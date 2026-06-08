24 affordable artwork finds to perk up any wall in an instant – with prints from under £10

Changing the look or feel of a space doesn't always need to be so complicated. It can be as simple as adding a wall print - the easiest and cheapest way to perk up a plain wall or bring a certain aesthetic together with a final, finishing touch.

The best part about wanting to add a bit more colour or artwork to your home is you don't have to suddenly become an expert in all things art or part with lots of cash - several high street favourites offer eye-catching designs that will suit any colour scheme or interior trend.

Shop prints under £10

Prints £20 and under

Prints £35 and under

If your preferred art print doesn't come framed, we recommend checking out the affordable frames at IKEA - the vast collection is hard to beat on great value.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Check out our expert guide to help determine where to hang artwork, as advised by interior designers, to ensure your new print offers maximum impact.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors