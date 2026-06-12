Elegant coastal tableware we're shopping – 18 chic buys to elevate summer entertaining
Nautical homeware has never looked so good
Coastal style is a timeless choice for summer soirees, and this year is all about taking a more laid-back approach with delicate illustrations and natural materials.
So often, nautical decor features bold deckchair stripes and boat motifs to bring the joy of the seaside to life in a characterful way. But this summer, with a nod to the quiet luxury trend, this year's tableware collections offer a subtle and sophisticated take on the coastal trend – and we highly approve.
From delicately embroidered linens and rattan accessories to charming embossed serving platters, there's a chic coastal accessory to decorate every al fresco table in style this summer.
Aside from the immediately obvious tablewares, you'll notice that we've included a few other mood-setting essentials. The notion of the scented diffuser is to appeal to the senses by filling the air with the smell of the ocean for a more authentic coastal experience.
Also, let's not forget how important exterior lighting is for creating ambience, so we couldn't not include an illuminating lantern that offers a strong nod to the nautical theme.
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Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 23 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 19 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
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