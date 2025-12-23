Tile trends 2026 revealed: don't start a bathroom or kitchen renovation without seeing these for inspiration

Whether you are planning a brand new kitchen for 2026 or a sparkling bathroom refresh, getting to know the latest tile trends should be high on your to-do list.

Despite being used to cover walls and floors since ancient times, tiles remain one of the most preferred ways to finish all kinds of surfaces in a manner that is both durable and stylish, regularly contributing to the world of both kitchen and bathroom trends.

Whatever kind of update, refresh or remodel you have planned for the year ahead, don't start shopping before taking a sneaky peek at the tile trends the experts told us to be on the lookout for.

10 inspirational tile trends for 2026

From the enduring presence of textured designs to new neutrals and pops of bright accent colours, there really is a tile style to compliment every decorating scheme.

1. Curious colour combinations

If you love the idea of having a little fun with your interior design trends, then you will be pleased to hear that you'll be very much à la mode by doing so.

"If there’s one word that defines the mood for 2026, it’s playfulness – and nowhere is that more evident than in our relationship with colour," picks up Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca' Pietra. "This year, we’re seeing a fascinating rise in curious colour combinations, palettes that mix nostalgia with surprise, and balance comfort with a daring edge. More than anything, this trend is about creating places of joy, conversation, and self-expression.

"This is about taking colours we all know and love and reimagining them with a sophisticated twist," continues Grazzie. "Buttery yellow, sky blue, dusky pink and rich reds all feature. Tiles have always been a canvas for creativity, and 2026’s trend proves that colour is no longer about a single 'shade of the year,' but about curating combinations that feel personal and full of life. It’s about optimism you can step into, every single day."

María D Arráez, director of Tile of Spain UK, is also keen to highlight the importance of creating a sense of joy through interiors.

“Bringing together creativity, craftsmanship and technology, this trend celebrates ceramic design at its most expressive," explains Maria. "Playful living embraces colour, pattern and personality, delivering tiles that inject joy and individuality into everyday spaces. From vibrant tones and bold graphics to tactile finishes and experimental forms, surfaces are designed to inspire energy and emotion while maintaining a strong sense of function."

2. Whimsical floral designs

Floral home decor has been getting increasingly popular in recent years, shaking off any hint of its fusty, old-fashioned past.

“Nostalgic florals are really resonating with homeowners at the moment because they feel instantly familiar and comforting," reveals Louisa Swannell, head of design at Walls and Floors. "Soft, painterly blooms and slightly faded colours tap into the idea of a well-loved farmhouse kitchen, but they translate beautifully into modern homes too.

"Use them in focused areas such as behind a range cooker, above a vanity or as a slim border through plain tiles so they add personality without overwhelming the room," suggests Louisa. "They’re an easy way to soften hard surfaces in kitchens, bathrooms and utility rooms and bring a bit of joy to spaces that are the workhorse of the home.”

3. Textured surfaces

Perfect for anyone seeking to inject warmth and character into a bland space or just to add personality to their home, tile trends for 2026 are very much about introducing texture.

“Textured tiles are back," explains Louisa Swannell. They can help make even the simplest interior scheme feel more considered. Instead of a flat, uniform surface, a gently rippled or handcrafted-style tile will catch the light and add movement, which instantly gives walls more depth.

"Ripple effect brick style tiles are perfect for this as you can lay them in a classic brick or stack pattern and still keep the look clean and contemporary, but the subtle texture stops the space feeling stark," continues Louisa. "They work brilliantly in showers, behind basins or on a kitchen splashback where you want a calm backdrop that still has plenty of character.”

4. Moroccan tiles in 'colourful neutrals'

A trend that homeowners have been loving for a few years now, Moroccan tiles remain high on many people's wish lists. There is a change in the air, just as with interior paint colour trends, earthy neutrals are leading the way.

"Artisanal Zellige and Bejmat, handmade Moroccan tiles, aren’t going anywhere for 2026. If anything, they’re moving from ‘trend’ to 'classic'," says Damla Turgut, founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design. "What’s changing is the palette — we’re moving beyond white, cream and soft greens into pinks, tobacco tones and deeper, earthy milky neutrals that feel calm but characterful.

"In 2026, the most interesting schemes sit between classic neutrals and full-on colour," continues Damla. "Think mushroom, clay, tobacco, olive-grey, chalky petrol blues and muted berry tones. They still behave like neutrals, but they have much more warmth and depth than a flat beige or grey."

5. Slimline vertical tiles and patterns

Forget unimaginative, basic and horizontal laying patterns for your tiles next year – tiles are being laid in all kinds of captivating formats, partly due to the trend for slimline and fluted designs. And don't neglect practical spaces such as boot rooms when it comes to fun tile patterns either.

“One of the strongest 2026 stories is texture, especially slim, linear tiles and fluted effects," explains Damla Turgut. "They bring a very tailored, architectural feel without needing a busy pattern or loud colour.

"In bathrooms, we’re cladding entire shower walls or vanity backdrops in slimline tiles; in kitchens, they’re appearing behind ranges, on island fronts and even in utility rooms to give a striped ‘panelling’ effect," adds Damla. "We’ll be launching a new fluted range in 2026, so look out for that."

6. Contrasting finishes

There is no need to take a uniform approach to your tiles these days. Mixing and matching tiles is very much in favour right now, perfect for anyone who finds decision-making tricky.

"In 2026 you’ll see a lot more mixing of finishes to keep tiled rooms feeling layered and grown-up," says Damla Turgut. "A favourite combination is glossy, light-bouncing walls with matte, velvety floors. For example, Zellige on the walls with encaustic cement or terrazzo-style tiles underfoot.

"The gloss lifts the room while the matte floor feels soft, hides day-to-day dust and naturally offers more grip," explains Damla. "We’re seeing this mix in bathrooms, within kitchen trends and in utility rooms, sometimes in the same colour family for a very calm, enveloping feel, sometimes with a soft contrast between wall and floor."

7. Wraparound tile drenching

This last year has been all about drenching – that is, using the same colour or finishes throughout a space for a dramatic, cocooning effect. Tiles have not escaped this trend.

"2026 is the year of tile drenching," says Damla Turgut. "Instead of stopping a splashback at the bottom of the wall units, people are taking tiles right up to the ceiling, around windows and sometimes onto the ceiling in showers. In bathrooms, it’s increasingly common to run the same tile across floors and walls, or to pair a floor tile with a closely related wall tile for a fully tiled envelope.

"Small-format handmade tiles are perfect for this," advises Damla. "The slight irregularity keeps all-over tiling from feeling flat or clinical. You get that clean, spa-like look, but with personality."

8. Rustic nomadic style

It seems that many of the interior trends of 2026 are designed to make a home cosy, warm and comforting. One way they do this is by being imperfect.

"The rustic nomadic tile trend draws inspiration from the spirit of travel, echoing the textures, colours, and stories gathered," says Grazzie Wilson. "This look celebrates raw materials and handcrafted character, where no two pieces are ever quite the same.

"Edges are intentionally irregular, patterns are imperfect, and surfaces reveal natural variation, bringing warmth, authenticity, and a sense of discovery into modern interiors," continues Grazzie. "Much like the souvenirs we might collect on our travels, this trend really captures the essence of deeply personal design."

9. A focus on natural materials

Forget fakery if you want your interiors to be on trend next year, you need to be embracing natural materials and biophilic design instead.

"This is a growing tile trend that reflects our collective desire to reconnect with the natural world," says Grazzie Wilson. "As modern life becomes increasingly fast-paced and digital, many of us are seeking calm, grounding spaces that echo the serenity of nature. By incorporating natural materials and colours, homeowners can create spaces that feel restorative and balanced."

“Celebrating the raw and the real, this trend embraces the natural irregularities that give materials their true character," picks up María D Arráez. "Surfaces inspired by the earth, from weathered stone to layered clay and mineral textures, reveal their beauty through subtle imperfections, irregular finishes and tactile detail.

Rather than striving for flawless uniformity, these tiles highlight authenticity, creating spaces that feel grounded, honest and full of depth. From softly eroded edges to textured surfaces that echo the look and feel of natural stone, each design tells its own story of transformation."

10. Sensory minimalism

Another trend hinting at our increasing desire for a slower, quieter and more peaceful way of life – a continuation of quiet luxury in many ways.

“This trend redefines minimalism through emotion and tactility," explains María D Arráez. "Moving beyond purely visual simplicity, sensory minimalism focuses on creating spaces that feel calm, comforting and connected. Surfaces are soft to the eye and touch, with ceramics that invite a slower pace. Gentle matte finishes, subtle tonal variations and natural, understated textures that encourage a sense of wellbeing.

"Rather than aiming to impress, this approach seeks to soothe," continues María. "The emphasis is on balance, quiet design and material honesty, tiles that help shape serene interiors where light, tone and texture work together in harmony. Perfect for contemporary homes, this is minimalism designed not to strip away character, but to nurture atmosphere and emotional connection.”

FAQs

Are chequerboard tiles still fashionable?

Chequerboard pattern tiles have long been popular and were particularly en vogue during the Victorian era. However, do they still have a place within modern interior schemes?

"Chequerboard is absolutely still here for 2026, but the contrast is softening," reveals Damla Turgut. "Rather than sharp black and white, people are choosing terracotta with chalk, camel with cream, green with linen and tone-on-tone checks that feel timeless rather than shouty.

"It works brilliantly in kitchens, dining spaces and entrance halls — anywhere you want a bit of nostalgia and personality without dominating the whole room."

Want to make sure you home looks put together, up-to-date and reflects your personality? Check out all the interior colour trends emerging to make sure you know all your options.