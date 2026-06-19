Summer stripes are the microtrend we're seeing everywhere – here's 27 unmissable home accessories to shop now

We're calling it: Summer stripes are the biggest microtrend taking over in interiors this season. Every preview collection we've seen has been filled with statement stripes in an array of uplifting colours – and we couldn't love the look more.

Stripes have always been a timeless choice for interiors. Take, for instance, the traditional ticking stripe that graces many a country home, to welcome a subtle hint of pattern to break up the colour scheme. And while subtle stripes are still very much a thing, this season they are being joined by bolder, more vibrant summer stripes that are loud and proud.

Everyone on the high street, from M&S to Dunelm, is fully embracing this joyful new look to welcome a touch of personality to our homes. Here's our curated selection of the exceptional striped homewares to shop right now...