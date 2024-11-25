Jewel tones are rich and sometimes vibrant colours inspired by precious gemstones. With a bit of interior intel, you can easily add these striking shades to your bedroom, living room, and kitchen to create stylish and unique spaces.

"Jewel tones evoke feelings of warmth and elegance," interior designer Nicolene Mausenbaum tells us. "Carefully placing a few jewel-toned key items can not only transform your interior, it can create a stylish atmosphere and is a great way to add your own flair and personality."

So what are jewel tones, exactly? "Modern jewel tones like teal, turquoise, fuchsia, and coral are a fresh alternative to the classic emerald green, sapphire blue, ruby red and amethyst purple," Mausenbaum, who works as a holistic interior designer at Dezyna, tells us. "Consider complementary colour pairings like sapphire blue and creams to create a calming, elegant atmosphere; emerald green and gold for a touch of sophistication or ruby and a charcoal grey for a dramatic, warm effect in a space. For a different approach, try pairing amethyst purple and mint for a modern, lively take." These are our favourite ways to decorate with jewel tones.

32 inspirational ways to decorate with jewel tones

Mix neutral shades and jewel tones

"For a more measured approach that will also provide a layered look, using pastels or neutrals like white, grey or taupe will help to tone down the intensity of jewel tones and really allow them to stand out," interior designer Nicolene Mausenbaum tells us. We love the combination of vibrant orange with cool grey tones for a sophisticated look.

Try a dramatic feature wall

Deep and rich jewel tones can make striking feature walls in the home - and you can stick to one wall if you don't want to overpower the room. Sapphire shades or deep emerald greens are popular on walls in bedrooms and living rooms. You can lighten the overall look with neutral furniture and soft furnishings.

Place a striking piece in front of a plain wall

"This works whether the jewel tone is applied as a wall finish to create a dramatic backdrop, with a neutral-toned furniture item placed in front of it, or vice versa, like placing a statement piece of furniture up against a more neutral background, allowing it to shine," interior designer Nicolene Mausenbaum tells us.

Try jewel-toned artwork

If you're a fan of more neutral interiors, try a jewel accessory or piece of art. "If you prefer to add bright elements to your interior in smaller increments, you could place a smaller item of furniture like an ottoman or artwork with jewel tones. This will help you gain accustomed to these beautiful tones in your space, in your own time," interior designer Nicolene Mausenbaum tells us.

Consider a jewel-toned headboard

Striking panelling behind the bed can add a dramatic element to a bedroom. We love the combination of this deep emerald panel with a stack of books and a bright red lamp for a striking contrast. A wall-mounted bedside lamp will break up the panelling and provide warmth when it's on in the evening, particularly if you opt for a warm bulb.

Opt for jewel cushions

Consider some jewel scatter cushions as an entry into the jewel-toned trend. "Another way to add in small accents of jewel tones is by accessorising with cushions, using plush fabrics like velvet, silk, or satin adds a good amount of texture and depth," interior designer Nicolene Mausenbaum tells us.

Try a striking jewel rug

"This could even be extended to other rugs and in the textiles of throws and curtains," interior designer Nicolene Mausenbaum added. A textured rug can really warm up a room in a vibrant jewel shade and will work particularly well with a Moroccan-themed living room, bedroom or to add some interest to a hallway.

Add gold accents

Metalic tones work well with jewel shades. "Adding a complementary finishing touch with metallic accents, like gold, silver, copper or brass in accessories like mirrors, frames or even light fixtures and side tables will really enhance the richness of the jewel tones," interior designer Nicolene Mausenbaum tells us.

Take inspiration from Middle Eastern design

Jewel tones and Middle Eastern design go hand in hand. Take inspiration from Arabic architecture like this chic bedroom, with alcoves reminiscent of Morrocan Riads and stylish drop lights for a modern twist. In sumptuous fabrics, the different shades of purple and grey work well with this Middle Eastern theme.

Use warm lighting to complement jewel tones

"Warm-toned lighting beautifully enhances jewel tones, so it's a good idea to be mindful of your lighting (natural and artificial) when bringing these vibrant colours into your space," interior designer Nicolene Mausenbaum tells us. Try string lights above your bed for a kitsch bedroom look.

Mix jewelled toned accents and flowers

Even just adding a few accents of jewel tones into a space can really brighten it up. Flowers in rich hues can also have this effect and look particularly striking when matched to throws and cushions. This is a great way to try the trend if you don't want to opt for dramatic shades with furniture or on walls.

Use complementary jewel-toned cushions and throws

"Thoughtful combinations of jewel-toned colours in textures, finishes and furniture can create a truly luxurious ambience, giving your home a 'five-star feeling' that you'll love to indulge in," interior designer Nicolene Mausenbaum tells us. Combine cushions and throws with different textures in the same shade for a luxe jewel-toned look.

Use a jewel-toned splashback in the kitchen

A kitchen splashback is a great way to get creative - and we loved the muted amber tone in this shot to give the space a rustic yet luxe feel. Any pattern would work in this instance, so get creative with depending on your theme. It's also practical for protecting the walls and paintwork from cooking splashes.

Use jewel textures

Jewel tones really play into soft and sumptuous fabrics like satin, silk and velvet. Layer up different textures and cushions for a luxurious effect - even if your overall colour scheme is neutral. In fact, pale or monochrome shades look great with bright jewel tones and working some into your usual colour scheme is a great way to freshen up a space.

Opt for large jewel-coloured lamp shades

Large jewel-toned lamp shades will add some interest to a room and work with neutral colour schemes well. It's an easy switch to make if you want to add a new dimension to your kitchen or living room. We love deep purple or emerald green shades - and they look especially effective on drop lights.

Mix and match different shades

Mixing more rustic shades like terracotta with striking jewel shades can look effective, as shown here in this modern and striking bedroom. Add some gold tones into the mix for a stylish, eclectic look. The rule here is to use striking contrasts to keep the overall look balanced and fresh - take a look at contrasting colours on a colour wheel for more guidance.

Team crisp white and purple

Deep purple and blue shades look fabulous when teamed with crisp white for a modern and fresh look. A feature wall in a darker shade is easy to break up with graphic artwork and simple prints.

Try lighter jewel tones

Jewel tones are generally thought of as rich, but lighter tones like amber and topaz can look great for a summer-inspired look that will work in your home all year round. Try brightening up your sofa with a range of scatter cushions in these complementary shades.

Paint kitchen cabinets in light jewel tones

Emerald green is a good all-rounder when it comes to jewel tones - and this crowd-pleasing shade works particularly well in the kitchen. Why not invest in some jewel-toned paint and give your kitchen cabinets a refresh?

Use velvet as a texture for jewel tones

Velvet and jewel tones go hand in hand, both playing into rich and sumptuous interior themes. A statement piece of jewel-toned furniture, such as a pouffe, chair, stool, or sofa, can add a striking focal point to any room and will look balanced in front of neutral walls.

Opt for jewel accents

If you don't want to wholly lean into the jewel trend and try a few jewel accents instead, candle holders, vases and trinket dishes can offer small pops of colour to surfaces that will be lifted next to vibrant flowers. These jewel-coloured candle holders look striking with gold piping.

Go bold with emerald green worktops

If you want to fully commit to the jewel trend, kitchen worktops or a kitchen island will look striking in vibrant emerald green. We love how, in this instance, the green shade is complemented by a marble kitchen splashback for a fresh and modern look. It's minimal, yet vibrant for an on-trend space.

Try subtle amber shades

Jewel tones aren't all rich and vibrant - they can also be part of a wider rustic trend, particularly if you go for a range of amber shades. Team different hues with natural fabrics and materials like rattan for a striking overall aesthetic reminiscent of summers in Ibiza.

Try a jewel-toned bookshelf

A purple bookshelf could be just the thing to brighten up your living room. Book shelves are a great opportunity to get creative in the home, storing not just books, but plants, candles and photograph frames as well. Opt for a colourful bookshelf or paint an alcove in a jewel shade for a modern look.

Mix different interior styles

Jewel tones lend themselves to all kinds of interior trends - and mixing and matching different looks is a trend itself. Here, jewel shades have been mixed with a vibrant floral printed throw for a cosy and welcoming look. You could also try vintage prints or graphic cushions and throws to add some interest to jewel tones.

Use rattan accents with jewel tones for a boho feel

Rattan accents lighten jewel tones, creating a more bohemian feel. This material, often used for lamp shades, bedside lamps, baskets, or stools, looks particularly effective with earthy green. To finish the look layer up with other natural materials; add a woven rug and soft, textured throw that will complement the style.

Use light canvases to balance jewel tones

Jewel tones can be more intense colours, particularly if they're used to paint the entire room. To balance the look, add some light canvases and neutral pieces like the bookshelf here to lift the overall look. White bedding with natural-coloured cushions and throws can also come in handy here.

Match throws and walls for a cohesive look

One easy way to ensure a space feels put together is to match the wall colour with throws on sofas or on the bed, as well as cushions if you want to create a more dramatic look. Deep emerald green looks striking next to grey, beige or off-white bedding.

Brighten up a kitchen with a jewel-toned splash back

A kitchen splashback is a great way to add some colour to your space. Try deep purple tones with a shine effect if you want to tap into a retro look, or opt for a matte sapphire blue, amber or emerald green for a more reserved look.

Combine deep emerald and gold

Gold tones and jewel hues work in harmony together. This beautiful kitchen combines a deep green shade with muted gold for a subtle yet striking kitchen look. We love how the gold taps seamlessly complement the softer gold walls.

Consider using different textures to elevate jewel tones

Jewel tones work well with various textures, from furry scatter cushions to velvet surfaces and tactile throws. The textured wallpaper in this jewel-toned room works well alongside the range of patterns, shades and textures for an eclectic look.

Go red on red for a high drama look

Ruby red and deep red tones make for a dramatic interiors look - particularly if you opt for red accessories set against red walls and bedding. Balance this sumptuous look with cooler grey or green tones for cushions and throws and warm lighting for a cosy and inviting look in the bedroom or living room.