It doesn’t matter what season or year it is; stripes always feel playful in warmer weather, and they're big news when it comes to the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026. Stripey pieces can lift your mid-summer outfits, and if you’re looking for shorts recommendations in the coming weeks, take a peek at Fearne Cotton's bold, striped design.

Not one to shy away from print or colour, Fearne's wardrobe is an eclectic mix of fun prints and bohemian silhouettes, and attending the Happy Place Festival last week, the star, who hosts the event, stayed true to her signature style with a pair of cheery red and beige striped shorts by Never Fully Dressed.

Paired with a t-shirt and shiny shoes, the whole look was ideal for sunny weather, and it's an easy one to recreate for a low-key weekend or if you're after a standout beach outfit idea. The star’s shorts are still available (although there are only a couple of sizes left), and you can find them along with some other similar buys below.