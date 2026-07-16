Minnie Driver proudly gives fans a tour of her own little slice of 'heaven' – her hearty vegetable garden, complete with a 'cucumber jungle'
The glamorous actress gives access to her spectacular garden, which is overflowing with fresh fruits and veggies
It seems now more than ever that people are getting into their gardens and growing their own produce, whether that's in a balcony garden or a veggie patch. And the celebs are getting stuck in too, with Minnie Driver being our latest spot.
If you've been wondering whether to start a vegetable garden this year, this is all the inspiration you need. Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver has shared her bustling garden filled with a never-ending supply of tomatoes and a 'cucumber jungle', as she calls it.
The star has taken to her Instagram @driverminnie to give fans a tour around her generous countryside garden, filled with late-summer flowers and faithful feathered friends.
"Do you know how nice it is to shell peas in the morning with a cup of tea? I think I'm a trad wife! I just want to show you something, I mean, first of all, this, and these," says Minnie, showing off her vibrant red dahlias.
And she's not the first celeb we've seen take on gardening at this impressive level; just last year, Pamela Anderson welcomed us into her farmhouse garden, complete with outdoor kitchen and raised beds.
"But my favourite things are these. Obviously, we've eaten quite a lot of tomatoes this weekend, and maybe only second to how many cucumbers we've eaten. Look, it's a jungle of cucumbers, oh my god, I'm in heaven, they're banging on my head as I walk through the cucumber jungle," she continues.
It's rather impressive how Minnie has supported her plants as they've grown in her greenhouse, with the cucumbers towering high and hanging overhead. It's a great way to make the most of the space you have by utilising vertical growth.