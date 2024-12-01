Practical (and stylish) hallway ideas for a welcoming home

These hallway ideas will help you transform what can be an uninspiring area of the home into a welcoming space that will create a lasting first impression.

Mirrors, plants, small pieces of furniture, and accessories can all dress up a plain space and make a hallway more welcoming. Shelves are also useful tools if you're low on floor space, as Melissa Denham, interior stylist at Hammonds Fitted Furniture explains. "If your hallway width allows, you could create a Scandi-style modular shelving system. Alternatively, opt for layers of floating shelves at different heights to display photos, books, posters, and plants," she told us.

"This is an opportunity to brighten up your hallway area with items that reflect your personality and make guests feel welcome as soon as they enter your home." With the help of an interior stylist, we've rounded up some practical hallway ideas that will ensure your hallway is welcoming, calm and uncluttered.

Practical yet stylish hallway ideas for your home

Go bold with colour

Rich, bold tones (particularly jewel tones) can look really stylish in smaller spaces. Use large mounted mirrors to open up the space and prevent the colour from overwhelming it. Rattan accents can also balance the look for a more boho feel, while candles will add warmth.

Double up a shoe rack as a display

A wooden shoe rack is a timeless piece that can serve a dual function. Use the lower shelf to keep shoes tidy and the top to display anything you like: vases, plants, candles, books, ornaments, or, very conveniently, a letter rack. With a compact shape, most shoe racks can easily slot into a hallway and look stylish when kept tidy.

Display furniture and ornaments under the staircase

Make sure to utilise the space under the stairs, slotting in a small console table or shoe rack for an extra place to store items and keep your hallway organised and tidy. For those with a little more room, lanterns, plants in plant pots and large vases can look good displayed here and lit up at night for a welcoming display.

Keep styling simple

Sometimes, simple spaces are the most effective and a calm, polished hallway offers a polished first look at your home. Choose a muted colour palette of greys, black, white and beige for a stylish and timeless look.

Jazz up your umbrella holder

An umbrella holder is a good idea for anyone who lives in the UK - you don't want to be caught without one if the weather turns. Having a dedicated place in your hallway is a great excuse to introduce some pattern or colour to your hallway and will keep things tidy.

Place fresh flowers on side tables

Fresh flowers can really brighten up a space and make it look more fresh and welcoming. Bright colours may be associated with summer, but they're a great choice for winter to add warmth - we love red or pink roses with the stems cut down and arranged in a short vase for a luxury look or wildflowers in a long vase arranged in a natural, relaxed way.

Mount plants on the wall

No spare surfaces? No problem. Plants can really improve any space, from adding colour and character to helping the air quality. Place plants on the wall in mounted containers or try hanging plants to freshen up the space.

Chose patterned tiles

A bold, patterned floor can really help elevate a space and works well in a smaller area such as the hallway or a bathroom, rather than a bigger space where it could look too busy. Opt for a Grecian theme or Moroccan tiles and you can match the rest of your decor to the space.

Consider clever storage to keep things neat

"Depending on the height and depth of your under-stairs area, you could install a concealed fitted wardrobe to fill up the entirety of the space, creating hallway coat storage," interior stylist Melissa Denham explains.

"This means that your jackets, bags, shoes and wellies can be housed out of site but be close enough to the door when you need to return outside again."

Add wall shelves

"Wall space is usually plentiful in a hallway, so if you are struggling for floor space to fit cabinets and wardrobes, just look up!" Interior stylist Melissa Denham explains. Floating shelves are a great option for those lacking in space and look stylish with books, plants and accessories placed on them.

Add in a runner on side tables for warmth

Hallways can be colder spaces, devoid of soft furnishing and with less opportunity to layer textures. Add a material runner to a side table for warmth or cushions to low tables to create a more inviting space. Lighting is also a great tool for making the space feel more cosy.

Add in a clothes rail

"Hooks, pegs, and rails provide simple storage solutions for coats, scarves, umbrellas, and bags when guests arrive or when family members return home," interior stylist Melissa Denham suggests. "They can be placed behind doors, on the walls beside doors, or along the hallway walls themselves." When neat and organised, clothes rails can be an attractive addition to the home.

Use a textured doormat

A textured doormat will add some interest to a hallway - it needn't be just a practical feature. Rattan and jute materials are a great way to tap into a boho theme and will match wooden furniture well. Just add some plants for a relaxing entrance hall.

Instal coat hooks on walls for easy storage

"Choose from a wide range of coat hooks and pegs – some of which come with handy shelving to place hats, plants or welcoming candles," interior stylist Melissa Denham explains. Installing coat pegs on the wall is a space saver compared to a standalone coat rack.

Embrace white tones

Embracing white can transform a space, creating the illusion of more light and making it feel bigger and brighter. This is particularly useful if your hallway is dingy. Add light-coloured furniture, white throws and rugs, and warm white candles for an instantly tranquil space.

Shoe storage bench

"Storage benches provide a comfortable space to sit and remove shoes, decompress on arrival, or pop your shopping down," interior stylist Melissa Denham explains. "At the same time, they offer added storage under the seat, which is great for housing any items you want to keep out of view."

Consider a storage bench

"These benches come in many shapes and sizes, from large, plush velvet ottomans to small leather cubes. Suppose you choose the colours and fabrics wisely. In that case, storage benches can soften the space as you enter, making it homelier and more welcoming," interior stylist Melissa Denham explains." This is also a great way to add some colour to the space.

Add some lighting

String lights can create a cosy ambience and are particularly effective during the festive season. There are many varieties to choose from, from small and subtle lights to large bulbs that omit a warm glow, so you can choose whichever effect suits your hallway.

Install a console table

"Console tables are ideal for hallways due to their slim profile," interior stylist Melissa Denham explains. "Although slender, most console tables come with drawers that are very useful for holding small items that often get misplaced, including keys, wallets and phones."

Consider a textured wall

Adding some texture to your hallway can add interest to an often plain or overlooked area. Your hallway is the first place guests see when they walk into the house, so why not give it a little attention? A patterned feature wall will have a similar effect.

Add vases, candles and books on console tables

Use the tops of your tables to add some interest and personality to your spaces. "The top of console tables can be used to place table lamps for added entrance lighting and fresh flowers, diffusers and hand lotions," interior stylist Melissa Denham explains.

Hanging lights

Adding hanging lights into the hallway will give it a contemporary feel and create a cosier ambience. This is a great way to add some interest to the area if you've not got too much spay to play with, and adding in furniture would make the area more cramped.

Try a theme

As with any room in the house, a theme will help tie the decor together and create a more cohesive look. This vibrant display of Moroccan-style patterns and bold jewel tones effectively dresses up a minimalist hallway.

Use floor lanterns to add some rustic charm

Floor lanterns, especially super-sized ones, can look really effective in a hallway and, when lit with a candle, create a warm and welcoming space. Scatter a few around a console table for a stylish look that comes alive in the evening - particularly if you also use lamps and candles on the console table.

Add in large vases to the space

Dried flowers and large vases are a winning combination for an elegant hallway - and they don't require much upkeep. These can be arranged next to small tables or shoe storage units and placed alongside large lanterns for a space inspired by nature and the outdoors.

Make use of candles

Candles can transform a space and are a perfect addition to a hallway. Candle holders and glass covers are available to ensure they're safe if lit for the evening and sometimes unattended. Line up large pillar candles for a glamorous addition to side tables or shelves.

Make use of large mirrors

Mirrors can really open up a space and look stylish lined up on a wall, particularly in interesting shapes, such as ovals or a selection of different-sized circles. Place above a console table and mount on the wall for a fresh and modern look.

Add in large indoor plants

Indoor plants don't have to mean small scrubs in plant pots or wall plants. When super-sized, they can look really effective in a hallway space. Look for larger houseplants or indoor trees and huge plant pots to bring the outdoors in and freshen up your space.

Consider leaning a long mirror against the wall

Lean an antique-style mirror against the wall for a vintage, rustic look. To decorate the space, this can be teamed with a small table or next to a console table. It's also a handy addition for last-minute outfit checks before walking through the door.

Vibrant rugs

Colourful rugs are a great way to create some warmth in a hallway, and if you have plenty of space, why not mix and match textures and styles? Thrift stores, charity and vintage shops are great places to look for unique and affordable rugs.

Embrace the seasons

Add some character and personality to your hallway with seasonal flowers, plants, foliage and accessories. For example, in December, when the festive season arrives, use fur cones and a mini potted Christmas tree to give a nod towards the holidays and bring some seasonal cheer.

Give your hallway a fresh coat of paint

A freshly painted room always feels more polished and put together, so why not make refreshing your space an annual commitment? After all, it's the first impression guests will have of your home and the first place you see when you enter the house, so why not make some effort to ensure it stays in good condition?