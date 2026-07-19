These three common plants can devalue your home by up to 25% when grown in your garden

It's a common thought that adding plants to your garden can only be a good thing, but some secretly do more harm than good. Some species are so damaging to your space that they can reduce the value of your home.

Whilst you might be well aware of the common invasive plants that can ruin your garden, some other popular species under the radar can be just as damaging. And whilst they won't particularly take over your garden like knotweed would, these plants can be such an issue that they decrease your home's value.

If you want to upgrade your garden to boost your home's value, then you'll want to stay well clear of these particular plants.

3 plant species that can devalue your home

When it comes to blocking your neighbour's view on a budget, there's nothing quite as effective as planting a row of hedges in your garden.

However many evergreen varieties, like the ones listed below, can become a major issue for your home and its surrounding land. To avoid devaluing your home, here are the top three species to keep well clear of.

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1. Cherry Laurel