas that were popular around 10 years ago, but reworked in a more confident and considered way."

The top interior trends of 2016 worth considering in 2026

Happily, homeowners of 2016 were enjoying some pretty stylish interior schemes, meaning a return to these trends is being welcomed by many design experts.

We've curated eight of the best design choices and tips on how to use them in a way that feels fresh, modern and original for 2026.

1. Bold colour choices – especially teal

(Image credit: Holly Scott Interior Design)

Neutral colour schemes are never exactly out-of-fashion, being easy to live with and perfect for anyone feeling a little colour shy – but bold colours were big news in 2016 and are here once again, particularly teal, which was one of the hottest shades around 10 years ago.

"Confident colour is definitely making a comeback," states Holly Scott. "Rewind 10 years ago and we saw interiors moving away from all-neutral schemes, with navy, teal, green and blush tones becoming far more visible."

It isn't just about being brave with colour choices in 2026, though – it is about being gutsy with the way you use the latest interior paint colour trends.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"That same confidence with colour is trending again, but it’s evolved," continues Holly. "Rather than a single feature wall, colour drenching is now everywhere on social media, with walls, woodwork and sometimes ceilings all painted in the same shade. Visually, it creates warmer, more immersive spaces that feel bold but calm."

Holly Scott Social Links Navigation Interior designer Also know as The Happy Home Designer, Holly Scott is an award-winning luxury interior designer based in Oxfordshire. Holly is known for designing unexpected, statement interiors that create talking points through the finishing touches and styling. She has over 20 years of experience dressing windows and interiors for iconic brands such as Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Liberty, Harrods, and Ralph Lauren – not to mention many beautiful residential projects

2. Warm neutrals and retro brown

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Many people still struggle with the concept of decorating with brown, but there is a reason why interior schemes focusing on this shade have come back from 2016.

“Retro brown made its comeback as a ‘beautiful colour’ again in 2016 but quickly fell out of favour for cool greys and Scandinavian whites," says Steven Dempsey, style consultant at Shutterly Fabulous. "However, we have recently seen a big resurgence of warm neutrals and brown, as people are leaning towards vintage style interiors incorporating dark wood and cosy furniture.”

The key to success when introducing brown into your colour scheme is to incorporate plenty of different textures, ensure the space is well lit to foster a cosy vibe and choose warming, earthy shades balanced out by pale neutrals and natural materials.

Spanish Brown 1028 View at Benjamin Moore A soothing, warm shade of brown that would be perfect for bedrooms, living rooms and dining spaces alike – in fact, anywhere that would benefit from a cosy, calm vibe. Ganache (345) View at Little Greene As the name suggests, this shade is a fabulous blend of rich chocolate and soft cream – the brave decorators out there might consider colour drenching with it for the ultimate cocooning space. No. 244 London Clay View at Farrow & Ball According to Farrow & Ball, this is their 'warmest brown'. Featuring a heavy dose of magenta in the mix means that this shade is perfect for those after a rich, earthy finish.

Steven Dempsey Social Links Navigation Style Consultant at Shutterly Fabulous Steven's role as Style Consultant and Partnership Manager is to oversee the relationship between Shutterly Fabulous and Shade & Story with John Lewis. He builds and executes the strategy for the partnership, plans seasonal updates for all store displays, and coordinates the training of all the Partners on the technical elements of products as well as the aesthetic trends that influence ranges. His background is in Visual Merchandising, Store Design and Retail within both Fashion and Home areas. The majority of his career has been spent in M&S and John Lewis.

3. Gold and brass bathroom fittings

(Image credit: Future | Davide Lovatti)

Both gold and rose gold were hugely popular back in 2016 – Dulux chose Cherished Gold as their colour of the year, in fact. Now, according to the designers, they are back. In fact, the past few years have seen these warm metallic finishes successfully pushing shiny chrome and silver firmly to one side.

"Gold bathroom fittings are definitely back for 2026,' reveals interior designer Sandra Flashman of Sandra Flashman Studio. "We all love a bit of bling! Vintage bathroom fittings in a matt gold finish can be used to create a bit of glam and pair beautifully with deep green bamboo tiles and a concrete sink."

This heritage, Regency-inspired, aged look is set to continue to rise in popularity as the year progresses – thank you Bridgerton...

Sandra Flashman Social Links Navigation Interior designer With a background that spans across architecture, interiors and industrial design, Sandra Flashman believes spaces can enable us to live more fully and create daily moments that delight and give us joy. She founded Sandra Flashman Studio with the belief that interiors are made beautiful through its purpose, as well as its aesthetics. Sandra Flashman has over 20 years experience designing modern interiors. She has recently been awarded as one of 25 Next in Design by Homes and Gardens.

4. Showcasing personality through interiors

(Image credit: Holly Scott Interior Design)

Forget pared-back, minimalist schemes. This year, just as in 2016, is all about using your decor to express your personality – the ideal way to create little pockets of joy around the home.

"There is a return to layered, expressive interiors over stripped-back minimalism," agrees Holly Scott. "Ten years ago, pattern, texture and personality began to reappear after a period of very clean, minimal interiors.

"After another long phase of pared-back spaces, social media is once again full of rooms layered with wallpaper, textiles, rugs and artwork," adds Holly. "These interiors feel styled and characterful rather than sparse, echoing the shift we saw a decade ago."

5. Boho but better

(Image credit: Future | David Giles)

While we're on the topic of shunning minimalism, it makes sense to look at how the relaxed, Boho-inspired interiors so popular in 2016 have evolved in the years that have passed and are now being used within modern schemes.

“Bohemian décor really summarised 2016, with homes embracing a relaxed, expressive aesthetic driven by the rise of Tumblr and Instagram interiors," explains Steven Dempsey. "Spaces were layered with woven wall hangings, patterned tapestries, bead and weave décor, and an abundance of trailing plants, creating rooms that felt personal and collected rather than curated.

Eclectic accessories sourced from markets or handmade sellers made up a lot of the trending designs we saw, and while influential, this look was highly decorative and slightly cluttered rather than curated.

"This has evolved into a more grown-up movement centred around maximalism and biophilic design," continues Steven. "Natural materials, curated collections of patterns and selective colour palettes should now take priority over excessive accessories.”

6. Warmed-up Scandinavian chic

(Image credit: Future)

Scandinavian-inspired interiors are just so easy to live with – fresh, bright and delightfully uncluttered. No wonder they are just as popular now as they were in 2016. That said, there have been subtle shifts in the style over the years, for example, the Japandi trend.

“Scandinavian chic became mainstream for the first time in 2016, and while it has endured, its style has changed," explains Steven Dempsey. "The Scandinavian style of 2016 was about clean lines and minimalist neutrals, while today the concept of hygge – meaning warmth, comfort and well-being in the home – has become the norm, introducing more warm, natural materials like rattan, wood, wool and linen, as well as biophilic elements such as plants to create a more inviting space rather than a sparse one.”

"What’s interesting is that while these trends feel familiar, they aren’t being repeated exactly as before," elaborates Holly Scott. "They’ve been updated for today, with a stronger focus on warmth, comfort and personality, which may explain why these ideas from 10 years ago feel so relevant again now."

7. Modern takes on blush pink

(Image credit: Future | James Merrell)

Blush pink was one of the most popular colours of 2016. In fact, Pantone's colour of the year back then was Rose Quartz, a soft, warm pink. There are many variations on pink though, you only have to look at the best pink paint colours. For an updated 2026 look, you need to be going a little bolder than blush, according to Steven Dempsey.

"Blush was one of the biggest shades of the year, with rose gold taking over across both interiors and fashion, contrasting with stark grey and white – but going back to blush in 2026 would feel like a step back," warns Steven. "Deeper pinks and aged metals, like antique brass – which Pinterest identified as trending this year – feel warmer, more natural and designed to last and just fit better with today’s interior style.

"Today’s palettes lean towards cherry red, burgundy and oxblood, reflecting a shift towards escapism and heritage-led trends to create a narrative in our space rather than for visual aesthetics alone.”

8. Creative combinations over matchy-matchy finishes

(Image credit: Future)

A few years back, we saw the Maximalist interior trend explode onto the scene in a riot of colour — a firm backlash against monotone minimalism. This look was swiftly thwarted by 'quiet luxury' and 'minimaluxe' and now, here we are in 2026, once again exploring a more eclectic look, albeit one being executed with a little restraint.

"Around 10 years ago, there was a move away from one-note interiors, with mixed materials and finishes becoming more popular," says Holly Scott. "That approach is resurfacing now, with different wood tones, metals and furniture styles used together to add depth and warmth. The result is spaces that feel more natural and visually interesting, which translates particularly well online."

This one is easy to translate into your own home – don't be scared of using painted and bare wood together or of introducing shiny, manmade materials into an otherwise all-natural scheme.

It pays to be selective when it comes to taking inspiration from past trends; some are best left behind. "While we’re seeing a huge desire for 2026 to be the new 2016, with people sharing the reality of the 2016s, in particular their fashion wins and blunders on social media, what we haven’t seen much of yet is the classic 2016 interiors," points out Steven Dempsey.

"Think bohemian tapestries, layered rugs, fairy lights, cool greys and blush pink – all iconic at the time but not mature enough or evolved enough for today’s interiors. That said, in some ways, these were the beginning of many of the most popular trends we see in 2026."