Boot room ideas that combine style and function

A bit of thought and a few new furniture additions can transform a boot room - an often overlooked and sometimes underloved area in the home - into an organised and stylish space.

You can make most of your wall space with a mounted clothes rail or hooks or use the surface of a shoe rack to display plants, artwork and accessories. Clever lighting and soft furnishings can also add warmth and character to otherwise functional spaces. With a bit of imagination, you can easily get creative with your boot room and turn it into a more welcoming space.

While a boot room refers to a designated room - you could also create a cosy corner in your kitchen or hallway to serve the same purpose. This guide offers inspiration on how to style boot rooms, hallway spaces, dressing rooms, and walk-in wardrobes, as well as hints on how to make the most of storage units and which pair furniture well together.

Ideas for styling a boot room

Use an umbrella stand (or rack) to keep things tidy

An umbrella rack doesn't just have to be practical - it can be a stylish way to store this necessary accessory. Invest in an on-trend design like this wire-rack umbrella stand. If you're particularly invested in creating a streamlined and stylish space, you could colour-coordinate your umbrellas or opt for a monochrome theme.

Nzbbgs Umbrella Stand | £31.40 at Amazon With an internal drip tray, this brass geometric umbrella rack is both practical and stylish. Its compact design makes it ideal for any boot room or smaller hallway.

Choose a bold shade to paint panelling

Boot rooms don't just refer to a dedicated room but could just be a cosy corner of your home for house coats, umbrellas and boots. Give your chosen area a lick of new paint to refresh it up. A deep jewel tone like this looks beautiful and hides any splashes from dirty wellies.

Dress the space with soft furnishings

You can easily build a stylish and welcoming space by adding accessories on top of a shoe rack to house your boots and shoes. We love this geometric print cushion as a simple way to bring warmth to the space, but you could also try a fabric runner or folded throw to get the same effect.

Team a simple wall fixture with a shoe rack

Placing a shoe rack beneath a mounted wall fixture with hooks provides a practical space to store coats, jackets and shoes while keeping the area streamlined. A potted plant will add some life to the space and create a welcoming area to store your essentials.

Use white paint to lighten up the space

Boot rooms or areas in the house where coats, boots and shoes are stored can look a little cramped, and a white background will freshen up the space and create the illusion of space. In this instance, adding a rug also helps to create a more attractive space that's more than just a dumping ground.

Use a calming colour pallet

Soft, neutral paint colours will help create a calm space. Beige, grey, off-white and cream shades will work well together and complement lighter woods. This wooden fixture with hooks is a place to hang coats and jackets, with a section on top for storing other essentials or plants to bring some greenery to a storage area.

Mix different woods for an on-trend look

Light and dark wood can work well together, as in this case with lighter wood walls and a dark storage unit that also acts as a place to store accessories or plants. A side table like this is a useful piece of furniture near a coat rack, rail or mounted hooks unit, as it also acts as an additional space to store bags and shoes so everything is kept together.

Install a stand-alone storage unit

A stand-alone storage unit can make a stylish addition to the bedroom as an alternative to wardrobes. We love the bold shade to add colour to an otherwise plain bedroom, which is a way to keep clothes and shoes tidy. For those who are really dedicated to creating an organised space, you could colour-coordinate the clothes on your rails, too.

Try an all-in-one shoe rack and coat stand

Investing in a clever piece of furniture will help you to streamline your space. Choose a dedicated corner of your home to house a shoe rack with an added section to hang coats, jackets, hats, and scarves to keep your home in order. Boxes can be stored on the lower shelves too, if you want a place to keep odds and ends.

Add in some lighting for a more stylised space

Dramatic lamps are a surefire way to jazz up any space in your home. Add spotlights alongside your shoe rack to create a bold and modern look. These contemporary lights match the deep green shade of the wall and create a glamorous effect.

Make use of a cupboard to keep coats and shoes out of the way

A cupboard under the stairs can be handy for those who like to keep unsightly coats and jackets out of the way. Many of us will have a downstairs cupboard we don't use as well as we could, so why not clear it out and install a shoe rack and a coat rack to store everything out of sight?

Hang hats and scarves above shoes for a stylish effect

A modern hook rack can be installed on the wall above your shoe rack to house accessories - and just because it's full doesn't mean it won't look stylish. Layer colourful scarves with different patterns, handbags, and wide-brim hats for a fashion-forward touch. Having everything in one place will also mean it's time-efficient to add the final accessories to your look.

Add in a standing coat rack

A standing coat rack can be a great space saver and another place to store coats, jackets and bags alongside a shoe rack and wall hooks so that your items aren't crammed together. A wooden coat rack is a classic choice, but you could also opt for a wireframe for a more modern look.

Add a clothes rail

While you might hang your capsule wardrobe on your bedroom clothes rail, it could be worth investing in another for one of your downstairs spaces. A simple clothes rail can elevate a space and give it a modern feel, as well as a handy place to store coats and jackets. They're affordable and simple to install. Positioned next to a set of drawers, they will provide a handy storage place.

Make a shoe rack a feature

A larger shoe rack is a game-changer for keeping shoes neat and tidy. It can also be used as a space to display artwork, plants, and ornaments. While many shoe racks are shorter, multiple levels will ensure enough space for the whole family to store their shoes and boots - and this example shows it can be an attractive feature in your home.

Install slick cabinets for a minimalist look

For many people, a stylish boot room means keeping everything tidied away. Installing concealed storage rooms in a hallway will keep coats, boots, and shoes hidden from view. Add a simple side table or unit and some cushions or a throw to add warmth.

Use mirrors to create more space

You might want to install cupboards in hallways to keep coats, boots and shoes tucked away and tidy in hallways or a boot room, but adding mirrors will create space in a narrow area and provide a stylish finish (plus, they're handy for those last minute outfit checks before you walk out the door).

Use a mounted storage until to keep things tidy

For those who want to keep their space tidy but don't mind having some items on display, an all-in-one unit like this will create a calm, streamlined space. The combination of bright white and wood is a classic choice with a timeless quality.

Add a vanity area to a boot room or walk in wardrobe

If you want to completely revamp a corner of your home as a place to store clothes, coats, shoes and boots, a desk space with a mirror to act as a vanity area will work well alongside a rail, shoe rack, shelves and coat hooks for an all-singing-all-dancing dressing area.

Create a vintage space

A boot room or dressing area lends itself well to a vintage look, which can be easily created through distressed wood pieces and retro accessories. If you really want to lean into the trend, add vintage furniture. We love this cosy set-up with a long mirror and plush armchair taking centre stage. The result is a snug corner where you can finish preparing for the day.

Cluster draws and storage units together in the same shade

When grouping furniture, opt for pieces in the same shade or colour - you could always give old pieces a new coat of paint to streamline the look. Match a chest of draws with a larger unit to hang clothes and coats so there's plenty of space to hang coats and jackets and store away essentials, and the overall look is polished.

Keep this simple with a wooden clothes rail

Sometimes, small changes can make a big difference and installing a mounted clothes rail with hooks can be a real space saver in a boot room or hallway. A simple wood material on a neutral wall looks clean and stylish. Why not freshen up the space with a new coat of paint before mounting the unit?

Use shelves as a shoe rack

You don't need to invest in a traditional shoe rack to store shoes and boots away - an upcycled shelving unit can work just as well. Pair with a mounted clothes rail for a handy space for storage that can work in any hallway or small room. The shelving unit also works well as a place for leaning umbrellas.

Opt for statement flooring

Statement flooring can add interest to an otherwise plain part of the house. Tiles, lino, vinyl or wooden floors are also a practical choice instead of carpets, as they're much easier to wipe clean. We love this bold monochrome pattern.

Try a boot room with wire containers

For those who want to create a very organised space, adding matching wire containers underneath clothes hooks provides a handy place to store umbrellas, gloves and other essentials - making everything easy to find. We love how streamlined this tidy space looks - a great option for larger families who can all have their own dedicated container.

Consider exposed brick for an industrial look

Exposed brick has an industrial charm and can look very effective in a hallway or boot room with a clothes rail or coat rack and other storage options. A textured rug and cushions will add some warmth to the space.

Add in some hanging lights

Lighting can play a huge role in the overall look and feel of a space, and hanging lights will add a contemporary edge - again working well with an industrial theme. In an area that's more cramped, like a boot room or hallway, hanging lights are a striking feature that won't take up additional space.

Jazz up the space with a feature wall

If your space is feeling a little bit tired or dull, patterned wallpaper can be a tool for bringing some life into the area. Loud patterned wallpaper or bold colours can be overbearing in bigger rooms but can look fun and stylish in a smaller boot room, cupboard or dressing room to add some interest.

Try a storage unit that doubles up as a seat

For those who love multi-purpose furniture, a storage unit that doubles up as a seat will appeal. Maximise your space with a built-in unit with shelves, drawers, and, in this case, a seat so you can create a cosy nook that will house essentials, too.

Make use of baskets

Matching wicker baskets are great for housing items and accessories and look stylish stacked up on shelves. For an organised space, use shelves and nooks in a storage unit or on the wall to house baskets that will keep clutter out of sight. You could also place them lined up on top of a shoe rack if it has a flat surface.

Get creative with shelves

Shelving units come in all shapes and sizes, and choosing an unusual design can elevate your space and give it a more contemporary feel. These hexagon shelving units look stylish and are a great way to create extra storage without using more floor space.

Keep your space tidy

You don't need a designated boot room to have an organised space to store coats, jackets and shoes - for many of us, it's simply designating an area in the hallway or at the back of the kitchen, most likely by the door. A quick spruce daily can keep this space organised and looking streamlined.