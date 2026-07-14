Sara Davies shares her 'super easy' trick for adding personality to your plants – that's quick and inexpensive

No two people are the same, so no two gardens should be. For anyone wanting to add more personality to their space – from lavish lawns to balcony plots - Sara Davies has just the trick.

The former Dragons’ Den entrepreneur is a recent convert to gardening, documenting her journey as she transforms her outdoor space with the help of her mum. And while she’s no doubt feeling the many proven health benefits of awakening those green fingers, Sara is also letting fans in on the tricks and tips she’s picking up along the way.

Her latest trick is a simple yet impactful way for transforming climbing plants into statement shapes and standout features – and it takes barely any time or effort at all.