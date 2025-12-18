Jump to category:
Pinterest's 2026 trend predictions are some of the most exciting and inspiring home decor offerings we've seen in years

Looking to refresh your space in the New Year? Pinterest has you covered with its list of up-and-coming home trends

composite of three trends included in the predictions
(Image credit: Pinterest)
Who better to bring us a fresh, exciting set of new decor trends than the home of inspiration itself, Pinterest?

Whether you keep up with the key interior design trends, it's always fun to see what's popular and which decor trends are making a comeback. Even if you're not looking to transform your home, you can find ways to refresh your space with a couple of pieces from newer aesthetics.

Pinterest's 2026 home decor trend predictions

Whilst we're not ashamed to admit we're still loving last year's Pinterest trends, this year they've really put the work in and offered eccentric, characterful and exciting styles.

"From Glitchy Glam to Pen Pals, Pinterest is the perfect place for people to escape overstimulation through trends that don’t create social comparison or FOMO. Instead, these Pinterest trends preserve individualism and personal identities," says Pinterest Global Head of Trends and Insights, Sydney Stanback.

"In 2026, people will make these trends their own, put unique spins on each, and ensure that what’s trending never comes at the cost of personal expression," she adds.

So if you're ready for some home-style inspiration, you've come to the right place.

1. Neo Deco home decor

picture of the Neo Deco home trend

(Image credit: Pinterest)

Whilst it's no secret we've been watching a mass turn away from minimalist trends like the Minimaluxe look, Neo Deco is a clear celebration of maximalism's rebirth.

"The Art Deco trend is getting a modern twist: Shiny, sleek and tuned to 2026. After years of heavy minimalism, Gen X and Millennials are bringing this retro aesthetic back with crisp chevrons, fan arches and other geometric hits, all edged in chrome or brass. Bold, glam—and just a touch eccentric," says Sydney.

This rejection of minimalism comes as homeowners start to prioritise their own personal taste in their homes, rather than following empty fad trends.

2. FunHaus

funhaus trend imagery

(Image credit: Pinterest)

Perhaps a distant cousin of dopamine decor, the FunHaus aesthetic is clearly designed to brighten interiors and introduce a little whimsy back into the home.

With the search for 'circus interior' up 130%, there's a clear demand for circus-inspired home decor, consisting of bold stripes, sculpture-like shapes, and a whole lot of fun.

"The trick is balance: Pair punch-line patterns with pared-back palettes so the space feels elevated, with a touch of camp," explains Sydney.

As with most loud and bold styles, to keep it from being completely overwhelming, you'll need to find a way to balance it and make it to your taste.

3. Afrohemian Decor

the afrohemian trend imagery

(Image credit: Pinterest)

Pinterest have found that there's a shift with people looking to curate and not copy. People are adding personality to their homes by "not considering trends as cultural mandates, but rather opportunities for identity curation and personal expression." Afrohemian decor is a perfect example of this.

There has been a huge increase in searches for 'African boho living room' and 'Afro chic home decor'.

Sydney says this is a sign that decor is going to Dakar and beyond. Picture intricate, colourful Nigerian textiles and breath-taking Ethiopian wall art, all accompanied by natural rugs and rattan hand-woven baskets. 2026 is about celebrating our identities, and we couldn't be more on board.

4. Opera Aesthetic

opera aesthetic images

(Image credit: Pinterest)

Ready to bring the drama to your home? No, we're not talking about arguing over the remote, but welcoming in the decadent opera aesthetic. If you've ever wanted to make your living room look expensive, you've just found the perfect trend for it.

"Picture this: Dramatic drapery, red roses and a string quartet playing dark cabaret," starts Sydney. She explains that many are looking to cope, recharge, and restore from burnout, so they're turning to creative and imaginative escapism, like the opera.

This style is all about partying, think Gatsby-level dinner parties and gatherings. With searches up for 'opera outfits', 'wedding ceiling draping' and 'masquerade decor', we think this year will be the grandest one yet.

If you're keen to find more products for your newest trend addition, then Pinterest have partnered with various reputable retailers for each aesthetic and provided hand-picked pieces ready for you to shop on their site Pinterest.co.uk.

