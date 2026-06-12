Elegant coastal tableware we're shopping – 18 chic buys to elevate summer entertaining

Coastal style is a timeless choice for summer soirees, and this year is all about taking a more laid-back approach with delicate illustrations and natural materials.

So often, nautical decor features bold deckchair stripes and boat motifs to bring the joy of the seaside to life in a characterful way. But this summer, with a nod to the quiet luxury trend, this year's tableware collections offer a subtle and sophisticated take on the coastal trend – and we highly approve.

From delicately embroidered linens and rattan accessories to charming embossed serving platters, there's a chic coastal accessory to decorate every al fresco table in style this summer.

Aside from the immediately obvious tablewares, you'll notice that we've included a few other mood-setting essentials. The notion of the scented diffuser is to appeal to the senses by filling the air with the smell of the ocean for a more authentic coastal experience.

Also, let's not forget how important exterior lighting is for creating ambience, so we couldn't not include an illuminating lantern that offers a strong nod to the nautical theme.