Minimaluxe: 2024's quiet luxury-inspired interior trend that we can't get enough of

What is 'minimaluxe' and how can you get the look in your home? If you're a fan of minimalism and high-quality homewares then this interior trend is definitely for you.

This interior style is the perfect mix of the quiet luxury trend and minimalism, it aims to create a mess-free calming space that oozes timeless appeal. Similar to the quiet luxury trend adding value to your home, decorating your space in minimaluxe can immediately make your home look more expensive and inviting to visitors.

The trend, coined by Editor at LivingEtc Pip Rich, has recently been gathering momentum with the search term up 3,800% on Google in just the past month. Instagram and TikTok users alike are jumping on the trend, opting for mood-altering neutral palettes for their homes.

We particularly love the minimaluxe trend because it champions a clutter-free, stress-free home, with fewer things and more muted tones, you could even see it as a heightened version of the Japandi trend we loved back in 2022. But what exactly is different about this neutral-lovers trend and how can we achieve the look?

What is the Minimaluxe Trend?

Minimaluxe is all about soft shapes, relaxing neutral tones and high-quality durable materials which are built to last. Gone are the ultra-glossy surfaces and shiny metal accents of yesteryear, as this trend encourages comfortable luxury instead.

Whether you're looking to incorporate the latest interior paint trends of 2024 or not, adopting minimaluxe into your home means choosing a calmer colour palette. Colours similar to Dulux's colour of the year 2024, Sweet Embrace, are perfect for this trend as they provide warmth whilst maintaining soothing neutral tones.

It's not solely about the colour palette, when looking at furniture this trend prioritises curved, smooth lines. No more sharp-edged coffee tables or chunky rectangle sofas, a minimaluxe living room should ooze opulent comfort.

How to acheive the Minimaluxe look in your home

If this all sounds like a little bit of you and you're ready to welcome some peace into your home then here are a few steps you can take to achieve the minimaluxe look.

1. Declutter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the key ideas behind this trend is keeping your space as decluttered and minimal as possible. So if you haven't already had your yearly declutter then it's time to pull out the professional decluttering methods and bring a little calm to your space before any decorating begins.

Where we see filled shelves and busy walls with the maximalism trend, the Minimaluxe look is extremely stripped back with more conscious decorations. Decluttering your home is the best way of achieving this look quickly, making sure whatever things you do need in your space are stored neatly and discarded if not completely necessary.

Then, once your room is clear of disruptions, try to keep any flat surfaces almost bare with only the odd wooden picture frame or coffee table book purposefully on display. This is an essential rule professional organisers use to keep living rooms clutter-free.

Cotton Storage Basket in Light Beige View at H&M RRP: £22.99 | If you're looking for a neat and aesthetically pleasing way to store your blankets, cushions or other soft furnishing then this storage basket is the perfect solution. Its cotton-weaved texture will fit into any minimaluxe room. Next Natural Marble Effect Resin Sculptural Bowl View at Next RRP: £40 | Having small bits of clutter, whether that's keys, remote controls or spare change can become quite the nightmare when you're trying to keep a space looking tidy. A decorative bowl like this is a great way to keep all that clutter in one place and look as put together as possible, ideal for organising a small hallway. John Lewis Isla Photo Frame & Mount 5 x 7" View at John Lewis RRP: From £16 | It can be hard to have so many beloved photos and nowhere to show them or store them, investing in some good quality aesthetic frames is a great way of displaying your favourite memories without sacrificing style.

2. Invite the light in

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This might be tricky for some homes, but letting in as much natural light as possible is a key component for elevating your home to look more luxurious, bright and inviting.

"Welcoming as much natural lighting as possible is a gift in any room, especially those in which you wish to create a sense of space and convey an atmosphere of luxe," notes w&h's lifestyle editor Tamara Kelly.

"If your space is not blessed with an abundance of windows to allow natural light to flood in you need to be more considerate with your decorating choices. The light colour palette of minimaluxe instantly helps make a room look bigger with paint and the minimal approach to 'stuff' allows any natural light to expand within the existing space.

Keep window treatments minimal, using lightweight fabrics that allow a great filtration of natural light to illuminate the room beyond."

However, if your home doesn't get much natural light, then there are still options to achieve this. Whether you follow this year's lighting trends or not, there's no denying the way natural or warm light can transform your space and in turn your mood.

"The right temperature and levels of lighting play a crucial role in achieving your desired aesthetic," says Tamara. "With an understated yet luxurious scheme like that of minimaluxe it's all about low-level, warm lighting. By low-level I mean as little overhead lighting as possible with lamps and task lighting to mimic how natural light fades away at the end of each day. Stark, blue-tinted lighting doesn't lend itself well to support the comforting aspect of his look"

3. Prioritise quality comfort

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing like sinking into a soft comfortable sofa or wrapping yourself in a high-quality wool blanket, and luckily the minimaluxe trend is all about those luxurious investments. Opting for timeless pieces that also prioritise comfort is the way to go, no more statement couches that look great but feel awful.

Looking for cushions, blankets or bedding that is not only made from comfortable fabric but also durable ones will immediately enhance your living room or make your bedroom look more expensive.

We'd recommend picking up some matching neutral throw cushions or draping a soft cream cashmere blanket over your curved sofa. Even just these few swaps and changes can be a great way of transforming your space.

So whilst trends come and go, we certainly don't envision this timeless one going anywhere anytime soon. With its sleek curved shapes, neutral calming colour palette and high-quality comforts, this is an interior look we'll be holding onto for a long time.