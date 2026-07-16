Minnie Driver proudly gives fans a tour of her own little slice of 'heaven' – her hearty vegetable garden, complete with a 'cucumber jungle'

It seems now more than ever that people are getting into their gardens and growing their own produce, whether that's in a balcony garden or a veggie patch. And the celebs are getting stuck in too, with Minnie Driver being our latest spot.

If you've been wondering whether to start a vegetable garden this year, this is all the inspiration you need. Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver has shared her bustling garden filled with a never-ending supply of tomatoes and a 'cucumber jungle', as she calls it.

The star has taken to her Instagram @driverminnie to give fans a tour around her generous countryside garden, filled with late-summer flowers and faithful feathered friends.

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"Do you know how nice it is to shell peas in the morning with a cup of tea? I think I'm a trad wife! I just want to show you something, I mean, first of all, this, and these," says Minnie, showing off her vibrant red dahlias.

And she's not the first celeb we've seen take on gardening at this impressive level; just last year, Pamela Anderson welcomed us into her farmhouse garden, complete with outdoor kitchen and raised beds.

"But my favourite things are these. Obviously, we've eaten quite a lot of tomatoes this weekend, and maybe only second to how many cucumbers we've eaten. Look, it's a jungle of cucumbers, oh my god, I'm in heaven, they're banging on my head as I walk through the cucumber jungle," she continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's rather impressive how Minnie has supported her plants as they've grown in her greenhouse, with the cucumbers towering high and hanging overhead. It's a great way to make the most of the space you have by utilising vertical growth.