Stunning biophilic design ideas to help you bring the great outdoors into your home

With searches for ‘biophilic design house’ doubling in recent months and ‘indoor plants’ totalling more than 40,000 monthly searches, it’s clear that more of us are craving a connection to nature in our homes.



Plants are proven to be beneficial for our health and wellbeing – they purify the air and filter out toxins – while surrounding ourselves with natural materials and colours has been shown to reduce stress levels and boost emotional wellbeing, and make us feel significantly calmer.

Here, we are rounding up ideas for bringing the great outdoors into your home, from stone tiles to botanical-inspired wallpaper and window dressings.

Images to inspire biophilic spaces

Bring the outdoors in

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

“Bringing a slice of the Mediterranean indoors is one of the most joyful ways to embrace biophilic design,” says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at CA’ Pietra, the luxury tile brand. “Our Sorrento tiles, with their hand-painted lemon groves, capture that sun-soaked, orchard-to-table feeling and channel it straight into the heart of the home. Surrounded by nature-inspired motifs, you feel more connected to the outdoors, even on grey days. Whether used as a full splashback, a pantry surprise or framed as a feature panel, designs like this let you weave a little botanical storytelling into your kitchen, all without leaving the house.”

French Bedroom Botanical Berries Cushion: £55 at frenchbedroom.co.uk Handblock-printed on crisp 100% cotton, this rose and botanical print cushion is the perfect way to introduce a bit of chintz to any room.

Bathroom oasis

(Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms, says, "Biophilic design offers an instinctive pull towards spaces that connect us with the natural world. In bathrooms, where the aim is often to restore and recharge, this connection can transform the everyday ritual into something far more immersive. From botanical motifs to organic textures, these elements reduce stress, promote wellbeing and create a feeling of sanctuary.

"With our waterproof wallpaper collection, this experience can be carried seamlessly across the entire bathroom, even in the shower. Its specialist construction means it can be applied directly in wet zones, allowing the same vibrant design to flow uninterrupted from basin to bath to overhead rainfall – so you feel like you are bathing amongst gardens and tropical environments.”

Green scene

“One of the most popular areas we can take inspiration from for interiors is the natural world, and biophilic design is all about bringing nature into the spaces where we live and work,” explains Kathryn Lloyd, colour specialist at Crown Paints.

“Colour is one of the most powerful tools for this, and earthy shades are a timeless choice that help to ground a room and promote a sense of security. Greens, such as our Mellow Sage, take inspiration from nature and natural materials, helping us to feel in sync with the world around us. This is especially valuable in today’s busy, technology-dominated world with shades like Evergreen Echo and Woodland Wanderer bringing a sense of tranquillity and calm into a room, helping us to relax and reconnect after a busy working day.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Flower power

(Image credit: The Faux Flower Company)

Rachel Dunn, head of product at The Faux Flower Company, says, “Biophilic design is about more than just greenery – it’s about making your home feel calming, welcoming and connected to nature. Fresh flowers and living plants have their own special benefits, but high-quality artificial flowers are just as effective for bringing a sense of comfort and beauty to a space.

"Studies show that simply having greenery in your home – real or artificial – can help reduce stress and boost your mood. Faux flowers are perfect for places where real plants might not thrive, like city flats, rooms with little natural light or for anyone who doesn’t want the upkeep. Plus, they don’t need watering or replacing, so you can enjoy the look and feel of nature all year round.”

Beautiful display

(Image credit: Jonathan Adler)

“Planters and garden pots in a variety of shapes, sizes and colours are a chic and modern way to display your floral arrangement and plant collection,” explains Jonathan Adler, the American potter and designer known for his maximalist designs.

"Our Dora Maar Planter is inspired by our iconic Muse collection but handcrafted from aerated cement. It’s a chic and modern take on an industrial material and fabrication. Each piece is hand-cast and sanded by artisans for a monumental addition to your home garden.”

Fabulous flooring

(Image credit: Alternative Flooring)

“Bring a sense of the outdoors into your décor with nature-inspired colour palettes,” advises Kirsty Barton, brand storytelling manager at Alternative Flooring. “This stylish yet versatile trend is here to stay, allowing both muted and dark tones to work beautifully as either accent colours or subtle backdrops. Don’t limit lush green shades to upholstery choices, either, but incorporate them through patterned rugs or carpets to provide the ultimate feeling of comfort.

"Try adding a sophisticated stripe or a lush botanical print as a hero pattern to steer the rest of your design scheme. Use these decorative patterns as a guide, highlighting their key colours throughout your bedroom décor for a cohesive, relaxing atmosphere that’s perfect for unwinding and resting.”

Feeling zen

(Image credit: Knot & Grain)

Natalie Mudd, creative Director and co-founder of Knot & Grain, the wooden homeware company, says, “To create the ultimate zen interior, look to introduce natural materials for a soothing and relaxing scheme. Wood, used through the floors and accent furniture, adds an organic and earthy tone that connects the space with nature and embraces a sense of relaxation and comfort, making it an ideal choice for sprucing up your home.”

Green with envy

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

“Bring a touch of nature into your kitchen with calming green tones,” says Ali Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr. “Whether you opt for sage green, mint or pale avocado, these colours instil a sense of balance and harmony. Green shades can be an excellent choice for kitchen walls or cabinets, especially if you have large windows that let in plenty of natural light. Complement this natural colour palette with houseplants or herb gardens, amplifying the calming effect and inviting a sense of tranquillity.”

Secret garden

(Image credit: London Terrariums)

Emma Sibley, founder of London Terrariums, says: “Terrariums are a brilliant, low-maintenance way to bring biophilic design into your home. They add that lush, green focal point without requiring much space or care, making them ideal for busy lifestyles or smaller living areas. Each one is its own self-contained ecosystem, so you get all the visual and wellbeing benefits of greenery, with very little upkeep. It’s a simple, stylish way to feel more connected to nature indoors."

Botanical beauty

(Image credit: ILIV)

“Botanical patterns work beautifully in various areas of the home to add warmth and a natural touch,” says Debbie Leigh, design manager at ILIV. “In living rooms, they look stunning when used to create statement upholstery or on scatter cushions. In bedrooms, botanical-print bedding or curtains will help create a serene, restful atmosphere.

Bathrooms can feel spa-like with leafy shower curtains or wallpaper, too. For a subtle touch, try botanical table linens or wallpapered feature walls in dining areas. The key is balancing bold prints with neutral tones for a harmonious look.”

Let there be light

(Image credit: Shutterly Fabulous)

Sally Denyer, digital marketing manager at Shutterly Fabulous, says, “We’re seeing more homeowners choosing shutters not just for their practicality but for how they contribute to a nature-connected interior. Shutters are ideal for enhancing this design approach as they allow you to control natural light in a gentle, filtered way that mirrors the soft, shifting light found in outdoor spaces.

"Because shutters are built around the windows, the key link between interior and exterior, they also play a vital role in encouraging that visual connection to nature. Whether opened wide to frame a garden view or tilted to let in fresh air and daylight, shutters help create interiors that feel bright, airy and in-tune with the rhythms of the natural world.”

Floral masterpieces

(Image credit: Tile of Spain)

“Drawing inspiration from nature itself, decorative floral patterns are fast becoming a staple in homes,” says María D Arráez, director of Tile of Spain UK.

“Ranging from bright and bold tropical designs to more delicate, detailed patterns, floral and botanical tiles are making a big statement on walls and floors – creating striking works of art in bathrooms and kitchens that tap into the popular biophilic design aesthetic.”

Sensory experience

(Image credit: Varied Forms)

“Incorporating biophilia in the bathroom is as much about touch and experience as it is about visual reference,” explains Benjamin Peak, creative director and co-founder of Varied Forms, the company that offers modular tap and shower collections.

“Hardware in warm and natural finishes, such as brushed brass and weathered bronze, echoes the patina of organic materials. When paired with textural elements, stone and wood fittings, and houseplants, this creates a layered, organic palette that blurs the boundary between indoors and out. The result is a space that feels grounded and restorative, where every detail, from the curve of a spout to the weight of a handle, contributes to a sensory connection with the natural world.”

Bright ideas

(Image credit: ValueLights)

Julia Barnes, buying director at lighting brand ValueLights, says, “Biophilic design is all about creating interiors with a nature-first mindset. It celebrates natural light, eco-friendly materials and greenery to help blur the boundaries between indoors and out. At its core are organic elements like reclaimed wood and stone, plus woven textures such as rattan.

"One of the easiest ways to introduce this look at home is through rattan lighting in the form of a table lamp, pendant or a floor lamp for a layered look. Its woven texture not only adds visual depth but also diffuses light in patterns that echo nature. This interplay of light and texture adds warmth, softens lines and creates a layered space that feels calming and connected to nature.”

Wonder walls

(Image credit: Clarissa Hulse)

"Botanical wall murals are a key trend and bring the great outdoors in to create beautiful, tranquil spaces,” explains Clarissa Hulse, interior designer and creative director at her namesake studio.

“As homeowners look to bring biophilic design into the home, these murals offer a refreshing connection to the great outdoors, making rooms feel more uplifting. Rich, oversized murals with trailing foliage and florals in bold colours will make a real statement whilst still maintaining an organic and soothing feel. Their versatility also allows them to complement a wide range of styles, from minimalist to maximalist, furthering their popularity and appeal."

Best dressed

(Image credit: Hillarys)

“Bringing nature indoors is a beautiful way to create a calming, restorative environment at home,” explains Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys, the blind specialist. “Biophilic design can be as simple as introducing natural textures – think linen curtains, wooden blinds or woven rugs – or as bold as adding large, leafy plants to your living spaces.

"There's a real trend for botanical prints and earthy tones, which instantly evoke the feeling of the outdoors. Layering different shades of green, incorporating natural light with sheer window dressings and choosing materials like bamboo or jute can all help blur the boundaries between inside and out.”

Natural beauty

(Image credit: Cullifords)

“Biophilic design brings the natural world into our interiors to enhance wellbeing and create more restorative spaces,” says Oliver Webb, director at stone supplier Cullifords. “Natural stone plays a powerful role in this trend, not only for its raw, organic beauty but also for its ability to ground a room and connect it to the landscape outside.

"Stones with green undertones like rich, veined marbles or subtle quartzites, are particularly popular right now, as they echo the colours of foliage and forests, bringing a sense of serenity and life into the home. When paired with earthy stones in warm browns, sandy beiges or soft greys, you can create a palette that feels deeply rooted in nature.”

In the frame

(Image credit: Blinds 2go)

Chloe Dacosta, design manager at Blinds 2go and Curtains 2go, says, “Framing your windows with biophilic design not only complements the nature that can be seen outside, but also brings the many benefits associated with seeing nature inside, too. Earthy tones and vibrant greens help evoke feelings of peace, while leafy and floral patterns can spark happiness and contentment. When nature begins outside your window, it makes sense for that to be the first place where you begin to bring it inside with a beautiful dressing."

Plant the seed

(Image credit: Leaf Envy)

Jo Lambell, CEO of Leaf Envy and author of The Unkillables, believes that nature should be central to interior design. “Houseplants will always remain at the heart of this trend," she says, “creating spaces that feel calm, vibrant and alive. This idea is at the core of biophilic design, which focuses on integrating natural elements into interiors to promote wellbeing. Research shows that exposure to greenery, natural light and organic textures can reduce stress, improve focus and boost mood. Starting with a few easy-care houseplants can make a big difference.”

Jo recommends hardy, air-purifying varieties like the snake plant, pothos, peace lily and ZZ plant. These are ideal for beginners, thrive in a range of light conditions and help clean the air, making them both practical and mood-boosting.

Illuminating design

(Image credit: Original BTC)

Charlie Bowles, director of Davey Lighting from Original BTC, says: “Good exterior lighting has the power to transform an outdoor dining space, as well as create a polished indoor-outdoor look that offers a visual introduction to the interior within.

"To add some luxurious personality to an outdoor dining space, an oversized pendant light positioned centrally over a table will throw down a large pool of light and add a decorative flourish. To create a layered look, carefully-placed wall lights will provide practical task and accent lighting for a more intimate, cosy feeling during summer evenings.”

Material matters

(Image credit: Love Your Home)

“Biophilic design is all about creating a deeper connection to nature within our homes, and I find one of the most effective ways to achieve this is through fabric,” explains Leigh Harmer, founder of Love Your Home, the furniture and homeware brand.

“Whether it’s a statement sofa or a few well-placed cushions, my advice is to introduce natural motifs, organic shapes and earthy tones to bring a sense of calm and grounding to a space. Our Tobias & The Angel collection is a great example – the hand-blocked coral pattern offers a refined, nature-inspired detail that feels timeless and considered.”

Tap into the trend

(Image credit: Adobe Interiors)

Paul Illingworth, design Manager at Abode Interiors, says: “Combinations of wood and metal have become our greatest natural resources for elevating the kitchen space as the premium market becomes more attuned to using natural materials within the built environment. For us, the wet zone is the latest area in the kitchen helping to satisfy our customers' ongoing affinity for nature with a selection of all-in-one mixer taps through to specialist water filter taps and complementary sinks ‘going natural’.”

Knock on wood

(Image credit: Havwoods)

Anthony Scott, global product and innovation director at wood and surface specialist Havwoods, says, “As an organic material, wood brings natural texture through its unique veining and knotting. From reclaimed or distressed finishes that offer a more rustic feel, to engineered options available in a variety of tones and surface textures, wood provides a versatile foundation that’s perfectly suited to biophilic design.”

Layered approach

(Image credit: BHS Lighting)

“Bringing nature indoors is all about embracing natural colours, organic textures and sustainable materials,” says Julian Page, head of design at BHS Lighting.

“Colour is key: start by introducing neutral tones and earthy shades to create a calming, grounded environment. Next, consider lighting and opt for fixtures crafted from raw fibres like bamboo, rattan or jute. Finally, complete the look with nature-inspired accessories that echo the natural world. Consider pillows in botanical prints, glass vases made from recycled materials and arrangements of dried flowers or grasses.”

Wall of fame

(Image credit: Lucie Annabel)

“Natural motifs, such as florals, foliage, birds and botanicals, are an effortless way to bring the calming essence of the outdoors into the home,” explains Lucie Annabel Caroline Woolmer, head of product design at her eponymous company.

“Choose organic patterns that reflect your environment or mood - think wildflowers for a soft, romantic feel or bold tropical leaves for a more vibrant, energising space.”

'Spathroom' style

(Image credit: Multipanel)

“Bringing the outdoors into a bathroom not only helps to refresh your space but also promotes relaxation and wellbeing,” says Lidia Kane, marketing manager at Multipanel, which offers a modern alternative to tiles. “We recommend embracing green and woods when changing your bathroom to fit the biophilic trend. Pair with plants like eucalyptus in your shower and potted plants around the bathroom.”

See the light

(Image credit: The Residence Colleciton)

Jo Trotman, marketing manager at The Residence Collection, the door and window specialist, says: “The biophilic colour scheme is simple and clean with an emphasis on the use of neutral and nature-inspired tones, making it ideal for creating brightness with window treatments, drapes and furnishings. The colour palette includes earthy hues such as sage green, white and creams. These colours are perfect for embracing that all-important natural light and evoking indoor-outdoor living.”

Good form

(Image credit: Lemon and Lime Interiors)

Elaine Penhaul, founder and director of Lemon and Lime Interiors, says: “Engineered wooden furniture, carved surfaces and even outdoor ceramics are enhancing the biophilic design trend for the better. While houseplants inject a pop of colour and bring about health benefits, there’s now much more focus on natural materials, structural forms and serene colours.

“The concrete and ceramics trend has shifted towards coloured concretes and outdoor-inspired tiling that’s reflective of leaf-like patterns and water. Indoor trees are becoming a structural composition in rooms, while seating is no longer being faced towards TVs, but towards windows and natural lighting in the home.”

Immersive interiors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse, says: “Incorporating nature into interiors goes far beyond placing a few potted plants; it's about creating an immersive, sensory-rich environment. Consider using natural materials like reclaimed wood, linen, jute and stone to establish a tactile connection to the outdoors. Large-scale botanical murals or green walls can evoke a lush atmosphere, while maximising natural light with sheer window treatments or reflective surfaces. Even the use of earthy colour palettes and organic forms can subconsciously bring the tranquillity of nature indoors."

Seasonal refresh

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

“To truly integrate nature into your home, design your interiors to reflect seasonal shifts and natural rhythms,” advises Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village.

“Rotate natural elements, such as wildflower arrangements in spring, dried branches in autumn or pine in winter, to mirror the changes outside. Use windows to promote natural airflow and bring in the scents and sounds of the environment. Layer in textures that evoke the outdoors, from woven grasses to raw linen and clay ceramics, to create a tactile dialogue with nature. Introduce seasonal textiles and accent pieces in colours drawn from your local landscape, allowing your space to evolve as the world outside changes.”

Heart of the home

(Image credit: Wren Kitchens and Bedrooms)

Debra Hutt, kitchen specialist at Wren Kitchens and Bedrooms, says: “Biophilic kitchen design brings the calming influence of nature into the heart of the home. The foundations of this design approach include organic shapes, natural materials such as wood, abundant greenery and a strong connection to nature. The beauty of biophilic design lies in its ability to reflect outdoor landscapes, whether through a simple wooden countertop, a pattern that mirrors the shapes of leaves or large windows that invite sunlight and the changing seasons into the space.”

Creative collaboration

(Image credit: Schmidt UK)

Tamara Heller, marketing operations manager at Schmidt UK, says: “Incorporating nature into your interiors fosters a sense of calm, balance and connection – bringing the outside in through natural materials, botanical motifs and earthy colour palettes. Our commitment to bringing nature into the home is elegantly expressed through our collaboration with Christian Lacroix Maison, which blends high design with the calming influence of the natural world.

"This ethos comes to life in two standout prints – Prête-moi ta Plume, a poetic motif inspired by bird feathers, and Iris des Marais, a rich, floral design evoking marsh irises in full bloom. These exclusive finishes invite the outdoors in, transforming kitchens and living areas into spaces that feel both grounded and uplifting.”